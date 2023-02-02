LINN COUNTY, Iowa — One person was hurt after a Saturday night crash in Linn County. It happened around 7:15pm at the intersection of Covington Road and Ross Road. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says the driver was traveling south when he looked down at his phone and missed the curve near Ross Road. The car went into the ditch before ramping on Ross Road and landing in another ditch.

