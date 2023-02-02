ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MD

alxnow.com

Two Alexandria restaurants featured on Washingtonian’s ‘Very Best’ list

(Updated 10:55 a.m.) The 100 Very Best Restaurant list is back from Washingtonian and it features two Alexandria spots. The list, formerly limited only to sit-down restaurants, now includes carryout, pop-ups and food trucks. Both Alexandria locations, though, are restaurants in the traditional sense. The first is Nasime, a Japanese...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
howardcountymd.gov

Statement from Howard County Executive Calvin Ball in Response to Governor Wes Moore’s First “State of the State” Address

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball released the following statement regarding Governor Wes Moore’s first “State of the State” Address:. Today, my friend and Brother Governor Wes Moore delivered his first State of the State Address. It is befitting that he delivers his address today, as the first Black Maryland Governor and on the first day of Black History Month. During his speech, Governor Moore emphasized the importance of service in every field and every endeavor. Whether you serve as an educator, contractual worker, a business, or a non-profit, we will continue to serve together. That is how we will ensure access to the best services and quality of life for all. Over these next four years, I’m excited to move forward together to ensure every person has the best opportunity to live, work, play, grow, and grow older.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Falls Church News-Press

Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants

The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WUSA

‘Absolutely amazing’ | Family, friends mourn slain DC Safe Passage worker

WASHINGTON — The family of a safe passage worker who was shot and killed outside a DC high school Monday continues to grieve. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Gaddis, of Northwest D.C., died at the intersection of 5th and Somerset Place NW, across from Coolidge High School. The incident caused Coolidge, Wells Middle School and Whittier Elementary School to go into lockdown Monday afternoon.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Pedestrian dead after crash in Montgomery County

ASPEN HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian died after a crash in Aspen Hill on Sunday. Police were called to Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue around 7:37 p.m. after receiving reports of a pedestrian who had been hit. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they were an adult. The […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

'He's a hero': Neighbor remembers Robert Cunningham, Metro employee killed in shooting

WASHINGTON (7News) — Already hailed a hero by police, Metro employee Robert Cunningham, 64, is also being remembered by the community for his actions Wednesday morning. Cunningham was trying to subdue a man on the platform of the Potomac Avenue Metro Station. According to police, the gunman had already shot two people, and Cunningham was trying to stop him while he was in an altercation with a woman on the platform.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

'Just a good guy': Mother of DC Safe Passage worker killed speaks out

WASHINGTON - Lisa Gaddis is the mother of 36-year-old Michael Gaddis, the man who was shot and killed outside Coolidge High School in Northwest D.C. Monday afternoon. "He loved his kids, he loved his family, his friends," she said. "He tried to help everybody if he could. So that's why I don't understand this situation. Why would someone want to kill my son like that?"
WASHINGTON, DC

