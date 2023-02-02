ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

Car Insurance Prices Jump in Chicago, Study Finds

If you think it’s costing you a lot more to insure your car this year, you’re right. A new study from Bankrate.com found that since 2022, the cost of auto insurance was up more than 14% in Chicago, the fourth-highest increase in the country. On average, city residents pay almost $1,850 dollars a year to insure vehicles. That works out to nearly 2.5% of the average household income.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

2 Chicago Hotels Land on US News & World Report's '50 Best Hotels' List for 2023

Can't take a vacation? With two Chicago hotels newly deemed some of the top hotels in the nation, you might want to consider a staycation instead. In a list that spans an Inn in Ojai, an adults-only luxury hotel in Vermont, a resort in Hawaii and a mansion in South Carolina, U.S. News & World Report has released its list of "The 50 Best Hotels in the USA" 2023. The list, editors say, was compiled using a variety of factors, including hotel star rankings, industry accolades, guest sentiment and more.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Bears Help Promote NFL in Trip to Spain

Chicago Bears help promote NFL in trip to Spain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears have finished five days of clinics with kids in Barcelona and Madrid to help promote the NFL in Spain. The last day of the clinics was Tuesday in Madrid, with several hundred...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Details Emerge After Fire Rips Through Commercial Building in Austin

Chicago firefighters spent Monday afternoon battling a blaze in the 4700 block of West Lake Street on the city’s West Side, with one person suffering an injury. There were a larger than normal amount of firefighters on scene for the fire, with a spokesperson for CFD telling NBC 5 that the department had issues getting enough water onto the blaze in its early stages.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

‘Massive' Fire in Chicago Heights Engulfs Warehouse; Giant Plume of Smoke Visible for Miles

A "massive" fire that engulfed a Chicago Heights furniture warehouse Monday damaged multiple buildings and sent big plumes of heavy, black smoke billowing into the air. According authorities, multiple fire officials responded around 6:30 a.m. Monday to an extra alarm fire at the Morgan Li facility at 101 W. Washington St. in Chicago Heights. At 230,000 square feet, the sprawling production warehouse contains furniture, fabrics, dry goods, fixtures and more, the Morgan Li website states.
CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL
NBC Chicago

Sandra Bland Was Right: An NBC 5 Investigation

Tuesday, Feb. 7, would have been Sandra Bland’s 36th birthday. Her sister, Shante Needham, misses her every day. “She loved her nieces and nephews,” Needham said. “She loved her sisters too, but she really focused on the younger generation.”. This summer will mark eight years since Bland,...
NAPERVILLE, IL
NBC Chicago

An Endorsement Guide to the 2023 Chicago Mayoral Election

The Chicago municipal election is less than a month away, and candidates for the city's top job are racking up endorsements as they work to court voters. More than half of the members of the Chicago City Council have thrown their support behind candidates, with incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson picking up the majority of those backers.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Dream Big! Southside baseball team helps young men prepare for future

Late on a Tuesday night, at the indoor baseball diamond at UIC, you’ll find dozens of dedicated high school athletes practicing ... hard... with The Show Baseball traveling team. Kyrent Cole is a senior student athlete who points out that "Other organizations are not out here doing what we’re...
CHICAGO, IL
