the university of hawai'i system
National recognition for hoʻoponopono leader, social work faculty
One of the highest honors in social work has been awarded to University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and UH West Oʻahu faculty member and community leader Lynette Kahekili Kaopuiki Paglinawan, MSW. The National Association of Social Workers Foundation recognized Paglinawan for her decades-long work to integrate the Native Hawaiian practice of hoʻoponopono (healing ritual of reconciliation and forgiveness) into social work in Hawaiʻi.
Traveling agricultural declaration form moving to digital
Whether you're a visitor or returning kamaaina, anyone flying to the islands is supposed to fill out an agricultural declaration form. It can be a hassle, especially if you don't have a pen. However, we've learned those forms could soon be going digital.
Hawaii’s Affordable Housing Law Sparks Battles At The Capitol
As Gov. Josh Green embarks on a stated mission to foster development of new homes for Hawaii residents, a battle is brewing at the State Capitol that could have a dramatic impact on where new housing is built across the islands. At issue is a relatively obscure law designed to...
KHON2
Hawaiʻi looks to fix misspelled license plates
HONOLULU (KHON2) — We know there are some changes coming to Hawaii’s license plates. The iconic rainbow will be retired; and now, there’s a new bill in the state legislature that could correct spelling used since the 1920s. Where it says Hawaiʻi on our license plates, it’s...
traveltomorrow.com
Hawaii tourists might have to pay a ‘green fee’ for visiting the island’s landmark spots
Hawaii is considering introducing a tourism “green fee” for people visiting key landmarks and locations to safeguard the state’s natural beauties—and the proposal is getting strong local support. Last year, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green campaigned on creating a “climate impact fee” of about $50 per tourist...
hawaiipublicradio.org
This former slave was the first missionary to teach ordinary Hawaiian children
Betsey Stockton was born into slavery in New Jersey in 1798. Twenty-five years later, she stepped foot on the shores of Oʻahu in 1823, where she stayed for two years. She also spent time in Lahaina and was the first missionary to teach Hawaiian children — not the ali’i, but the commoners. She also trained Hawaiian teachers, who took over for her after she returned to the U.S. in 1825 to start a school and a church in Princeton, New Jersey.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Waitlist opening for rent subsidy program in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is opening its waitlist for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program, which provides rental assistance to eligible households with funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. “The program helps to prevent families from falling into homelessness and...
KITV.com
The Pōpolo Project is celebrating diversity in Hawaii
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- February is black history month and "The Pōpolo Project" is working to redefine what it means to be black in Hawaii. The nonprofit creators' goal is to build connections across communities in Hawaii and celebrate the diversity in the state. The project welcomes people to educational...
bigislandgazette.com
Governor Green to Have Dinner with President Biden
Governor Josh Green, M.D. will travel to Washington, D.C. from Monday afternoon, Feb. 6 through the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 12. Gov. Green will attend President Joseph Biden’s State of the Union Address, meet with members of Hawai‘i’s Congressional Delegation and will attend the National Governors Association Winter Meeting.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After years on the beach, these Native Hawaiians occupied a housing complex. Some got to stay
bigislandnow.com
5,000 seedlings to reforest 3 sites on Hawai‘i Island
Local nonprofit Hawai‘i Forest Institute has received a grant to plant 5,000 seedlings at three forest restoration sites in the Kona region on Hawai‘i Island. The first site is Keauhou Bird Conservation Center Discovery Forest, which provides service-learning opportunities for students and habitat and food for native birds. Birds cared for at the 40-acre location include the ‘alalā (extinct in the wild), palila, ‘akeke‘e and ‘akikiki.
imagesofoldhawaii.com
Evolution of the Volcano House
All the known Hawaiian eruptions since 1778 have been at Mauna Loa and Kilauea Volcanoes, except for the 1800–1801 eruption of Hualālai Volcano on the west coast of Hawai‘i Island. For the past 200 years, Mauna Loa and Kilauea have tended to erupt on average every two...
Luaus And Lawmakers: Early Junkets To Hawaii Brought Many Rewards
Editor’s Note: The articles in this series are the result of months of research in state and national archives, on Kauai, on the Big Island and in Honolulu, and within the Washingtoniana collection at Martin Luther King Jr. Library and the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Key resources include congressional testimony, hearings and historical newspaper collections.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Debate on recreational marijuana in Hawaii could hinge on regulation of medical cannabis
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii health and law enforcement authorities are having a hard time keeping up with the rapidly growing and changing cannabis marketplace. That could end up creating resistance to legalizing recreational use of marijuana, unless the state Health Department can bring other aspects of the cannabis industry under control.
SOS call from the Maui Humane Society
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Humane Society is sending out a Save our Shelter (SOS) call as its shelters exceed kennel capacity. The humane society said it currently has 105 dogs in their care looking for homes while only having a kennel capacity for 40 dogs. In order to make additional space, dogs have been […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii represents at the Grammys!
bigislandnow.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Holoholona
On Tuesday, the Hawaiʻi County Council will discuss proposed bill 22 that would create an “Animal Control and Protection Agency.”. In light of the news, today’s “Hawaiian Word of the Day” is “holoholona,” which means animal. It’s generally applied to domestic “four-footed beasts.”
bigislandnow.com
Big Island struggling with stray, neglected, vicious animals. Is new agency the solution?
When Bubba, a yellow short-hair mixed-breed dog, wandered onto a ranch in Waimea last summer he was starving. Waimea resident Judy Howard said the animal was initially found on her neighbor’s property, but since they didn’t have a place to secure him, she took him in, joining her pack of 10 dogs.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Zippy's Hawaii Kai closes dine-in section of restaurant
hawaiinewsnow.com
Homeless Hawaiians decide to occupy property
