Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Wings if Superbowl Goes into OvertimeBethany LathamKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Why Do Americans Eat Chicken Wings on Super Bowl Sunday?Jett BarnettKansas City, MO
Related
What Colts' Offer to Bears for No. 1 NFL Draft Pick Could Look Like
What Colts' offer to Bears for No. 1 pick could look like originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Speculation about what the Chicago Bears will do with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft was supposed to fade into the background during Super Bowl week. But it hasn't.
Kansas City Chiefs Bar in South Philadelphia to Close for Super Bowl
A South Philadelphia bar that has long been a haven for Chiefs fans will close for Kansas City's Super Bowl showdown against the hometown Eagles on Sunday. Big Charlie's Saloon, located at 1953 S. 11th St., announced the decision on social media Monday afternoon, claiming that tickets for its watch party sold out too fast and the bar did not want to turn away any of its customers.
Matt Nagy Has No Doubt Bears' Justin Fields Will Play in Super Bowl
PHOENIX -- Matt Nagy has spent the past year watching and learning from Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. After being fired by the Bears, Nagy returned to Kansas City as the quarterback coach for the Chiefs. While Nagy has been busy focusing on helping the Chiefs get to...
Looking Back at Backup Quarterbacks Who Stepped Up in the Super Bowl
Brock Purdy's bid to join the select group of quarterbacks to go from a backup for most of the season to a Super Bowl starter got derailed when he suffered his own injury in the NFC championship game. Purdy's elbow injury helped contribute to San Francisco's 31-7 loss to the...
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
What Is the Highest-Scoring Super Bowl in NFL History?
What is the highest-scoring Super Bowl of all time? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Defense doesn’t always win championships. Through 56 editions, there have been some impressive offensive outbursts in the Super Bowl. Some have come in one-sided routs, while other teams escaped in Super Bowl shootouts. The...
PGA Tour Champ Justin Thomas Interviews Eagles' Jalen Hurts at Super Bowl Opening Night
Justin Thomas interviews Jalen Hurts at Super Bowl Opening Night originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Golf star Justin Thomas put his downtime ahead of the Phoenix Open to good use. The 15-time PGA Tour champion paid a visit to Super Bowl LVII Opening Night in Arizona and even got...
What George R.R. Martin's ‘The Last Super Bowl' Got Right – and Wrong
What George R.R. Martin's 'The Last Super Bowl' got right – and wrong originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Long before he introduced the world to the “Game of Thrones,” George R.R. Martin was writing about the game of football. The famed fantasy writer published a short...
Eagles' Nick Sirianni Remembers That Time Chiefs' Andy Reid Fired Him
PHOENIX — The day before Nick Sirianni flew with his team to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII, he was asked about his first encounter with Andy Reid. You know, the time Andy fired him. Back in 2013 after the Eagles fired Reid, he quickly got a job in Kansas...
NBC Chicago
Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni: Highly Successful People ‘Get a Little Bit Better' Each Day—But There's 1 Thing in Your Way
After the Philadelphia Eagles advanced to this year's Super Bowl, head coach Nick Sirianni set a simple goal for his players over their next two weeks of practices — be a little bit better today than you were yesterday. The only obstacle in the way: "distractions from the outside...
Matt Nagy Reflects on Disastrous First Justin Fields Start Vs. Browns
Nagy reflects on disastrous Fields start vs. Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Matt Nagy is coaching in the Super Bowl for the first time, as quarterbacks coach for the Kansas City Chiefs. Nagy is fortunate to be able to work with one of the best quarterbacks in the game, Patrick Mahomes, but he also worked with one of the most promising prospects when he coached the Bears: Justin Fields. Obviously things did not work out nearly as well in Chicago as they have in Kansas City. Nagy caught up with the media at the start of Super Bowl week to reflect on where things went wrong with Fields’ rookie season.
5 Bears NFL Draft Prospects Who Impressed at Senior Bowl
5 Bears draft prospects who impressed at Senior Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Game tape will always be the most important aspect when evaluating players in the draft, but we already know that Bears GM Ryan Poles also highly values Senior Bowl performances. Last year, the Bears drafted four players who participated in the Senior Bowl: Braxton Jones, Velus Jones Jr., Dominique Robinson, Ja’Tyre Carter. They also claimed Sterling Weatherford off waivers after the Colts cut him to trim their roster to 53 players. This year, Poles and his staff may lean on the Senior Bowl even more, since they’ll have unique intel from offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who acted as a head coach during the game. If so, here are five names to keep an eye on, after impressive showings throughout the week of practices and the game itself.
6 Bears Predictions for 2023 NFL Season
6 bold predictions for Bears in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We’ve got a week off between the AFC and NFC Championship games and the Super Bowl, so let’s take the time to dream about the 2023 season. The Bears wrapped up 2022 with a league-worst 3-14, and yet hope springs eternal in Chicago. That’s largely because it finally looks like the team has a legit franchise QB and Ryan Poles has endless opportunities to improve the roster with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. It’s still way too early to tell how things will shake out when the regular season begins again, but let’s have some fun before the Big Game with some predictions for 2023.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
89K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0