Peter Sanford
4d ago
The Mayor of East Hills should not be complaining about the loud low flying planes in his neighborhood. He knew damn well that he was living in the flight pattern of both Kennedy and Laguardia Airports which were there before the house in that area were built.
Jamie del Pino
3d ago
Republicans bought into and voted for this guy. Now they want to act like they have integrity. WTF ever Long Island Rwpublicans! Next time don't just buy anyone who says they love Trump.
Adams supporter suing city for discrimination gets nearly $100,000 raise
Several administration officials with knowledge of the hire said they believed he received the unusually high increase because of his friendship with Mayor Eric Adams.
Rep. George Santos' New York office window vandalized: 'Beyond unacceptable'
New York GOP Rep. George Santos' district office in Queens was vandalized, but police have not reported any arrests. The graffiti had been washed off by Friday afternoon.
cityandstateny.com
‘Black women, Brooklynites, daughters of immigrants’ – Shirley Chisholm’s enduring impact on NY lawmakers
Central Brooklyn Rep. Yvette Clarke remembers accompanying her mom, Una Clarke, to organize in Albany as a child. At the time, Una Clarke was striving for increased access to day care for people who couldn’t afford it. The Congress member said her mom’s passion for organizing and serving the community resembled the spirit and leadership of the late political trailblazer Shirley Chisholm.
fox5ny.com
Long Island authorities designate safe zones for social media transactions
NEW YORK - Making purchases on social media could net you a deal, but it can also be dangerous, as seen when an off-duty NYPD officer was shot while trying to buy a car on Facebook Marketplace. Now, law enforcement in Suffolk County has created designated areas to protect people...
Kathy Hochul colonizing Long Island with housing order, NY GOP pols say
Seven Republican state senators say Gov. Kathy Hochul has imperial-like ambitions to transform Long Island through a state budget proposal to expand housing statewide to ease ongoing shortages in the New York City area. “She seeks to solve New York City’s housing crisis by turning Long Island into the sixth borough of New York City,” state Sen. Steven Rhoads (R-Massapequa) said at a Friday press conference in Mineola alongside six GOP colleagues. “The proposals in the Governor’s Executive Budget are a reckless and irresponsible attempt to defy both local government’s right to control local zoning and the right of each and...
fox5ny.com
NYC to end mandatory vaccinations for city workers
NEW YORK - New York City will make COVID-19 vaccinations for city employees optional starting next week. The mayor says that 96 percent of city workers are fully vaccinated and the shots no longer need to be mandatory for workers or new hires effective Feb. 10, 2023. The Board of Health needs to sign off on the plan but Mayor Eric Adams expects that to happen on Feb. 9, 2023.
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?
Most recently, a trend has been noticed across the country and many of us are already worried about it. Black people have started leaving urban centers. This is, of course, due to the fact that they are worried about the safety, security, education and future of their children.
Mayor Adams joins asylum seekers at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams spent Friday night alongside asylum seekers at the new Brooklyn shelter.Adams shared video of his experience on Twitter.Activist Shams DaBaron and State Assemblyman Eddie Gibbs joined the mayor at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.Some asylum seekers and activists had raised concerns about temperatures at the new shelter as some of the men camped outside the Watson Hotel in Midtown to protest being moved.Adams explained the visit in a statement, saying in part, "I'd never ask anyone to do something I wouldn't be willing to do myself."
Nearly 150 officers bucked NYPD policy during George Floyd protests, report says
Most of the violations involved excessive force, including improper use of batons and pepper spray.
Black and Latino educators support lawmakers’ push for more minority-led charter schools in NY
Black and Latino leaders of New York City charter schools are backing a new bill that would allow dozens more of the alternative schools to open — as long as they are run by people of “historically, underrepresented communities.” The Black, Latinx, Asian Charter Collaborative is championing the Public Education Racial Equity And Diversity Act — or “READ Act” — that would raise the state-imposed cap to open 336 more charter schools, raising the limit from 460 to 796. The educators hope the woke bill — sponsored by state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-Queens) — will persuade anti-charter progressive Albany lawmakers to change their...
Exclusive: Victim of drugging in Manhattan bar speaks out
NEW YORK -- CBS2 has learned of more cases in a growing and deadly robbery pattern in Manhattan bars.It has mostly targeted the city's LGBTQ+ community. At least three new cases have come to light that are similar to ones that left two men dead. CBS2 spoke exclusively with a victim who has come forward to bring these cases extra attention."I was left to die on the ground," the victim said.His attackers know where he lives, so the man does not want his name shared. But he's eager to let the public know he was drugged and robbed, and...
Mayor Adams spends night at migrant shelter in Brooklyn
RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Mayor Eric Adams spent the night on a cot alongside hundreds of migrants staying at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal shelter on Friday. “We’re going to stay the night with our brothers here and just let them know that we’re all in this together. This is how you get through things,” […]
fox5ny.com
Fare evasion spiking on MTA buses
NEW YORK - Fare evasion is spiking on New York City buses, and with the MTA facing a financial crisis, people not paying for a ride every day could end up having a major impact. A FOX 5 NY camera crew took a ride on a bus in the Bronx...
FireRescue1
2 high-ranking FDNY chiefs give up titles after commissioner demotes 3 other chiefs
NEW YORK — After FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh demoted three FDNY chiefs over the weekend, two of the department’s top uniformed officials gave up their own positions in protest, the Daily News has learned. The turmoil in the highest levels of the FDNY began when Kavanagh demoted Deputy...
bkreader.com
New Report Finds One-Fifth of BK’s Aging Population Lives in Poverty
Brooklyn now has more residents older than 65 than the entire population of any other city in the state. And more than one-in-five are living in poverty, according to a new report from The Center for an Urban Future. In the past 10 years, the number of Brooklyn residents over...
New York To Put Ban On 'Dangerous' People From Using NYC Subways
After an apparent uptick in news stories about shoving, attacks, and other violent acts, New York has been debating how to make the subways safer for everyone. Assault or unlawful sexual activity against passengers, clients, or MTA staff is now being discussed as a way for judges in New York State to impose bans.
New York City is getting 2 new beaches. One opens this summer
Is the Hudson River water clean enough for a beach? When is the Williamsburg, Brooklyn beach coming?
More Protests Are Happening Against NYC Council Members Who Support Drag Story Hour
There have been numerous protests against drag story hours and the New York City Council members who support them, though not all of them receive media attention. The anti-LGBTQ campaigners, according to Council Member Shekar Krishnan, have visited his area 11 times in the past six months. Four times at my district office, twice at my home, and four times at the library, and we also held another LGBT event.
Another NY nurses' strike? Staff at Long Island hospital step toward walkout.
A patient room at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, New York About 800 nurses at South Shore University Hospital voted to authorize a strike on Friday, meaning 10-day notice of such an action could be given anytime. [ more › ]
Dr. Yusef Salaam, member of exonerated 'Central Park Five', to announce candidacy for NYC Council
Salaam was part of the group that was wrongfully convicted of the rape of a Central Park jogger in 1989. He was just 15 years old at the time.
Comments / 24