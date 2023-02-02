Read full article on original website
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Patrick Mahomes says he's 'feeling good,' injured ankle is 'great'
PHOENIX — Patrick Mahomes revealed on Monday night that his injured right ankle will not keep him out of Super Bowl LVII, which was neither a shock nor a surprise, but can still lay claim to being the most important news of the week. "It is great," Mahomes said,...
Chad Johnson on Aaron Rodgers going to the Raiders & Davante Adams losing Derek Carr
Chad Johnson shares his thoughts on the latest Las Vegas Raiders news. Chad reveals to Shannon Sharpe that he would be upset with the Raiders QB situation if he were Davante Adams. Chad also talks about the possibility of Aaron Rodgers reuniting with his former WR in Vegas.
Should the Chiefs have any concerns entering Super Bowl LVII, Nick answers | What's Wright?
As underdogs, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are 7-1-1 against the spread, 6-3 straight up. Nick Wright looks at this week’s matchup and explores whether the Chiefs should be more concerned about their defense or their skill player matchups. Nick looks at the Patrick Mahomes’ injured ankle and the Chiefs injured receivers and explains they both need to perform well for the Chiefs to have a fighting chance in this matchup. Nick has confidence Mahomes’ ankle will be fine after his performance in the AFC Championship Game but has concerns for the wide receivers in this matchup.
Chiefs are early 1.5-point underdogs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Nick reacts | What's Wright?
Nick Wright believes his Chiefs will win Super Bowl LVII despite being early 1.5-point underdogs vs. the Eagles. Nick foresees Patrick Mahomes having his first great Super Bowl from start to finish and believes the Eagles defense will be exposed on the back end. The Eagles have only played against 5 above average quarterbacks the entire season and Nick believes the Eagles are not ‘ready’ to play Mahomes. Nick looks to the year each team has had and explains the Chiefs have shown they are battle tested unlike the Eagles. Watch as Nick makes his case for the Chiefs to end up on top in Super Bowl LVII.
Aaron Rodgers to Raiders 'would be a dream scenario' according to Davante Adams | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright, Greg Jennings, Kevin Wildes and Chris Broussard discuss Las Vegas WR Davante Adams’ latest pitch to Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. Adams stated that reuniting with his former teammate in Las Vegas “would be a dream scenario” for the star WR.
Eagles' Jason Kelce on ultimate bragging rights: 'He's better looking, better at dancing'
Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce on whether this game gives one brother the ultimate bragging rights, Jason says Travis already has more pro bowls, going to be first ballot hall of famer, better looking and better dancer. Jason Kelce would like to just have more Super Bowls.
USFL VP Daryl Johnson explains how the league will build on its success in Season 2 | No. 1 CFB Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young is joined by USFL VP Daryl Johnston to discuss how the league will build on the success it had in year one into year two. Johnston explains why he believes the caliber of play will improve in year two, and explains why the product will be even more appealing to fans with two new host cities.
Chiefs activate RB Edwards-Helaire off IR for Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve Monday and placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the list for the second time as they finalize their roster for the Super Bowl. Edwards-Helaire, a 2020 first-round pick, has been out since sustaining a high ankle sprain during...
Philadelphia Stars focused on taking next step to USFL title
The Philadelphia Stars had a lead in the fourth quarter but couldn’t hold on in a loss to the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL title game. The disheartening loss has been a driving source of motivation for head coach Bart Andrus during the offseason. The Stars lost starting quarterback Case Cookus to a broken ankle in the fourth quarter, which impacted the team’s ability to consistently move the football late in the game.
Jalen Hurts reflects on doubters, journey to Super Bowl
Jalen Hurts can join rare air on Sunday if he beats the Chiefs to become just the third quarterback to ever start for a national championship-winning team in college and win a Super Bowl as a starter. The Eagles quarterback's path to possibly earning both feats was certainly unusual, if...
Nick Sirianni is 'the right guy' for Eagles. Just ask his players
PHILADELPHIA — Nick Sirianni's introduction to Philadelphia was funny, in a not-so-funny sort of way. He was a virtual unknown, replacing a Philly legend, and there were already worries that the Eagles had reached too far to find their new head coach. Then his opening press conference was …...
How disappointing would a Super Bowl loss for Patrick Mahomes be? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright weighs in on how disappointing a Super Bowl loss would be for Patrick Mahomes and explains he still has time to play a good Super Bowl after underperforming in his previous appearances. Broussard explains this Super Bowl will be a big deciding factor in Mahomes’ career in his chase to catch Tom Brady as the greatest of all-time.
Mike Riley, New Jersey Generals focused on continued growth
The New Jersey Generals won nine straight games to finish out the regular season but then ran out of the gas in the playoffs, falling to the Philadelphia Stars in the USFL semifinals. Generals head coach Mike Riley says he’ll look to rekindle some of the magic that led to...
Patrick Mahomes' first six years are nearly unparalleled. How great could he be?
Patrick Mahomes is already on his way to greatness, just six years into his NFL career. And of course, he's only been a starter for five of those years. Are you ready for some statistics to contextualize his early success? Here we go. Regarding Super Bowl appearances, Mahomes and Tom...
Payton: Wilson having personal coach in Broncos facility 'not gonna happen'
Russell Wilson received plenty of perks after being traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos last offseason. Not only did he get a five-year, $245 million contract extension that essentially tied him to the Broncos through at least the 2023 season, the Broncos also reportedly gave him his own office in the team's facility and granted his personal quarterbacks coach, Jake Heaps, full access to the facility even though Heap was not a Broncos employee.
Eagles' Darius Slay responds to Brandon Aiyuk after jab about NFC championship
Darius Slay didn’t seem too concerned with what could have — or should have — happened during the NFC championship game. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers, of course. But 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk did not think that the best team won. Aiyuk was critical of the Eagles and felt like they got "lucky." To Aiyuk's credit, it's easy to imagine the game would have gone differently, if San Francisco had not lost so many quarterbacks to injury — both in the game and in the regular season.
Todd Haley shepherds return of Memphis Showboats
Making the transition from the Tampa Bay Bandits to the Bluff City, head coach Todd Haley takes over for the return of the Memphis Showboats. The team that spawned the start of Reggie White’s pro career before he developed into a Hall of Fame defensive tackle in the NFL during the 1980s returns to the USFL this season.
Super Bowl Opening Night: Top moments from Eagles media availability
Super Bowl week kicked off as players and coaches from the Chiefs and Eagles faced the cameras during opening night in Phoenix on Monday, and FOX Sports was there capturing all the action!. The Eagles were up first with head coach Nick Sirianni, quarterback Jalen Hurts and more answering questions.
