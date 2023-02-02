Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's American Rescue Plan money: How will $92M be spent?
MILWAUKEE - It's your money: How should Milwaukee spend the remaining $92 million from the American Rescue Act (ARPA)? The Common Council is working on making those decisions and needs your opinions. Shy Mcelroy is not shy about sharing her thoughts on where the money should go. To her, the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brew City Pickles; all things pickled
MILWAUKEE - Brew City Pickles started pickling and jarring pickles and vegetables back in 2017. Today, they have a store dedicated to, you guessed it, all things pickled! Brian Kramp is at Milwaukee’s only store dedicated to all things pickled.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Parks hiring; 500 seasonal jobs, up to $19.66/hour
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Milwaukee County Parks is hosting a hiring event for 2023 seasonal positions, with walk-in interviews and on-the-spot hiring. A news release says positions available include park workers, golf maintenance, golf pro shop, McKinley Marina dock hand, beer garden servers, aquatics positions, food & beverage team members, seasonal park rangers, recreation /admissions team members, and more. Hourly rates range from $9.11 per hour to $19.66 per hour for select roles.
One location has closed indefinitely; two others are permanently shuttering. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, TamaracTalk.com, PostCrescent.com, and JournalTimes.com.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Wave floods out Utica City FC
MILWAUKEE - Fresh off their intense win over the Kansas City Comets, the Milwaukee Wave, currently second in the Eastern MALS division behind Florida, welcomed Utica City Football Club with open arms and a tight defense. The black turf of the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena was hot in anticipation of Sunday's win.
A growing grocery store chain recently opened its first location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. In late January 2023, Go Grocer, an Illinois-based grocery chain, opened its first Wisconsin store location in Milwaukee, according to local reports.
WISN
Wisconsin deadliest roads are in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Several Milwaukee streets are named among the top nine most deadly in the state in a new analysis. The deadliest is a five-mile stretch of Capitol Drive between Hopkins Street and Mayfair Road. It’s likely no surprise to people who frequent that stretch of roadway. Twenty-three people...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Speeding driver nearly hit Whitefish Bay officer before Milwaukee pursuit
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Milwaukee police arrested a driver who almost hit a Whitefish Bay officer while speeding away late Monday afternoon, Feb. 6. Police said an officer on patrol spotted a GMC speeding north on Santa Monica Boulevard shortly before 5 p.m., going approximately 50 in a 25. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cancer screenings at Gee's Clippers 'a chance to catch things sooner'
Gee's Clippers in Milwaukee held its second annual free skin, hair and nail screening event. It focused on screening for certain types of cancer.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sensory-Friendly All Access performance at The Rep
Jenny Toutant with the Milwaukee Repertory Theater joins FOX6 WakeUp with details on what families can expect for The Rep's first Sensory-Friendly performance. This all access performance is for anyone who would benefit from a more relaxed theatergoing environment. About Sensory-Friendly (website) Milwaukee Rep is pleased to present the theater’s...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police officer killed; reaction to sacrifice
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin and Milwaukee officials are sharing their emotional responses to the shooting death of a police officer on the city's south side early Tuesday, Feb. 7. Their statements are listed as follows:. Common Council President José G. Pérez:. "I am angered and deeply saddened by the...
Police say they were alerted about the break-ins, near the intersection of Prospect and Brady, by someone who called police around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Active Streets 2023; Milwaukee DPW seeks proposals
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works is now seeking proposals for the 2023 Active Streets program. The DPW said, in 2022, community-based organizations built upon their participation in the 2021 program and activated four streets in the city with the common goal of slowing traffic, increasing safety for walking and biking, and installing art on the street.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Former Sheboygan city administrator fired without cause files lawsuit
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Former Sheboygan City Administrator Todd Wolf filed a lawsuit against the city Monday, Feb. 6, demanding a jury trial after the Common Council fired him without cause in January. The Sheboygan Common Council voted Jan. 9 to fire the city administrator without cause. The 8-2 vote against...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 24th and Maple fire, 3 homes burned, neighbors 'in shock'
Neighbors said they're grateful everyone survived a two-alarm fire near 24th and Maple Sunday, Feb. 5 involving three homes. One was a total loss.
A pedestrian was struck during a car crash and hurled into a light pole near 35th and Townsend on Thursday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police officer shot, killed on south side; suspect dead
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police officer is dead after being shot near 14th and Cleveland on the city's south side early Tuesday, Feb. 7. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, officers assign to District 4 responded to the area near 14th and Cleveland. A person wanted in connection with a robbery that happened near Teutonia and Good Hope Road late Monday was reported in the area. FOX6 News has identified the suspect as Terrell Thompson.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee attempted robbery; woman sought, fled on bicycle
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate a woman wanted in connection to an attempted robbery near 18th and Hampton on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Officials say the woman attempted to steal the victim's vehicle shortly before 3 p.m. on that Tuesday, but was not...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near 36th and Lloyd
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 35, was shot Monday evening, Feb. 6 near 36th and Lloyd. Police said the shots were fired around 5:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been...
