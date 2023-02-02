Read full article on original website
Missourian (Politely) Proves The Customer Is Not Always Right
I know a lot of times when I think of Missourians or people from West Central Missouri, especially Sedalians, I think of a certain type of person. A smart person, a polite person, but a person who will not put up with your silly nonsense. One of the websites I...
One of Missouri’s “best natural wonders” is hidden away
CAMPBELL, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — With so many natural wonders in Missouri, there’s never a lack of places to explore in the “Show Me State.” From the 1.5-billion-year-old granite rock formations at Elephant Rocks State Park to Grand Gulf State Park (a.k.a. the “Grand Canyon of Missouri”), the beauty of this Midwest state makes exploring fascinating and fun.
St. Charles County to use federal dollars for home buyouts in Heritage subdivision
New changes in the Heritage subdivision in St. Charles County, where some homes are in danger of sliding down a hill. One home was already demolished after it began to fall apart due to soil erosion.
New World Record in Missouri for the Largest Blue Sucker Ever Caught
(MISSOURINET) – A central Missouri man has reeled in a world record-sized blue sucker. Alisa Nelson reports.
Gov. Parson: Missouri will carry out execution of Leonard Taylor
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday that the state will carry out the execution of Leonard “Raheem” Taylor as scheduled on Tuesday.
MDC reminds the public of extended furbearer season
MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds the public of expanded opportunities for furbearers. In March of last year, the Missouri Conservation Commission approved an extension in certain furbearer hunting and trapping seasons. Furbearers are mammal species that have traditionally been trapped or hunted for their fur,...
This Lonely Missouri Ghost Town is Now a Prime Trout Fishing Spot
It began it's existence as the location of a whiskey distillery back in 1850. Eventually, civilization moved away from this lonely Missouri ghost town, but it's now slowly becoming known as one of the best trout fishing spots in the Show Me State. If you've never been to Jolly Mill,...
MO man catches world record-sized blue sucker fish
(KBSI) – The first state record fish of 2023 was caught on the Osage River on January 15. Travis Uebinger of Auxvasse caught an 11-pound, 5-ounce blue sucker. He was fishing on the Osage River Jan. 15 when he caught the fish using the pole-and-line method. The previous record for blue sucker was a 9-pound, 14-ounce fish caught on the Missouri River in 1997, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).
A list of Missouri farms selling meat directly to customers
The Missouri Farm Bureau has a directory that lists farmers across the state selling beef, pork, lamb, and poultry directly to consumers.
Missouri chateau one of the largest homes in America
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen — well, for the most part. “Chateau Pensmore” is one of the largest homes, not just in America, but in the entire world. At 72,215 square feet, this Missouri mansion has 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms and is big enough to hold about 29 average-sized homes, according to a 2011 KSPR article. In fact, it’s larger than the White House. But over a decade later, it is still under construction in the Southwest Missouri town of Highlandville, 20 miles south of Springfield.
Missouri’s Best Bar & Grill is in a Town of 1,000 people
A truly great Bar & Grill restaurant is hard to find, there are so many of them in every town across the country. If you want the BEST bar and grill experience in Missouri you'll have to drive far away from the big cities to a town of about 1,000 people...
St. Louis-area dispensary sales spike during Missouri's first weekend of recreational marijuana
FLORISSANT, Mo. — It's been a busy couple of days for dispensaries across Missouri. Sunday wrapped up the first full weekend of recreational marijuana sales. An amendment allowing for recreational sales in Missouri passed in November 2022, which paved a way for dispensaries to open across our area. Several...
Missouri Senate Committee to hear “Don’t Say Gay” Bill
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Senate Committee will be hearing what is called the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay” bill to date in the United States. On Tuesday, February 7, the Missouri Senate Education and Workforce Committee will be having a public hearing at 8:15 a.m. on Senate Bill 134, also known as the “Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act.” According to PROMO, Missouri’s LGBTQ+ public policy and advocacy organization, this will be the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay’' bill to date in the U.S.
Remembering When a Mysterious Sarcophagus Was Found in Missouri
This is one of the strangest finds in Missouri history. There's a retro video remembering the time when a Missouri family found a mysterious sarcophagus in an unmarked grave. This bizarre story was reported on by KMBC in Kansas City a decade and a half ago. It's a sarcophagus that a family found in the Machpelah Cemetery in Lexington, Missouri. At the time, they were wanting to find out what was contained in an unmarked grave in their family plot. What they discovered was startling.
Here’s why Missouri is seeing more mountain lions across the state
Mountain lions are rare in Missouri, but sightings of the big cat are increasing. Conservationists believe this is a sign of a healthier environment in the region. The big predator was wiped out in Missouri in 1927. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation confirms five to ten sightings each year of mountain lions wandering into the area from western states.
ESOP sides with MO GOP; Aldergeddon by the numbers
The so-called “Ethical” Society of Police (ESOP), once known for its diligence in standing with the community in the face of police misconduct, has taken the side of the wrongdoer. Last week, the Missouri Senate held hearings, led by State Senator Nick Schroer, on whether the City of...
Another measure aimed at licensed gun shops and more top stories
A proposal to require gun shops to ensure their inventory is secure. A Warehouse Safety and Standards Task Force established in Illinois. Congressman Darin LaHood says he's willing to explore reasonable police reforms. Will Bauer reports on Missouri recreational marijuana licenses. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has...
Seismologists Caution Missourians To Be Prepared For Earthquakes During Awareness Month
It’s a topic we don’t think much about here in the lake area which, potentially, could be a big mistake…that is, the possibility of a major earthquake. That’s according to Jeff Briggs, Earthquake Program Manager with the State Emergency Management Agency. “These earthquakes have the potential...
Missouri’s largest man-made lake called “most underrated”
Missouri is famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more. But The Show-Me State is also home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. When it comes to the state's many reservoirs (or man-made lakes), the website, "Onlyinyourstate.com," claims there's one that reigns supreme: Truman Lake.
