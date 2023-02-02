Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
When Wichita school denied special education services, this family fought back — and won
Josh Dutcher and Sara Zafar say their oldest child’s problems in school started early. As an elementary school student — first in Lawrence and then Wichita — Lexi Dutcher would sometimes scream in class or throw herself on the floor. She struggled to keep up academically and had trouble socializing with other children.
KAKE TV
Wichita water treatment plant nearly halfway complete
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The new water treatment plant has been under construction on Wichita's northwest side for nearly two years. The work is closing in on a big milestone. The enormous construction project just north of the Sedgwick County Zoo is now almost halfway finished. City officials say, among the many benefits, residents shouldn't have to live through a repeat of what happened in late 2021.
KAKE TV
Organization 'Grow Kansas Film' aims to get incentives for movie and tv production in Kansas
Kansas is one of 13 that does not provide incentives for film or television to be produced here. Filmmakers from the sunflower state say its cost Kansas opportunities. "We have missed countless, countless productions because Kansas cannot compete with other states that have incentives" Academy award winning screenwriter Kevin Willmott told the state senate's commerce committee on Thursday.
KAKE TV
Wichita City Council to consider 'Downtown Streets Conceptual Plan'
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita City Council is set to vote on street improvements in downtown Wichita on Tuesday. The project is called the Wichita Downtown Streets Conceptual Plan. Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said it is “transformational.”. “It’s part of the overall ecosystem we're trying to create as...
KAKE TV
'The wheat crop doesn't look that good': Kansas farmers facing rough drought year
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - With colder weather coming through and a lack of decent rainfall, it's no surprise to farmers that their wheat crops are looking a bit rough this year. The USDA's economic research service rated the Kansas wheat crop condition as good, but local farmers say it’s...
KAKE TV
Kansas lawmakers yet again debating version of ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas State House of Representatives Education Committee is set to hold a hearing on a bill Wednesday which some are calling yet another version of a parents’ bill of rights. Lawmakers in Kansas debated several similar proposals last session. This bill, House Bill 2236,...
KAKE TV
South Wichita church forced to move after fire destroys building
Black soot, burnt chairs, and a few songbooks and bibles are all that's left inside Nu heart-Nu start ministries in south Wichita. It was not the scene church pastor Larcena Gilmore-Williams, was expecting when she first got the message something was wrong. "I got a text from Cox communication, which is my alarm carrier here, security, and that it was breaking in the west door basement door."
KAKE TV
Missing in Kansas: Search for teen who escaped vehicle returning to juvenile detention
A Kansas teenager escaped juvenile custody last week and there’s concern for his health. Leonard Crosby, III, was last seen on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, when he was being transported back to the Juvenile Detention Facility in Wichita. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office confirms Leonard escaped the vehicle -- as it was moving -- near Lincoln and I-135. Deputies searched the area and could not locate the teenager.
KAKE TV
Wichita police looking for missing teenager
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are asking for the public's help in their search for Elijah Wolfe. Wolfe is 14 years old and was last seen in the 2400 block of the east Wassall area at around 1:15 pm. Police say he:. Is black. 5'5 tall. Weighs 150 lbs.
KAKE TV
A teenager was robbed and shot Sunday afternoon in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Officers say a teenage boy was robbed and shot on Sunday and was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The Wichita Police Department said the shooting took place just before 2 p.m. near the 1400 block of S Seneca after being robbed. Officers found a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and rushed him to the hospital. He is in stable condition.
KAKE TV
Wichita woman finds dog with traumatic leg and tail injuries believed to be wandering around for a week
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Rilla Lemon's weekend took an unexpected turn when she looked outside Saturday and saw something unthinkable. "When you looked in her face, she just had this look like please help me. And I just, I couldn't turn her away," said Lemon. "I was shocked, and I was shaken because I was worried about her. I was scared of what her body was, you know what was going on inside."
KAKE TV
ACLU argues against the death penalty in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - "The death penalty is unfair," said an ACLU attorney. The ACLU says the state's constitutional promise that life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are natural God-given rights. Meaning it takes an overwhelming argument to give Kansas the ability to take any of them away from someone.
KAKE TV
Standoff ends peacefully after man barricades himself inside Delano McDonald's for 8 hours
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A standoff ends peacefully in the Delano district. Police arrested a man who they say barricaded himself inside a McDonald's bathroom near Douglas and Seneca. Police say it started around 3:30 p.m. when a man walked into the bathroom and locked himself inside. They say another...
KAKE TV
Teen shot during robbery in south Wichita, police say
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say a 16-year-old boy was shot during the commission of a robbery on the city's south side on Sunday. Officers responded just before 2 p.m. to the report of a shooting in the 1400 block of South Seneca. They arrived to find the teen with several gunshot wounds to his upper body.
KAKE TV
Patrol: 16-year-old boy dies 2 days after crash near Garden Plain
GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KAKE) - A 16-year-old boy has died two days after a crash in western Sedgwick County. The accident shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 54 at 263rd Street, which is just east of Garden Plain. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a Chevy Silverado was heading north on 263rd Street and a semi was eastbound on the highway. The two vehicles entered the intersection at the same time and collided.
KAKE TV
Mild and breezy Monday with changes on the way
Another really pleasant spring-like afternoon for most across KAKEland. Enjoy it, because changes follow closely behind. Temperatures again today in South Central Kansas well climb well-above average. Highs around 20 degrees warmer than "normal." A cold front will begin to push into northwest KAKEland early this afternoon, bringing in some cooler air. Although, even with this front, temperatures will not be nearly as cold as what we felt last week. Nonetheless, expect highs in the lower 50s tomorrow, and 40s for the rest of the workweek.
