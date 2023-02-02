ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

KMJ

Vehicles Impounded, Dozens Cited Following Illegal Sideshows In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man now finds himself behind bars after police say they found two firearms next to a small, sleeping child. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers were called to a home near Belmont Avenue and Fifth Street regarding a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived,...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno jewelry store robbed in daylight raid, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – At least four suspects are being sought after thousands of dollars of merchandise was taken from a jewelry store in Fresno on Monday, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say the robbery took place at around 12 noon at Alquds Jewelry near Cedar and Herndon avenues. At least four people […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 arrested after shooting in Corcoran, police say

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested following a shooting in Corcoran last week which put a 23-year-old in the hospital, according to police. Officers announced Monday that 20-year-old Gregory Barrera and 22-year-old Jessica Renteria were arrested on Friday; Barrera was found in Fresno and Renteria was found in Corcoran. According to police, the […]
CORCORAN, CA
KMPH.com

Multiple drivers arrested for DUI in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department is reminding folks this weekend to drink responsibly and designate a sober driver before taking to the road. According to Madera Police, multiple DUI-related arrests took place over the weekend as drivers decided to get behind the wheel while intoxicated. “Unfortunately,...
MADERA, CA
crimevoice.com

Meth Dealer Arrested in Chowchilla

“On 02-01-2023, at approximately 0700 hours, officers of the Chowchilla Police Department served a search warrant in the 1200 block of Humboldt Avenue. During the investigation, officers located 23.1 grams of methamphetamines’, a scale, plastic baggies, and paraphernalia used to ingest methamphetamines’. Barry Davis Jr (42) out of...
CHOWCHILLA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Hit-and-Run Accident on Marks Avenue and Olive Avenue in Fresno

Officials in Fresno reported that a man was sent to the hospital after a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Marks Avenue on Thursday, February 2, 2023. The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. near Olive Avenue and Marks Avenue, according to the Fresno Police Department. Details on the Pedestrian Accident...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Teen reported missing out of Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — Have you seen her?. The Tulare Police Department says Addison Dennis has been reported missing and could be in either Visalia or Tulare. Addison was reported on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. as a runaway and has yet to be found. Anyone with information regarding Addison...
TULARE, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies’ discovery leads to new booking charge

A DUI suspect had the number of felony charges he was arrested on suspicion of doubled Saturday, after a discovery made by a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy during his booking. A 37-year-old Tulare man whose listed occupation was construction worker was pulled over around midnight Friday by...
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno receives grant for safer streets after deadly January

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer is setting a high standard, calling for zero pedestrian fatalities after the city received 400,000 dollars to make the streets of Fresno safer. “For the last three years, we have seen a significant uptick in pedestrian deaths as well as cyclists that are killed in our roadways,” […]
FRESNO, CA
crimevoice.com

Two Arrested in Connection to Brutal Murders of Six People in Goshen

All photos courtesy of Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has announced two arrests in connection to the brutal murders of six people, including a 10-month-old baby, in Goshen last month. In a news release, county Sheriff Mike Boudreaux identified 35-year-old Angel Uriarte and 25-year-old...
GOSHEN, CA
Bakersfield Now

Arrests made, and new surveillance video in Goshen shootings released

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The family of six, including that 16-year-old mother and her 10-month-old son, were killed. Friday morning, Mike Boudreaux, sheriff for the Tulare County Sheriff's Office announced a huge break in the case. Two suspects they said are connected to the massacre was arrested during a...
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Texas man pleads guilty to Tulare County drug distribution conspiracy

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old Texas man pleads guilty to Tulare County drug distribution conspiracy and federal gun charges, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. Malachai Serrano pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana and using a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking […]
FRESNO, CA

