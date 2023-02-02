Two Minutes to Late Night Gives Papa Roach’s ”Last Resort” a Folk-Rock Spin Featuring Members of Alkaline Trio, White Reaper and Murder By Death

Read full article on original website
Post-Band Life Of The Living Members Of Led Zeppelin, Years Later
Led Zeppelin was an English rock band formed in 1968. The group was created by guitarist Jimmy Page and consisted of three others, Robert Plant, Paul Jones, and John Bonham. Bonham died in 1980 at the age of 32– his death signaled the dissolution of Led Zeppelin after twelve years as a group.
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'
Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
Candace Cameron Bure Blasts The Grammy Awards For 'Never Showing The Artists I Listen To': 'No Interest'
Candace Cameron Bure confirmed she didn't turn on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. "BTW- I didn't watch the Grammys. No interest. They never show the artists I listen to. Just wanted to see red carpet photos of those I mentioned," the Full House star, 46, said via her Instagram Story. Prior to her message, the actress revealed people she would love to see on the red carpet. "Not podcast related but today are the Grammys and can we see some of the Christian and gospel artists on the red carpet? Can we see Hillary Scott and Kirk...
Every Rapper Who Appeared in the Grammy’s Star-Studded Hip-Hop Tribute
The Grammy Awards celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop Sunday night with a 14-minute performance, packed with luminaries from the genre’s past and present. More than 20 of hip-hop’s biggest artists ascended onto the Grammys stage for an exciting cross-generational medley that became one of the highlights of this year’s awards ceremony. Fans across the world, and spectators in attendance (like Jay-Z), were enthralled as they watched hip-hop’s pioneers and rising stars both get the showcase they deserved on “music’s biggest night.” Nowhere else have we had the chance to see Public Enemy share the stage with Lil Baby, or...
Big 4 Tour: Megadeth, Metallica, Slayer, Anthrax Concert Coming Soon?: David Ellefson Speaks Out!
Many fans are waiting for the Big 4 (Megdeth, Metallica, Slayer, and Anthrax) to collaborate with each other and perform in one evening again after guitarist Scott Ian's statement, but it appears that it won't happen anytime soon based on David Ellefson's recent remarks. Speaking to BODS Mayhem Hour, the...
Watch the Official Trailer for ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake Starring Jack Harlow
The first trailer for the upcoming White Men Can’t Jump remake has been released today. The film stars Jack Harlow in his acting debut. Ron Shelton wrote and directed the first movie, which was released in 1992. In the original movie, Woody Harrelson played basketball player Billy Hoyle, who partnered with Wesley Snipes’ Sidney Deane to hustle opponents for money on the court.
