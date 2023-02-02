As underdogs, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are 7-1-1 against the spread, 6-3 straight up. Nick Wright looks at this week’s matchup and explores whether the Chiefs should be more concerned about their defense or their skill player matchups. Nick looks at the Patrick Mahomes’ injured ankle and the Chiefs injured receivers and explains they both need to perform well for the Chiefs to have a fighting chance in this matchup. Nick has confidence Mahomes’ ankle will be fine after his performance in the AFC Championship Game but has concerns for the wide receivers in this matchup.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO