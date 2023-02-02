ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Public Market's tiny, free ice skating rink is back. Here's what to know.

By Hannah Kirby, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
The “Area’s Smallest Public Ice Rink," located outside the Milwaukee Public Market, is returning Friday, the market announced Thursday.

And just like last year, The Dinky Rink is free of charge to use.

“The demand for ice skating was beyond our expectations last year as we had hundreds of people enjoying the rink over a 3-week period,” Paul Schwartz, executive director of the Milwaukee Public Market and Business Improvement District No. 2, said in a news release. “It was a clear indication that people are yearning for outdoor amenities like this as they look for fun and unique recreational activities during the winter months.”

Here's what to know about The Dinky Rink, from what's required to use the rink (like skates and reservations) to its hours of operation.

Where is The Dinky Rink located?

Outside on the north side of the Milwaukee Public Market building, 400 N. Water St., in the market’s surface parking lot.

How big (or how tiny) is The Dinky Rink?

This year's rink is approximately 1,000 square feet. Last year's rink was 770 square feet.

What are the features of The Dinky Rink?

The Dinky Rink features covered seating, outdoor heaters, access to food and drink options from market vendors, and new this year, ice curling, a news release said.

What are The Dinky Rink's rules and requirements?

Reservations and your own skates are required to participate. No shoes or boots are permitted on the ice unless you're curling, according to the rink's website.

The rink can accommodate up to eight people at the same time. Participants have to be at least 3 years old, and anyone under 18 has to be accompanied by an adult.

"Skate at your own risk," the website said.

No food or drink is allowed on the ice at any time.

How can I make reservations for The Dinky Rink?

Reservations to use the rink must be made online at milwaukeepublicmarket.org/events/the-dinky-rink-areas-smallest-ice-rink. The time slots are for 90 minutes.

When will The Dinky Rink open for the 2023 season?

The Dinky Rink will make its 2023 debut on Friday, Feb. 3.

Milwaukee Admirals mascot Roscoe will be doing a ceremonial first skate at 10 a.m. on opening day, a news release said. Then, he'll stroll inside the market and take pictures with fans.

The rink will remain open for the season "as long as Mother Nature allows us to maintain ice," the rink's website said.

What are The Dinky Rink's hours?

The rink will be open during general market operating hours, which are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the market's website.

When and why was The Dinky Rink created?

The rink made its debut in January 2022. It was developed in response to an increased interest in outdoor activity during the winter months.

How else can I get information on The Dinky Rink?

For more information on The Dinky Rink, visit milwaukeepublicmarket.org/events/the-dinky-rink-areas-smallest-ice-rink.

