the university of hawai'i system

National recognition for hoʻoponopono leader, social work faculty

One of the highest honors in social work has been awarded to University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and UH West Oʻahu faculty member and community leader Lynette Kahekili Kaopuiki Paglinawan, MSW. The National Association of Social Workers Foundation recognized Paglinawan for her decades-long work to integrate the Native Hawaiian practice of hoʻoponopono (healing ritual of reconciliation and forgiveness) into social work in Hawaiʻi.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaiʻi looks to fix misspelled license plates

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We know there are some changes coming to Hawaii’s license plates. The iconic rainbow will be retired; and now, there’s a new bill in the state legislature that could correct spelling used since the 1920s. Where it says Hawaiʻi on our license plates, it’s...
hawaiipublicradio.org

This former slave was the first missionary to teach ordinary Hawaiian children

Betsey Stockton was born into slavery in New Jersey in 1798. Twenty-five years later, she stepped foot on the shores of Oʻahu in 1823, where she stayed for two years. She also spent time in Lahaina and was the first missionary to teach Hawaiian children — not the ali’i, but the commoners. She also trained Hawaiian teachers, who took over for her after she returned to the U.S. in 1825 to start a school and a church in Princeton, New Jersey.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Waitlist opening for rent subsidy program in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is opening its waitlist for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program, which provides rental assistance to eligible households with funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. “The program helps to prevent families from falling into homelessness and...
KITV.com

The Pōpolo Project is celebrating diversity in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- February is black history month and "The Pōpolo Project" is working to redefine what it means to be black in Hawaii. The nonprofit creators' goal is to build connections across communities in Hawaii and celebrate the diversity in the state. The project welcomes people to educational...
bigislandgazette.com

Governor Green to Have Dinner with President Biden

Governor Josh Green, M.D. will travel to Washington, D.C. from Monday afternoon, Feb. 6 through the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 12. Gov. Green will attend President Joseph Biden’s State of the Union Address, meet with members of Hawai‘i’s Congressional Delegation and will attend the National Governors Association Winter Meeting.
bigislandnow.com

5,000 seedlings to reforest 3 sites on Hawai‘i Island

Local nonprofit Hawai‘i Forest Institute has received a grant to plant 5,000 seedlings at three forest restoration sites in the Kona region on Hawai‘i Island. The first site is Keauhou Bird Conservation Center Discovery Forest, which provides service-learning opportunities for students and habitat and food for native birds. Birds cared for at the 40-acre location include the ‘alalā (extinct in the wild), palila, ‘akeke‘e and ‘akikiki.
imagesofoldhawaii.com

Evolution of the Volcano House

All the known Hawaiian eruptions since 1778 have been at Mauna Loa and Kilauea Volcanoes, except for the 1800–1801 eruption of Hualālai Volcano on the west coast of Hawai‘i Island. For the past 200 years, Mauna Loa and Kilauea have tended to erupt on average every two...
Honolulu Civil Beat

Luaus And Lawmakers: Early Junkets To Hawaii Brought Many Rewards

Editor’s Note: The articles in this series are the result of months of research in state and national archives, on Kauai, on the Big Island and in Honolulu, and within the Washingtoniana collection at Martin Luther King Jr. Library and the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Key resources include congressional testimony, hearings and historical newspaper collections.
KHON2

SOS call from the Maui Humane Society

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Humane Society is sending out a Save our Shelter (SOS) call as its shelters exceed kennel capacity. The humane society said it currently has 105 dogs in their care looking for homes while only having a kennel capacity for 40 dogs. In order to make additional space, dogs have been […]
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii represents at the Grammys!

State crews will reopen Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay Sunday evening following a rockslide. Protestors meet with Space Force general in ‘good first step’ to addressing fuel spill. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A protest by Native Hawaiian activists on Haleakala turned into a meeting Sunday with a...
bigislandnow.com

Hawaiian Word of the Day: Holoholona

On Tuesday, the Hawaiʻi County Council will discuss proposed bill 22 that would create an “Animal Control and Protection Agency.”. In light of the news, today’s “Hawaiian Word of the Day” is “holoholona,” which means animal. It’s generally applied to domestic “four-footed beasts.”
hawaiinewsnow.com

Zippy's Hawaii Kai closes dine-in section of restaurant

Sunrise Weekend interview with cast of 'Peace on Your Wings'. The threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms is diminishing for the latter part of the weekend. Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is now on Oahu... and expanding on the mainland!. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The popular...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Homeless Hawaiians decide to occupy property

Esther Kwon, assistant principal at Daniel K. Inouye elementary, is Hawaii's recipient of the Milken Educator award. A Maui firefighter who was sucked into a storm drain and swept out to sea remains in critical condition, Maui County said Monday. What The Tech?. What The Tech: Why do Facebook hacks...
