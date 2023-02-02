ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Downed tree near Olallie boat launch blocks McKenzie River access

By Makenzie Elliott, Register-Guard
 4 days ago
A downed tree is blocking the entire channel of the McKenzie River about a fourth of a mile downstream from the Olallie boat launch, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office.

The channel is completely blocked and is unsafe to navigate, the sheriff's office said.

It was not immediately clear if there are plans to remove the obstruction.

