Hayfork, CA

Man Barricaded Himself in RV, Woman Assisted Him, Says HCSO

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Feb. 3, 2023, at about 5:26 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Warrant Suspect Arrested Following Foot Pursuit in McKinleyville

On Feb. 4, 2023, at about 3:41 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the McKinleyville area conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation on Central Avenue near Little River Drive. The vehicle yielded and a passenger, 25-year-old Andrew James Lamberson Jr., immediately exited the vehicle...
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
Man in critical condition following Trinity County stabbing

WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — A man remains in critical condition after a stabbing in Trinity County Wednesday afternoon. According to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office, dispatch was called around 4:30 p.m. for reports of a man being stabbed by another man in the Hayfork area. Deputies, CHP and USFS officers...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
Man with Outstanding Warrants Allegedly Caught with Drugs During Enforcement Stop

“On Saturday, January 21st, 2023, at about 10:39 PM. Red Bluff Police Officer Lampron conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle for a lighting equipment violation. During the enforcement stop, Officer Lampron recognized the driver as David White, 50 years old, of Red Bluff. While conducting his investigation, Officer Lampron utilized his K-9 partner “Max” to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle. Max alerted Officer Lampron to the presence of illegal narcotics inside the vehicle.
RED BLUFF, CA
[UPDATE 5 p.m.] Two Found Deceased in McKinleyville

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a home in the 1600 block of Kristin Lane Way in McKinleyville this afternoon. According to a tweet from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “Active law enforcement investigation happening on the 1600 block of Kristin Lane in McKinleyville. Two individuals have been located deceased following a welfare check on a residence. More information to follow.”
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
Cameron Hooker court date pushed back to March

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. - The man who kept a woman in a box as a sex slave in Red Bluff was set to appear in a San Mateo County courtroom on Monday. Cameron Hooker was supposed to appear in court for a trial setting but the judge rescheduled it for March 27 after a lawyer got COVID.
RED BLUFF, CA
Police investigate possible bomb threat at 'RBHS' in Red Bluff Thursday

RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department said on Facebook that there was a high school mix-up regarding a possible bomb threat. RBPD received multiple reports of possible bomb and violence threats at “RBHS,” according to police. The situation was investigated and the social media post...
RED BLUFF, CA
Police: Woman carrying loaded, stolen gun inside Mt. Shasta Mall arrested

REDDING, Calif. - A woman was arrested at the Mt. Shasta Mall in Redding Thursday afternoon after officers found she had a stolen gun that was loaded. The Redding Police Department responded at 12:30 p.m. to the mall after security officers at the mall saw a woman enter the mall with a handgun in her waistband.
REDDING, CA
Five men arrested in the deadly assault of Redding man

REDDING, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff's Office has taken five suspects into custody over the past twelve days in connection with the deadly assault of a Redding man last October. According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, October 8 at approximately 6:07 a.m., sheriff deputies responded to...
REDDING, CA
Police detain man walking on Redding train trestle

REDDING, Calif. - A man was detained in Redding Wednesday afternoon after he was walking on the train trestle over the Sacramento River. Officers said they received a report around 12:40 p.m. that a man was walking on the trestle near the Lake Redding Boat Ramp. They responded with the Crisis Intervention Response Team to negotiate with the man.
REDDING, CA
RIP: Another Rundown Broadway Motel Has Been Demolished

As part of plans to add another drive through chain restaurant to Eureka’s “river of money,” the old Pine Motel on Broadway is now almost completely wiped from the earth. Crews could be seen finishing up the nuisance property’s demolition on Monday morning. Sample what a...
EUREKA, CA
Drug Task Force Serves Warrant at Hoopa Residence, Discovers Eleven People, Heroin, Firearms, Three Stolen Vehicles; One Arrested

On February 1, 2023, agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force served a search warrant on Marshal Lane in Hoopa. During the service of the warrant, eleven subjects were located on the property, including 39 year old Erik McKinnon of Hoopa. During a search of the property, agents located approximately twelve grams of suspected heroin, firearms, ammunition, 47 Suboxone strips, digital scale, metal knuckles, and three stolen vehicles.
Northbound Traffic Backed Up Along South Broadway

A traffic light malfunction at Pierson’s in south Eureka is causing northbound Hwy 101 traffic to choke up. The traffic light is blinking red. Northbound lanes are backed up past the Herrick Avenue exit, according to a report from a passerby. Caltrans QuickMap shows a snarled mess.
EUREKA, CA
Three Rescued From Humboldt Bay Yesterday

A clever plan, a bunch of rocks, a rope, and several determined firefighters saved the day for three folks whose 28’ sailboat ran aground off the town of Samoa on Humboldt Bay Saturday afternoon. Our local US Coast Guard posted on their Facebook page, “When the Sector Humboldt Bay...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

