Read full article on original website
Related
kymkemp.com
Man Barricaded Himself in RV, Woman Assisted Him, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Feb. 3, 2023, at about 5:26 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
kymkemp.com
Warrant Suspect Arrested Following Foot Pursuit in McKinleyville
On Feb. 4, 2023, at about 3:41 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the McKinleyville area conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation on Central Avenue near Little River Drive. The vehicle yielded and a passenger, 25-year-old Andrew James Lamberson Jr., immediately exited the vehicle...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Anderson after causing thousands of dollars of damage Friday
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that thousands of dollars of damage was caused by a man that was stealing and climbing over fences in the area of the 5000 block of Olive Street on Friday. The man, later identified by the Shasta County Jail as...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Man Found Dead Outside Garberville Ray’s Market Appears to Have Injured Himself While Attempting to Gain Entry to the Business, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Feb. 5, 2023, at about 11:27 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a grocery store on the 800 block of Redwood Drive in Garberville for the report of an injured man. Deputies arrived in the area and...
krcrtv.com
Man in critical condition following Trinity County stabbing
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — A man remains in critical condition after a stabbing in Trinity County Wednesday afternoon. According to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office, dispatch was called around 4:30 p.m. for reports of a man being stabbed by another man in the Hayfork area. Deputies, CHP and USFS officers...
crimevoice.com
Man with Outstanding Warrants Allegedly Caught with Drugs During Enforcement Stop
“On Saturday, January 21st, 2023, at about 10:39 PM. Red Bluff Police Officer Lampron conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle for a lighting equipment violation. During the enforcement stop, Officer Lampron recognized the driver as David White, 50 years old, of Red Bluff. While conducting his investigation, Officer Lampron utilized his K-9 partner “Max” to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle. Max alerted Officer Lampron to the presence of illegal narcotics inside the vehicle.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 5 p.m.] Two Found Deceased in McKinleyville
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a home in the 1600 block of Kristin Lane Way in McKinleyville this afternoon. According to a tweet from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “Active law enforcement investigation happening on the 1600 block of Kristin Lane in McKinleyville. Two individuals have been located deceased following a welfare check on a residence. More information to follow.”
actionnewsnow.com
Cameron Hooker court date pushed back to March
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. - The man who kept a woman in a box as a sex slave in Red Bluff was set to appear in a San Mateo County courtroom on Monday. Cameron Hooker was supposed to appear in court for a trial setting but the judge rescheduled it for March 27 after a lawyer got COVID.
actionnewsnow.com
Police investigate possible bomb threat at 'RBHS' in Red Bluff Thursday
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department said on Facebook that there was a high school mix-up regarding a possible bomb threat. RBPD received multiple reports of possible bomb and violence threats at “RBHS,” according to police. The situation was investigated and the social media post...
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Woman carrying loaded, stolen gun inside Mt. Shasta Mall arrested
REDDING, Calif. - A woman was arrested at the Mt. Shasta Mall in Redding Thursday afternoon after officers found she had a stolen gun that was loaded. The Redding Police Department responded at 12:30 p.m. to the mall after security officers at the mall saw a woman enter the mall with a handgun in her waistband.
actionnewsnow.com
Five men arrested in the deadly assault of Redding man
REDDING, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff's Office has taken five suspects into custody over the past twelve days in connection with the deadly assault of a Redding man last October. According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, October 8 at approximately 6:07 a.m., sheriff deputies responded to...
actionnewsnow.com
Police detain man walking on Redding train trestle
REDDING, Calif. - A man was detained in Redding Wednesday afternoon after he was walking on the train trestle over the Sacramento River. Officers said they received a report around 12:40 p.m. that a man was walking on the trestle near the Lake Redding Boat Ramp. They responded with the Crisis Intervention Response Team to negotiate with the man.
krcrtv.com
Update: PG&E worker killed after being crushed by work vehicle identified
REDDING, Calif. — A PG&E employee was killed Tuesday when he was crushed by his work vehicle while trying to change a tire in western Shasta County near Platina. The Shasta County Coroner's office has identified the man killed as Jakob Louis Stockton, 21, Redding. According to CHP officials,...
lostcoastoutpost.com
RIP: Another Rundown Broadway Motel Has Been Demolished
As part of plans to add another drive through chain restaurant to Eureka’s “river of money,” the old Pine Motel on Broadway is now almost completely wiped from the earth. Crews could be seen finishing up the nuisance property’s demolition on Monday morning. Sample what a...
actionnewsnow.com
Anderson Police Department receives grant to purchase single-dose Narcan applicators
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department was awarded grant funds to buy single-dose Narcan applicators for each officer. The funds come from grants the department applied for with the Community Foundation of the North State and the Redding Rancheria. Each uniformed officer will now carry a single dose of...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Drug Task Force Serves Warrant at Hoopa Residence, Discovers Eleven People, Heroin, Firearms, Three Stolen Vehicles; One Arrested
On February 1, 2023, agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force served a search warrant on Marshal Lane in Hoopa. During the service of the warrant, eleven subjects were located on the property, including 39 year old Erik McKinnon of Hoopa. During a search of the property, agents located approximately twelve grams of suspected heroin, firearms, ammunition, 47 Suboxone strips, digital scale, metal knuckles, and three stolen vehicles.
kymkemp.com
Northbound Traffic Backed Up Along South Broadway
A traffic light malfunction at Pierson’s in south Eureka is causing northbound Hwy 101 traffic to choke up. The traffic light is blinking red. Northbound lanes are backed up past the Herrick Avenue exit, according to a report from a passerby. Caltrans QuickMap shows a snarled mess.
kymkemp.com
Three Rescued From Humboldt Bay Yesterday
A clever plan, a bunch of rocks, a rope, and several determined firefighters saved the day for three folks whose 28’ sailboat ran aground off the town of Samoa on Humboldt Bay Saturday afternoon. Our local US Coast Guard posted on their Facebook page, “When the Sector Humboldt Bay...
actionnewsnow.com
SCSO arrests woman for possible attempted homicide at Win-River Casino parking lot Friday
REDDING, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that they arrested a woman after receiving a report of an assault with a car at the Win-River Casino at 2100 Redding Rancheria Rd. in Redding on Friday at around 10:01 a.m. Deputies contacted the victim and Britney Matthew, 26....
actionnewsnow.com
Redding City Council could spend $1.2M on consultant for riverfront development
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding City Council will vote Tuesday on spending more than a million dollars to hire a consultant to lay out a plan for the development of the Redding riverfront on the Sacramento River. This process started in 2021, when the city received a proposal from private...
Comments / 0