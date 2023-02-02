ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LCU hosts Angelo State in LSC showdown games

 3 days ago
Todd Duncan's Lubbock Christian University basketball team successfully navigated a stretch of four consecutive Lone Star Conference road games over the past two weeks, winning at every stop.

The challenge hasn't subsided, even if the Chaparrals are back home.

LCU (14-6, 10-4) hosts No. 15 Angelo State (18-3, 14-1) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Rip Griffin Center, trying to stay in the hunt. The top three teams in the 16-team conference arguably are all in the West Division, the other being West Texas A&M (14-6, 12-2). The East Division leaders are St. Edward's (16-7, 10-4) and Texas A&M-Kingsville (15-7, 9-5).

Though LCU has eight regular-season games remaining, beating Angelo State would be a resume builder for the conference tournament and for the Division II NCAA Tournament. The Rams have won nine games in a row.

"They would probably be in the discussion to be a number one, two or three seed if the region were to start today," Duncan said. "So it's a big game for all those reasons. Obviously, we're trying to stay in striking distance for the conference championship, so we can't afford to have too many more losses. And then it would be a big win for the regional as well."

Angelo State has mastered winning close games. In the Rams' nine-game win streak, four of their past five have been by three points or fewer.

The Rams beat the Chaparrals 77-65 in the first round of conference play in San Angelo. Although LSC scoring leader Rowan Mackenzie poured in 30 points for LCU, the rest of the Chaps shot 31 percent.

"They really took it to us there," Duncan said. "We made it (closer) at the end, but they pretty much were in control of the game most of the time there."

Angelo State's top weapons are 6-foot-2 junior Kevon Godwin (17.6 points per game), 6-3 junior Reggie Quezada (12.1 ppg) and 6-7 senior Fredelin De La Cruz (11.2 ppg, 6.8 rebounds per game), a former South Plains College player.

"They're just extremely physical," Duncan said. "They have extremely good size and length. They look like a college basketball team. They've got experience. They've got really talented guards. They're well-rounded. They're well-coached."

The stakes are just as high in the women's game with the Lady Chaps (15-7, 10-4) hosting the No. 14 Rambelles (18-3, 13-2) at 5:30 p.m. The Belles pose one of the biggest threats this season to LCU's 8-years-plus home win streak, which stands at 113 consecutive games, the NCAA Division II record.

In the first round of LSC play, Angelo State beat LCU 53-51 with forward Madeline Stephens scoring 18 points for the Rambelles and Tayjanna McGhee-Pleasant making a last-second shot.

Angelo State and LCU are first and second in the LSC West Division, and the East and West division winners get the top two seeds in the conference tournament.

"There's a lot of those potential postseason consequential moments," Lady Chaps coach Steve Gomez said. "If you don't take care of business in any one of them, they can come back to bite you. Later in the year, there become even fewer chances to make up ground.

"So it's another time to go play one of those games that carries weight and is a good opportunity."

The Rambelles have a big four of McGhee-Pleasant (16.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg), Sawyer Lloyd (14.8 ppg, 7.8 rpg), Payton Brown (14.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg) and Stephens (13.9 ppg, 8.0 rpg). McGhee-Pleasant is a 6-3 junior from Amarillo Tascosa, Lloyd a 5-9 junior from Wall, Brown a 5-6 senior from Roosevelt and Stephens a 6-1 sophomore from Monterey.

McGhee-Pleasant and Brown came with Angelo State coach Alesha Ellis from Wayland Baptist after the 2020-21 season.

Leading the Lady Chaps are 6-1 sophomore Grace Foster (14.9 ppg, 8.8 rpg), 5-8 junior Audrey Robertson (11.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg) and 5-7 junior Maci Maddox (10.2 ppg, 4.7 assists per game).

THURSDAY'S AREA SCHEDULE

Women

No. 14 Angelo State (18-3, 13-2) at Lubbock Christian University (15-7, 10-4), 5:30 p.m.

Central Christian (0-20, 0-16) at Wayland Baptist (13-9, 9-7), 6 p.m.

Men

No. 15 Angelo State (18-3, 14-1) at Lubbock Christian University (14-6, 10-4), 7:30 p.m.

Central Christian (6-16, 4-12) at Wayland Baptist (15-6, 10-5), 8 p.m.

