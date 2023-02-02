A Nordic skier came upon a herd of pronghorn that had been attacked in the snow in Routt County in mid-January. They say 20 to 25 of them were dead in a field. We showed Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) the picture. They confirmed they were pronghorns but they don’t know how they died. They said it is possible they were scavenged on by coyotes.

ROUTT COUNTY, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO