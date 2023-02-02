Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
Women are buying the morning-after pill from a new campus vending machineBrenna TempleWashington, DC
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WUSA
Howard University basketball unveils new uniforms for Black History Month
WASHINGTON — The Howard University Bison are rolling out new jerseys to celebrate Black History Month. The new Jordan brand jerseys are black with green and red accents. "The Mecca" is written across the chest in red script. Howard University got the nickname, "The Mecca" because it is historically...
Report: Dan Snyder selling Potomac, Md. estate for record price
Commanders owner Dan Snyder appears to be cashing in across the board, is now reportedly putting his Potomac home up for sale, listing it for what would be a record price in D.C. area residential real estate.
fox5dc.com
Catholic school students kicked out of Smithsonian museum in DC over pro-life beanies
WASHINGTON - The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum kicked out a dozen Catholic high school students and their chaperones for wearing beanies inscribed with pro-life messages. On Jan. 20, students and chaperones from Our Lady of the Rosary School based out of Greenville, South Carolina, traveled to Washington, D.C.,...
alxnow.com
Two Alexandria restaurants featured on Washingtonian’s ‘Very Best’ list
(Updated 10:55 a.m.) The 100 Very Best Restaurant list is back from Washingtonian and it features two Alexandria spots. The list, formerly limited only to sit-down restaurants, now includes carryout, pop-ups and food trucks. Both Alexandria locations, though, are restaurants in the traditional sense. The first is Nasime, a Japanese...
WUSA
$49 Million | Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder puts Maryland estate on the market
POTOMAC, Md. — Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has officially put his Potomac estate up for sale Monday. Snyder purchased the estate from Jordan’s King Hussein and Queen Noor in 2000 for $8.64 million. The five-bedroom, 12.5-bath mansion is listed for a reported $49 million asking price. That...
wach.com
'Trying to get off that train alive': Woman who tackled Metro gunman shares her story
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — It is a Metro ride she has made countless times before. On Wednesday morning's ride, however, it was immediately clear for Shante Trumpet that something was wrong. She saw a man down and bleeding on the platform at the Potomac Avenue station in D.C. A man...
howardcountymd.gov
Statement from Howard County Executive Calvin Ball in Response to Governor Wes Moore’s First “State of the State” Address
ANNAPOLIS, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball released the following statement regarding Governor Wes Moore’s first “State of the State” Address:. Today, my friend and Brother Governor Wes Moore delivered his first State of the State Address. It is befitting that he delivers his address today, as the first Black Maryland Governor and on the first day of Black History Month. During his speech, Governor Moore emphasized the importance of service in every field and every endeavor. Whether you serve as an educator, contractual worker, a business, or a non-profit, we will continue to serve together. That is how we will ensure access to the best services and quality of life for all. Over these next four years, I’m excited to move forward together to ensure every person has the best opportunity to live, work, play, grow, and grow older.
Falls Church News-Press
Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants
The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
Code Blue in Baltimore City Friday evening through Saturday morning
A Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert has been declared in Baltimore City from Friday evening through Saturday morning.
WUSA
‘Absolutely amazing’ | Family, friends mourn slain DC Safe Passage worker
WASHINGTON — The family of a safe passage worker who was shot and killed outside a DC high school Monday continues to grieve. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Gaddis, of Northwest D.C., died at the intersection of 5th and Somerset Place NW, across from Coolidge High School. The incident caused Coolidge, Wells Middle School and Whittier Elementary School to go into lockdown Monday afternoon.
WJLA
WATCH: Mother of slain DC 13-year-old Karon Blake addresses media for the first time
WASHINGTON (7News) — Londen Blake, the mother of 13-year-old Karon Blake who was shot dead in Northeast D.C. on Jan. 7, addressed the media for the first time Wednesday afternoon. Watch the full press conference here:. Jason Michael Lewis, the man who allegedly shot Blake, turned himself in on...
WJLA
Prince George's County middle schooler brings loaded gun to school, source says
RIVERDALE, Md. (7News) — A student at William Wirt Middle School brought a loaded gun to school Thursday, sources told 7News Maryland Bureau Chief Brad Bell. The gun, which was loaded with six bullets, belongs to the child's father and the student brought the weapon in order to show it off to friends in the cafeteria, the source said.
Where winning Powerball ticket was sold
The Powerball jackpot has reset to $20 million after a winning ticket was sold in Washington for Monday night's drawing.
Pedestrian dead after crash in Montgomery County
ASPEN HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian died after a crash in Aspen Hill on Sunday. Police were called to Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue around 7:37 p.m. after receiving reports of a pedestrian who had been hit. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they were an adult. The […]
WJLA
'He's a hero': Neighbor remembers Robert Cunningham, Metro employee killed in shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — Already hailed a hero by police, Metro employee Robert Cunningham, 64, is also being remembered by the community for his actions Wednesday morning. Cunningham was trying to subdue a man on the platform of the Potomac Avenue Metro Station. According to police, the gunman had already shot two people, and Cunningham was trying to stop him while he was in an altercation with a woman on the platform.
mocoshow.com
Three $50,000-Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Maryland, Including One in Montgomery County
A $50,000 winning power ball ticket sold at the Courthouse Exxon on 700 Rockville Pike was among three $50,000 winning tickets sold in Maryland on Monday, January 30. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. “After giving one Marylander a $50,000 prize in the Monday, Jan. 30 drawing, Powerball...
Sheriff: Accidental shooting injures two people in Frederick County
A man and woman had to be taken to a shock trauma center after being shot accidentally in Frederick County on Sunday afternoon.
Serial Teenage Ride-Share Armed Robber In Prince William County Caught By Police K9
The third time wasn't the charm for a Prince William County teenager who is in custody following a recent rash of private ride robberies in Manassas.A 17-year-old Manassas resident is facing multiple charges following a string of armed robberies in the region that were specifically targeting ride-s…
Student found unresponsive in bathroom after apparent drug overdose at Wakefield High School
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a student was unconscious in a bathroom at Wakefield High School as the result of a drug overdose Tuesday morning. The Arlington County Police Department said officers and other emergency workers went to the school, located in the 1300 block of S. Dinwiddie Street, around 9:30 […]
fox5dc.com
'Just a good guy': Mother of DC Safe Passage worker killed speaks out
WASHINGTON - Lisa Gaddis is the mother of 36-year-old Michael Gaddis, the man who was shot and killed outside Coolidge High School in Northwest D.C. Monday afternoon. "He loved his kids, he loved his family, his friends," she said. "He tried to help everybody if he could. So that's why I don't understand this situation. Why would someone want to kill my son like that?"
Comments / 0