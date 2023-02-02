Read full article on original website
Related
OnePlus 11 5G And Buds Pro 2 US Pricing, Release Dates Revealed
At its in-person launch event earlier today, OnePlus introduced a slew of devices, including the OnePlus 11, the Buds Pro wireless earbuds, and its first tablet as well. Of course, the big reveal was the asking price of these shiny new gizmos, and OnePlus didn't disappoint. Starting with OnePlus Buds 2 Pro, these noise-canceling wireless earbuds will hit the shelves carrying a price tag of $179 in the U.S. It will be up for grabs from Amazon and the company's official website.
Apple HomePod Review (2023): New Siri Speaker Sticks To The Old Strategy
The arrival of the new Apple HomePod is as good a time as any for a post-mortem of the original. The first HomePod was arguably both late and ahead of its time. On the one hand, the smart speaker was playing catch-up in a segment Amazon and Google had already flooded with options, many of which cost a fraction of the price. Problem was, back then Siri's functionality fell short of what Alexa and Google Assistant could deliver.
Apple Mac Mini Review (2023, M2 Pro): One Key Option Makes It An Easy Decision
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Apple's new Mac mini is a reminder never to judge a book by its cover. Or, in this particular case, never judge Apple's homegrown chipsets by the chassis in which they arrive, an admittedly tricky challenge when the company's smallest Mac is so darn surreptitious. The switch to Apple Silicon has confounded plenty of assumptions over the past couple of years, but seldom are expectations so comprehensively upended by this Mac mini with M2 Pro.
How To Disable Siri On iPhone, And Why You Might Want To
Apple's virtual assistant Siri hasn't always been great, though there is an understandable reason for its early struggles. Siri came about at the height of the rise of digital assistants, and it's an area Apple had little experience in. The tech giant is a notorious holdout for emerging tech, as it prefers to get it "right" before getting it "first."
SlashGear
62K+
Followers
23K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0