Two Minutes to Late Night Gives Papa Roach’s ”Last Resort” a Folk-Rock Spin Featuring Members of Alkaline Trio, White Reaper and Murder By Death

By Cait Stoddard
mxdwn.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
OK! Magazine

Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'

Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
OK! Magazine

Candace Cameron Bure Blasts The Grammy Awards For 'Never Showing The Artists I Listen To': 'No Interest'

Candace Cameron Bure confirmed she didn't turn on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. "BTW- I didn't watch the Grammys. No interest. They never show the artists I listen to. Just wanted to see red carpet photos of those I mentioned," the Full House star, 46, said via her Instagram Story. Prior to her message, the actress revealed people she would love to see on the red carpet. "Not podcast related but today are the Grammys and can we see some of the Christian and gospel artists on the red carpet? Can we see Hillary Scott and Kirk...
Rolling Stone

Every Rapper Who Appeared in the Grammy’s Star-Studded Hip-Hop Tribute

The Grammy Awards celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop Sunday night with a 14-minute performance, packed with luminaries from the genre’s past and present. More than 20 of hip-hop’s biggest artists ascended onto the Grammys stage for an exciting cross-generational medley that became one of the highlights of this year’s awards ceremony. Fans across the world, and spectators in attendance (like Jay-Z), were enthralled as they watched hip-hop’s pioneers and rising stars both get the showcase they deserved on “music’s biggest night.” Nowhere else have we had the chance to see Public Enemy share the stage with Lil Baby, or...
hiphop-n-more.com

Watch the Official Trailer for ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake Starring Jack Harlow

The first trailer for the upcoming White Men Can’t Jump remake has been released today. The film stars Jack Harlow in his acting debut. Ron Shelton wrote and directed the first movie, which was released in 1992. In the original movie, Woody Harrelson played basketball player Billy Hoyle, who partnered with Wesley Snipes’ Sidney Deane to hustle opponents for money on the court.

