ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkar.org

City of Lansing loses two senior officials to new opportunities, retirement

Two members of Lansing Mayor Andy Schor’s cabinet are stepping from their positions. Lansing’s Economic Development and Planning Department Director Brian McGrain resigned at the end of January. He’s leaving his role with the city to serve as the executive director of Michigan Community Action, a non-profit working to address poverty.
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy