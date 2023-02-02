Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible SightingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHammond, IN
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants ExplodeEden ReportsChicago, IL
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
In 1981, a Chicago Mayor moved into the Cabrini-Green Homes housing projectLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
Chicago Suburb Named Safest in US, Another Suburb Makes Top 15 in New Report
Two Illinois cities were named among the safest in the U.S. in a new report, including one Chicago suburb, which was dubbed the safest city in the country. The ranking of the 15 safest cities in America was published by finance site MoneyGeek last month, naming Naperville as the top-ranked city in the country. Also making the list was Joliet, which ranked at no. 8.
NBC 5 to Host Chicago Mayoral Forum Focused on Questions From Black Community
NBC 5 has partnered with the Business Leadership Council, WVON, the Chicago Urban League and NABJ Chicago to host a Chicago mayoral forum ahead of the city's general municipal election. NBC 5 anchor Marion Brooks and WVON’s Matt McGill will moderate the forum, centered around issues affecting Chicago's Black community,...
Car Insurance Prices Jump in Chicago, Study Finds
If you think it’s costing you a lot more to insure your car this year, you’re right. A new study from Bankrate.com found that since 2022, the cost of auto insurance was up more than 14% in Chicago, the fourth-highest increase in the country. On average, city residents pay almost $1,850 dollars a year to insure vehicles. That works out to nearly 2.5% of the average household income.
2 Chicago Hotels Land on US News & World Report's '50 Best Hotels' List for 2023
Can't take a vacation? With two Chicago hotels newly deemed some of the top hotels in the nation, you might want to consider a staycation instead. In a list that spans an Inn in Ojai, an adults-only luxury hotel in Vermont, a resort in Hawaii and a mansion in South Carolina, U.S. News & World Report has released its list of "The 50 Best Hotels in the USA" 2023. The list, editors say, was compiled using a variety of factors, including hotel star rankings, industry accolades, guest sentiment and more.
Public Safety Takes Center Stage as Vallas Returns Donation Amid Criticism
Paul Vallas has returned a campaign donation from a retired police officer with ties to the Laquan McDonald case, but the fact he accepted the money has sparked a tsunami of criticism from his Chicago mayoral rivals. That story is playing out as candidates look to establish their policy proposals...
Chicago Police Investigating After USPS Property Found in Vacant Loop Hotel Room
An investigation is underway after Chicago police overnight received a call that multiple items belonging to the United States Postal Service were found inside a vacant hotel room in the Loop. According to officials, Chicago police early Tuesday responded to a call at the Virgin Hotels located at 203 N...
Chicago Bears Help Promote NFL in Trip to Spain
Chicago Bears help promote NFL in trip to Spain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears have finished five days of clinics with kids in Barcelona and Madrid to help promote the NFL in Spain. The last day of the clinics was Tuesday in Madrid, with several hundred...
Details Emerge After Fire Rips Through Commercial Building in Austin
Chicago firefighters spent Monday afternoon battling a blaze in the 4700 block of West Lake Street on the city’s West Side, with one person suffering an injury. There were a larger than normal amount of firefighters on scene for the fire, with a spokesperson for CFD telling NBC 5 that the department had issues getting enough water onto the blaze in its early stages.
‘Massive' Fire in Chicago Heights Engulfs Warehouse; Giant Plume of Smoke Visible for Miles
A "massive" fire that engulfed a Chicago Heights furniture warehouse Monday damaged multiple buildings and sent big plumes of heavy, black smoke billowing into the air. According authorities, multiple fire officials responded around 6:30 a.m. Monday to an extra alarm fire at the Morgan Li facility at 101 W. Washington St. in Chicago Heights. At 230,000 square feet, the sprawling production warehouse contains furniture, fabrics, dry goods, fixtures and more, the Morgan Li website states.
Cubs Release Promotional Schedule of Bobbleheads, Giveaways for 2023 MLB Season
Cubs release promotional scheduled for 2023 MLB season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It's almost baseball season. And ahead of spring training, the Chicago Cubs have released their schedule of promotions for the 2023 season. Here is everything you want to know. Bobbleheads. We'll start with the bobbleheads, a...
Armed Robbery Crew Linked to at Least 15 Crimes, Mostly on Chicago's West Side
An armed robbery crew is connected to at least 15 robberies in the last month, brandishing rifles and stealing victims’ phones, cash and cars in a wide-ranging crime spree. The robberies generally have occurred early in the morning, with the majority victims reporting that they were using ATM’s, or entering or exiting their vehicles.
Sandra Bland Was Right: An NBC 5 Investigation
Tuesday, Feb. 7, would have been Sandra Bland’s 36th birthday. Her sister, Shante Needham, misses her every day. “She loved her nieces and nephews,” Needham said. “She loved her sisters too, but she really focused on the younger generation.”. This summer will mark eight years since Bland,...
Fire at Vacant Building in Chicago Lawn Leaves Man Dead
A man was dead after a fire early Sunday in Chicago Lawn on the South Side. The man, 36, was in a vacant building sometime Sunday morning in the 6400 block of South Whipple Street when the fire started, according to Chicago Fire Department officials. He was taken to Holy...
Matt Nagy Has No Doubt Bears' Justin Fields Will Play in Super Bowl
PHOENIX -- Matt Nagy has spent the past year watching and learning from Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. After being fired by the Bears, Nagy returned to Kansas City as the quarterback coach for the Chiefs. While Nagy has been busy focusing on helping the Chiefs get to...
1 Person Dead, at Least 14 Others Injured in Chicago Weekend Shootings
One person has died and at least 14 others have been injured in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, police say. A fatal shooting was reported in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to police. Officials say a 41-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle in the...
An Endorsement Guide to the 2023 Chicago Mayoral Election
The Chicago municipal election is less than a month away, and candidates for the city's top job are racking up endorsements as they work to court voters. More than half of the members of the Chicago City Council have thrown their support behind candidates, with incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson picking up the majority of those backers.
What Colts' Offer to Bears for No. 1 NFL Draft Pick Could Look Like
What Colts' offer to Bears for No. 1 pick could look like originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Speculation about what the Chicago Bears will do with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft was supposed to fade into the background during Super Bowl week. But it hasn't.
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews Ruled Out Tuesday Vs. Anaheim With Illness
Jonathan Toews ruled out Tuesday vs. Anaheim with illness originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jonathan Toews will not play in the Blackhawks' first game back from the break on Tuesday against Anaheim because of a non-COVID illness. It’s the third time Chicago's captain has been sidelined due to an...
SWAT Team Called After Group Tries to Free Man as Police Took Him Into Custody
Chicago police have called a SWAT team to a West Garfield Park residence after a group of men tried to free another man who was being taken into custody, then fired shots at responding officers. According to authorities, the incident occurred in the 4400 block of West West End Avenue...
NBC Chicago
Dream Big! Southside baseball team helps young men prepare for future
Late on a Tuesday night, at the indoor baseball diamond at UIC, you’ll find dozens of dedicated high school athletes practicing ... hard... with The Show Baseball traveling team. Kyrent Cole is a senior student athlete who points out that "Other organizations are not out here doing what we’re...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
89K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0