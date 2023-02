2023 is an important year for Syracuse men’s lacrosse. After its worst season ever, the Orange needed to start off on the right foot. SU (1-0, 0-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) faced Vermont (0-1, 0-0 America East Conference), where both sides traded runs throughout. When the dust settled though, the Orange outlasted the Catamounts 7-5.

