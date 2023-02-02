Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle Garfield County Airport becomes possible focal point for economic development
The Aspen Institute is currently seeking feedback from Rifle city leaders on whether they think using the Rifle Garfield County Airport as an attractive lure for spurring new industry and commerce is viable. Aspen Institute Director of Community Engagement Evan Zislis told Rifle City Council and staff during a Wednesday...
Gov Polis visits western slope
The Governor made a frenzied stop in Grand Junction Friday.
Major retail store chain opens another new Colorado location
A major retail store chain recently opened another new store location in Colorado. Read on to learn more. At the end of January, the new Harbor Freight store in Craig opened their doors to the public for the first time, according to local reports. However, the official grand opening event will be held on February 18, 2023.
steamboatradio.com
Herd of pronghorn found dead in Routt County – 53 have died in Moffat County
A Nordic skier came upon a herd of pronghorn that had been attacked in the snow in Routt County in mid-January. They say 20 to 25 of them were dead in a field. We showed Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) the picture. They confirmed they were pronghorns but they don’t know how they died. They said it is possible they were scavenged on by coyotes.
