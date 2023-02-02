ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee's American Rescue Plan money: How will $92M be spent?

MILWAUKEE - It's your money: How should Milwaukee spend the remaining $92 million from the American Rescue Act (ARPA)? The Common Council is working on making those decisions and needs your opinions. Shy Mcelroy is not shy about sharing her thoughts on where the money should go. To her, the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brew City Pickles; all things pickled

MILWAUKEE - Brew City Pickles started pickling and jarring pickles and vegetables back in 2017. Today, they have a store dedicated to, you guessed it, all things pickled! Brian Kramp is at Milwaukee’s only store dedicated to all things pickled.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Parks hiring; 500 seasonal jobs, up to $19.66/hour

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Milwaukee County Parks is hosting a hiring event for 2023 seasonal positions, with walk-in interviews and on-the-spot hiring. A news release says positions available include park workers, golf maintenance, golf pro shop, McKinley Marina dock hand, beer garden servers, aquatics positions, food & beverage team members, seasonal park rangers, recreation /admissions team members, and more. Hourly rates range from $9.11 per hour to $19.66 per hour for select roles.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Joel Eisenberg

Applebee’s Closing Multiple Longstanding Locations

One location has closed indefinitely; two others are permanently shuttering. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, TamaracTalk.com, PostCrescent.com, and JournalTimes.com.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Wave floods out Utica City FC

MILWAUKEE - Fresh off their intense win over the Kansas City Comets, the Milwaukee Wave, currently second in the Eastern MALS division behind Florida, welcomed Utica City Football Club with open arms and a tight defense. The black turf of the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena was hot in anticipation of Sunday's win.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Wisconsin deadliest roads are in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Several Milwaukee streets are named among the top nine most deadly in the state in a new analysis. The deadliest is a five-mile stretch of Capitol Drive between Hopkins Street and Mayfair Road. It’s likely no surprise to people who frequent that stretch of roadway. Twenty-three people...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sensory-Friendly All Access performance at The Rep

Jenny Toutant with the Milwaukee Repertory Theater joins FOX6 WakeUp with details on what families can expect for The Rep's first Sensory-Friendly performance. This all access performance is for anyone who would benefit from a more relaxed theatergoing environment. About Sensory-Friendly (website) Milwaukee Rep is pleased to present the theater’s...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police officer killed; reaction to sacrifice

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin and Milwaukee officials are sharing their emotional responses to the shooting death of a police officer on the city's south side early Tuesday, Feb. 7. Their statements are listed as follows:. Common Council President José G. Pérez:. "I am angered and deeply saddened by the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Active Streets 2023; Milwaukee DPW seeks proposals

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works is now seeking proposals for the 2023 Active Streets program. The DPW said, in 2022, community-based organizations built upon their participation in the 2021 program and activated four streets in the city with the common goal of slowing traffic, increasing safety for walking and biking, and installing art on the street.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Former Sheboygan city administrator fired without cause files lawsuit

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Former Sheboygan City Administrator Todd Wolf filed a lawsuit against the city Monday, Feb. 6, demanding a jury trial after the Common Council fired him without cause in January. The Sheboygan Common Council voted Jan. 9 to fire the city administrator without cause. The 8-2 vote against...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police officer shot, killed on south side; suspect dead

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police officer is dead after being shot near 14th and Cleveland on the city's south side early Tuesday, Feb. 7. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, officers assign to District 4 responded to the area near 14th and Cleveland. A person wanted in connection with a robbery that happened near Teutonia and Good Hope Road late Monday was reported in the area. FOX6 News has identified the suspect as Terrell Thompson.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee attempted robbery; woman sought, fled on bicycle

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate a woman wanted in connection to an attempted robbery near 18th and Hampton on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Officials say the woman attempted to steal the victim's vehicle shortly before 3 p.m. on that Tuesday, but was not...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot near 36th and Lloyd

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 35, was shot Monday evening, Feb. 6 near 36th and Lloyd. Police said the shots were fired around 5:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy