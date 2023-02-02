Read full article on original website
Man arrested, accused of choking woman and fleeing, JCSO
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A man in Jackson County was arrested after deputies say he choked a woman and fled into the woods. On Monday, February 6, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address in Round Lake in reference to a domestic disturbance.
UPDATE: Suspect in armed robbery leads police on chase, gets away, DCSO
MIDLAND CITY, Ala (WDHN) — Authorities are looking for a suspect wanted for holding up a convenience store early Monday morning who got away after a police chase through Dale County. According to Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum, on Tuesday, February 7, a Midland City Police Officer saw the...
Capital murder suspect who was out on bond arrested and charged with robbery
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Sunday morning, Dothan Police arrested a capital murder suspect who was out on bond and charged him with robbery. Police arrested Jamie Townes, who is accused of killing Breunia Jennings in March of 2018. According to jail records, police charged Townes with third-degree robbery....
No state prisoners were released from Coffee Co.
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)— One sheriff in the Wiregrass doesn’t expect to see any of the newly released prisoners coming back to his county. Over the last week, some 304 state inmates have been released before the end of their sentences. On Tuesday, another 82 are expected to...
Officer struck by car in attempt to break-up fighting in street, BPD
BLAKELY, Ga. (WDHN) — A Blakely officer was struck by a car after attempting to stop multiple people fighting in the street, according to officials. On Sunday around 7:20 p.m., Blakely Police Officers received reports of gunshots in the 700 block of North Main Street in Blakely. A secondary responding officer observed another fight in progress in the 100 Block of Main Street.
Alabama veterinarian shot during horse riding event; witness speaks out
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — The Rocky Creek Field Trial, a horseback riding competition event where riders can train their bird dogs, is usually held in a quiet remote area but it quickly turned violent this past weekend after a woman was shot in the leg. “We would have...
Visit Dothan CEO requests federal sentencing stay private
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Visit Dothan CEO Aaron McCreight has asked the court to keep his February prison sentencing sealed from the public eye. McCreight, who pled guilty to bank fraud in January 2022, is set to be sentenced to federal prison on February 16, 2023, in Cedar Rapids Iowa. The sentencing was originally scheduled for November 10, 2022.
“Walking Dead” actor to appear in a Henry Co. courtroom next week
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Alabama man who has acted in several movies and TV shows including, “The Walking Dead” is facing multiple charges in Henry County. Jeremy Brandon Carroll, 40 of Abbeville is charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of obstructing governmental operation.
Car crash in Barbour Co. kills two after car hits deer
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A single-vehicle crash in Barbour County has claimed the life of a Clayton man and a Eufaula woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, at approximately 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7, Christopher Rocqual Wood-Caple, 28, was fatally injured after the 2014 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving hit a deer, left the road, and struck a culvert and a tree before overturning.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Resurfacing work on Dothan street
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Drivers should expect delays on a Dothan road due to resurfacing work. On Tuesday, February 7, Midsouth Paving will resurface Briarwood Drive, from Fairfield Drive to Denton Road. Drivers should expect delays and use caution when traveling through this area. Stay with WDHN for updates.
Geneva Co. crash sends one person to the hospital in serious condition
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — A Saturday night single-car crash sends one person to the hospital in serious condition. Crews rushed to the 2100 block of South State Highway 103 in Slocomb to a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries. When they arrived they found a single vehicle...
City of Dothan awarded ‘Safe Streets and Roads for All’ grant
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan has been awarded the “Safe Streets and Roads for All” (SS4A) grant from the United States Department of Transportation. The grant will be used to create a Safety Action Plan in areas that are traditionally underserved, transportation disadvantaged, minority, and low-income communities that are facing a high number of severe crashes.
Downtown Enterprise fundraiser for fire victims
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Jennifer Dignazio along with her parents of Enterprise t-Shirts, Inc. came up with the fundraiser campaign. The proceeds from their sale go to benefit the three small businesses and a historic two-story residence was destroyed by the blaze. As a fellow small business, the family...
Construction officially underway on new athletic facilities at Dothan High School
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Work has officially begun on a project benefitting many Dothan High School athletes. It has been more than a decade since Dothan City Schools has had a groundbreaking event, but Monday the district celebrated the launch of construction on new athletic facilities for the Wolves.
Volunteers gather to help the yearly “Point in Time Count”
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Volunteers from around the Circle City gathered downtown for the yearly “Point in Time Count.”. The U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development asks communities across the nation to count the homeless, those without a physical address at a particular point in time. The...
Reigning state champs hold softball clinic for the community
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The countdown until the first pitch is thrown in high school and college softball this season is nearing. Houston Academy, reigning 3A champs gathered more than 250 up-and-coming softball players to help with the basics at James Oates Park on Saturday. Houston Academy went 48-13-1...
The nice weather continues
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be quite nice with mainly clear skies and temperatures in the middle 40s. Tuesday quickly climbs to the upper 60s and low 70s for highs with clouds building in throughout the day. Wednesday has a 10% chance or less for a light shower....
Rehobeth Navy JROTC earns a triple crown qualifying for three national competitions
REHOBETH, Ala. (WDHN) — The Triple Crown is one of the hardest accomplishments in horse racing and baseball, but what about in JROTC, well Rehobeth High School Navy JROTC has done it. They are going to national competition for shooting, orienteering, and academics. The national competition for shooting took...
Coffee County Arts Alliance presents “Forever Young”
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Coffee County Arts Alliance is set to present the musical Forever Young. The shows begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 7th at Enterprise High school’s performing arts center. The City of Enterprise is sponsoring the event. Forever Young joins five best friends in...
Warm days, cool nights ahead this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Hope you are doing well today… for today & Wed, expect warmer, more clouds & breezy at times with milder nights…. Then, on Thursday rain develops in the afternoon and thunderstorms likely Thursday night with more rain, steady at times, overnight into the day Fri; Fri afternoon turning cooler, clearing & windy into Saturday with highs in the 50s over the weekend and Sunday morning lows near 32…
