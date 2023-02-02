ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso County Judge testifies at House Judiciary Committee hearing on the border

By Shelby Kapp
Border Report
Border Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DrBLN_0kaiBVUl00

El Paso, Texas ( KTSM ) — El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego on Wednesday testified before the House Judiciary Committee about El Paso’s strategies for handling the influx of migrants along the border in the past months.

The hearing was called “Biden’s Border Crisis-Part One,” which was to examine border security, national security, and the impact of fentanyl on Americans.

Samaniego was invited by U.S. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, to testify at the hearing.

“I am here today to share the El Paso story, a success story that strikes delicate balance between security and compassion,” Samaniego said.

However, before Samaniego shared the El Paso story he wanted to clarify narratives about El Paso.

“There is no open border in El Paso, immigrants seeking asylum largely present themselves to Border Patrol for processing. El Paso is required to abide by the same immigration laws that other border communities must follow. There is no invasion of migrants in our community nor are there hoards of undocumented immigrants committing crimes against citizens or causing havoc in our community. Claiming this continues a false racist narrative against these individuals to propitiate violence that the El Paso community,” said Samaniego.

U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran, R-Texas, questioned Samaniego about border security in El Paso.

“Even in East Texas we recognize that there is a real need to support border security and that there is a crisis on the border so I am surprised by your comments today that would indicate that there’s nothing wrong and nothing going on on the border out there,” Moran said.

Moran went on to ask Samaniego if he was discounting a story he told about ranchers being fearful due to migrants crossing the border illegally in Otero County.

“I think your mixing things and that’s that El Paso is very different from those other communities so I cannot speak for them, but I can speak for El Paso. You’ve got the largest FBI you’ve got the largest law enforcement you have a lot of conditions that you don’t see,” said Samaniego.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Comments / 12

Kaylee Nizza
2d ago

The man was a freaking joke. He should never be a judge period.

Reply(1)
15
Dolores Anna Chacon
2d ago

It was a fiasco and he was the main event of lies. Shameful!

Reply
11
Tami Olson
4d ago

bidens blah blah judge. wonder what Biden paid him

Reply
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Border Report

Asylum-seekers with CBP One issues turned back at border

A CBP official told Border Report that every asylum seeker with a valid appointment for 12 p.m. who showed up at the Paso del Norte Bridge on Friday was admitted to the port of entry. However, those who showed up with printouts but failed to complete the process and thus had no confirmed appointment could not be admitted for processing.
EL PASO, TX
USA Diario

Can I lose my legal permanent residency in the United States?

The U.S. Embassy in Havana has dedicated a recent video to clarify whether it is possible to lose legal permanent residency in that country. As part of their "30 tips in 30 days" they have explained what happens if a person with legal permanent residence has remained for more than a year outside the United States.
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
New York Post

Illegal crossings at ‘freezing’ Canadian border surge during migrant crisis

Border Patrol agents in New York, Vermont and New Hampshire apprehended more people illegally entering the US from Canada in the past three months than in the previous two years combined. Officials in the federal agency’s eastern “Swanton Sector” saw a 743% increase in apprehensions and encounters between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 compared to the same period in 2021, sector chief, Robert Garcia said last week in a press release. In December, a record 441 people were detained by US Border Patrol and Customs at the Canadian border in the region after flying to Canada from at least 19 countries, according...
VERMONT STATE
Border Report

Border Report

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BorderReport.com provides real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.

 https://www.borderreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy