The arrival of the new Apple HomePod is as good a time as any for a post-mortem of the original. The first HomePod was arguably both late and ahead of its time. On the one hand, the smart speaker was playing catch-up in a segment Amazon and Google had already flooded with options, many of which cost a fraction of the price. Problem was, back then Siri's functionality fell short of what Alexa and Google Assistant could deliver.

23 HOURS AGO