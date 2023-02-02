Pasco Deputies Searching For Missing Teen Avery Wilsey, Last Seen In Zephyrhills

Avery Wilsey (PSO)

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Avery Wilsey, a missing/runaway 14-year-old girl.

Deputies say Wilsey is 5’1”, around 125 lbs., with black hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen on Feb. 2 around 10:20 a.m., near the intersection of 8th Ave. and Court St. in Zephyrhills.

Wilsey was last seen wearing a gray jacket and shorts.

If you have any information on Wilsey’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.

