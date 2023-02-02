ANNAPOLIS, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball released the following statement regarding Governor Wes Moore’s first “State of the State” Address:. Today, my friend and Brother Governor Wes Moore delivered his first State of the State Address. It is befitting that he delivers his address today, as the first Black Maryland Governor and on the first day of Black History Month. During his speech, Governor Moore emphasized the importance of service in every field and every endeavor. Whether you serve as an educator, contractual worker, a business, or a non-profit, we will continue to serve together. That is how we will ensure access to the best services and quality of life for all. Over these next four years, I’m excited to move forward together to ensure every person has the best opportunity to live, work, play, grow, and grow older.

