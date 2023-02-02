Standouts from MUS, Houston win fan vote for player of the week

The voters have spoken, and they have chosen Reid Chauhan and Teniya Morant as this week’s Daily Memphian high school basketball players of the week.

Chauhan, from MUS, was instrumental as the streaking Owls knocked off arch-rival CBHS on Jan. 27. The senior hit 3 of 4 3-pointers and finished with 13 points as MUS won for the sixth time in seven games, 49-32. The victory also kept MUS undefeated in region play heading into Friday’s road game at Briarcrest.

Chauhan was a runaway winner, winning 71% of the vote. Coming in second was Germantown senior Anthony Medlock, followed by Eli Ramsey of Tipton-Rosemark, Northpoint’s Christian Gilliland and Jordan Clemons of Covington.

The girls race also wasn’t close as Teniya Morant of Houston won with 72 percent of the total. A senior, the younger sister of Grizzlies’ all-star Ja Morant was terrific in her team’s 57-54 victory over Arlington on Jan. 24, finishing with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Briarcrest senior Ella Fite took second, followed by Makyah Malone of Harding, Daejah Richmond of FACS and Hamilton’s Amare Boothe.