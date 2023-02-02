N.J. police investigate shooting death of councilwoman in nearby Sayreville; Neighbors heard at least 6 shots, per reports

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
NYC is Giving Migrants Free Tickets to Canada as They Say the City is Too Dangerous - Even Compared to CartelsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Migrants Come to New York But Will Sit For Six Months Doing NothingTom HandyNew York City, NY
10 North Jersey Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyJersey City, NJ
Related
Retired NJ cop charged with stealing $47,000
⚫ Former NJ police officer accused of ripping of the NJ PBA. ⚫ Retired Long Beach officer Jason Hildebrant allegedly swiped $47,000. ⚫ He was serving as Treasurer of the NJ PBA Ocean County Conference. A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from...
Suspect in Brooklyn shooting of NYPD officer arrested: NYPD
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A suspect in the shooting of an off-duty NYPD officer in East New York was arrested late Monday using the critically-wounded cop’s handcuffs, police said Tuesday. NYPD officials held a news briefing Tuesday morning to provide more information on the arrest, as well as an update on the officer’s condition. Randy […]
Killer who gunned down young Staten Island man in Mercedes takes plea
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Clifton man charged with gunning down an apparent adversary from New Brighton has taken a plea in state Supreme Court, St. George. Godkhaliq Daugherty, 21, pleaded guilty last week to first-degree manslaughter in the 2020 shooting death of Prince Edmonds — one of three fatal shootings over a period of 28 hours on the borough’s North Shore, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic and social upheaval across the city.
Staten Island man, 29, charged with unlawful surveillance, texting image of victim’s privates
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 29-year-old man from Eltingville illegally shared a nude photo of a victim by text message. Michael Guglielmelli of Woods of Arden Road was arrested on Jan. 20 for the incident that occurred on the South Shore, according to the criminal complaint and police.
Staten Island pimp with gang ties recruited, enslaved female victims, feds say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— An alleged sex-trafficking operation based out of a New Springville townhouse was the work of a reputed gang member who recruited and then “enslaved” his female victims, according to FBI investigators. Justin Dixon, 32, of Brooklyn, was arraigned Monday in Brooklyn Federal Court on...
Man, 20, fatally gunned down in Brooklyn; no arrests
A 20-year-old was shot multiple times and killed in front of a Brooklyn home Monday night, police said.
20-year-old shot and killed in Canarsie
NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating a murder that took place Monday morning in Canarsie. At around 10 am, police officers with the 69th Precinct in Brooklyn responded to the area of 56 Paerdegat 1 Street after receiving a 911 call regarding a male that had been shot. Upon arrival, police located the 20-year-old man who had multiple gunshot wounds to his back and arms. EMS treated the victim at the scene and transported him to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. No arrests have been made at this time. The victim’s identity was not released The post 20-year-old shot and killed in Canarsie appeared first on Shore News Network.
Video posted online shows apparent handgun slide across gym at Staten Island high school
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Video circulating on social media shows what appears to be a firearm fall out of an individual’s clothes and slide across the gym floor of Moore Catholic High School. The video, taken on the evening of a basketball game against Manhattan’s Regis High School,...
NYPD asks for public’s help identifying individual responsible for shooting off-duty cop in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is seeking the public’s help identifying the individual responsible for the shooting and attempted robbery of an off-duty police officer on Saturday night. Police said the 26-year-old cop, a five-year veteran of the department, was fighting for his life at Brookdale Hospital...
Police confirm retired cop shot boyfriend before taking her own life
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City have identified 52-year-old Alex Delone as the victim in a Friday murder suicide. His killer, retired NYPD Officer Petlyn Job shot Delone in the head before putting to her own head and pulling the trigger. Prior to today’s update, it was not clear which partner initiated the murder-suicide. According to police, officers arrived the Job’s home at 4722 Beverly Road in East Flatbush to find both Job and Delone dead on a bed inside the woman’s bedroom. “On Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 1352 hours, police responded to a 911 The post Police confirm retired cop shot boyfriend before taking her own life appeared first on Shore News Network.
bkreader.com
Man, woman found dead in East Flatbush, Brooklyn with gunshot wounds to head
Police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead inside a home in Brooklyn on Friday. Officers responded to the scene at 4722 Beverly Road in East Flatbush just before 2 p.m. They found two victims with gunshot wounds to the head. […] Click here to view...
Delays reported on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, Staten Island Expressway after Gowanus Expressway crash
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Delays are reported on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, Brooklyn bound, for the Tuesday morning rush hour, according to the MTA. 511 NY is reporting delays on the upper level starting around 7:40 a.m.
Jersey City Men Face Drug Charges After Bayonne Arrests
BAYONNE, NJ - Two Jersey City men face drug charges following their arrests by members of the Bayonne Police Department on Friday. According to Captain Eric Amato, Famar O. McGoy, 43, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine while Taylor Stackhouse, 40, was charged with possession of PCP and cocaine. McGoy, who was arrested with Stackhouse from the area of 19th Street and JFK Boulevard, was additionally charted with the Intent to Distribute within 500 feet of Public Housing.
Cement truck careens into marsh, causing massive delays on West Shore Expressway: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Massive delays were reported on the West Shore Expressway starting during the morning rush hour on Monday when a cement truck careened off the highway and into the marsh, police said. The emergency response in the vicinity of Victory Boulevard continued as of nearly 2...
Beloved Jersey Shore Man Dies In ATV Accident
The word "love" is in his name, and according to those who knew him, that's exactly what he embodied.Mike D'Amore was being mourned by many after an ATV crash that killed him in Lacey.D'Amore, 58, of Jackson, was riding on a 2019 Polaris Razor side-by-side off road vehicle, in an open dirt area of …
Robbery crew threatens Brooklyn store workers, 1 punched in face: police
A group threatened workers in two separate Brooklyn convenience store robberies on the same night last week, police said Sunday.
57-Year-Old Man Who Died In Newark Blaze May Have Been Smoking: Sources
A 57-year-old man may have been smoking before a fire that killed him in a Newark apartment building Saturday night, Feb. 4, according to authorities and sources with direct knowledge of the incident.Charlie Casiano was found inside of the building on the 800 block of Franklin Avenue, sometime afte…
Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: Video
Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: VideoPhoto by(@WorldLatinStar/Instagram) It’s no mystery that speeding is dangerous. Reckless driving not only puts the driver in a hazardous situation, but it also puts everyone else around them in harm's way.
Top FDNY officials, including Staten Islander, step down from positions amid department shakeup
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two top FDNY officials voluntarily stepped down from their positions in an apparent protest to Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, reports said. Staten Island native FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens and Chief of Fire Operations John Esposito, both of whom took their positions just last year, forfeited their titles but will technically remain in their posts, the Daily News reported.
Man survives being shot twice in Queens; shooter at large
A 29-year-old man survived being shot twice in Queens Sunday morning, police said.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0