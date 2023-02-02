Read full article on original website
myleaderpaper.com
Lorraine Lucille “Lori” (Pool) Jones Dotson, 61, Cedar Hill
Lorraine Lucille “Lori” (Pool) Jones Dotson, 61, of Cedar Hill died Feb. 2, 2023, in Cedar Hill. Mrs. Dotson enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was known as a free spriti who never met a stranger. Born May 8, 1961, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of Edna Lucille (Dodson) Miller-Forbes and Robert Jewell and the stepdaughter of Deborah Ann Pool.
myleaderpaper.com
Dixie Lee Henneman, 86, Crystal City
Dixie Lee Henneman, 86, of Crystal City died Feb. 5, 2023, at Crystal Oaks Skilled Care. Mrs. Henneman was a retired factory worker for White Rodgers and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Crystal City. She enjoyed collecting antiques and vintage holiday decorations, crocheting, reading, bird watching and spending time with family. Born Dec. 8, 1936, in Crystal City, she was the daughter of the late Pete and Edna (Walster) Gouskos. She was preceded in death by her husband: Eugene Henneman, who died in 2004.
myleaderpaper.com
Earline V. (Reifsteck) Hancock, 94, Arnold
Earline V. (Reifsteck) Hancock, 94, of Arnold died Feb. 4, 2023, at de Greeff Hospice House in St. Louis County. Mrs. Hancock was a secretary with Bohn & Dawson. Born Aug. 7, 1928, in Eminence, she was the daughter of the late Everet and Mabel (Sconce) Reifsteck. She was preceded in death by her husband: Carl Hancock.
myleaderpaper.com
Geraldine “Gerry” (Branson) Hoffman, 68, Dittmer
Geraldine “Gerry” ( Branson) Hoffman, 68, of Dittmer died Feb. 4, 2023. Mrs. Hoffman loved to cook and enjoyed making lots of food for family gatherings and hosting theme parties and game nights with family and friends. She was outspoken, had a passion for traveling and loved camping with her husband. Born Oct. 10, 1954, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late William and Evelyn (Brooks) Branson.
myleaderpaper.com
Karen “Gail” Schuckenbrock, 72, Ste. Genevieve County
Karen “Gail” Schuckenbrock, 72, of Ste. Genevieve County died Feb. 5, 2023, at her home. Mrs. Schuckenbrock was a retired registered nurse who worked at numerous local medical facilities and schools. She was active in Job’s Daughters, was a member of the VFW Post 3777 Auxiliary, was a leader for Girl Scouts of America and volunteered with the Red Cross. Born Nov. 2, 1950, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Mary (Schrum) and Donald Page of Festus.
myleaderpaper.com
Patricia Ann Pope, 79, De Soto, formerly of Union
Patricia Ann Pope, 79, of De Soto, formerly of Union, died Feb. 5, 2023, at Crystal Oaks Nursing Home in Festus. She was born Aug. 17, 1943, in Astoria, Ore., the daughter of the late Barbara C. (Flaton) and Harry John Gastreich. She is survived by a son: Mark Gastreich...
myleaderpaper.com
Joseph Delbert “Joe” Kassen, 79, Festus
Joseph Delbert “Joe” Kassen, 79, of Festus died Feb. 4, 2023, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Kassen served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps in radio relay. He was a retired contract instrument engineer and field representative for companies including Bailey Controls, Bristol Instruments and Emerson Electronics. He was a member of VFW Post 3777 and American Legion Post 253. Born June 17, 1943, in Pevely, he was the son of the late Elizabeth (Wegeng) and John Martin Kassen.
myleaderpaper.com
John Edward Lenhardt, 64, High Ridge
John Edward Lenhardt, 64, of High Ridge died Feb. 2, 2023, in Fenton. Mr. Lenhardt worked for the Laborers Union Local 42 and the General Electric lamp plant, from which he retired after 20 years. After retirement he joined the Teamsters and worked for Schnucks for more than 14 years. He was a skilled mechanic and woodworker and is remembered as a family man and a hard worker. One of his biggest passions was his farm, his fondest memory of which was walking his daughter down the aisle at her wedding held there. His other hobbies included crappie fishing, hunting and traveling with his wife. Born Jan. 19, 1959, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late LeRoy John and Thelma (Carlton) Lenhardt and his birth mother: Rita Ann Poeschel.
myleaderpaper.com
Mary L. Nyga, 88, Arnold
Mary L. Nyga, 88, of Arnold died Feb. 5, 2023. Mrs. Nyga enjoyed playing bingo. She was born Jan. 26, 1935, in De Soto, she was the daughter of the late James and Myrtle (Sloan) Arnett. She was preceded in death by her husband: Frank Nyga. She is survived by...
myleaderpaper.com
Mary Alene (Jackson) McKinnon, 89, Dittmer
Mary Alene (Jackson) McKinnon, 89, of Dittmer died Jan. 29, 2023, in Dittmer. She fostered many children and donated to many charities. She was involved with the Affton Elks Lodge, Amvets, Lions Club and many other organizations. She enjoyed playing bingo, crafting and collecting movies. She will be remembered for her loving nature and her willingness to help others. Born Feb. 22, 1933, in Caruthersville, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Thomas and Hazel Rae (Norman) Jackson.
myleaderpaper.com
Timothy Bruce Nolan, 43, High Ridge
Timothy Bruce Nolan, 43, of High Ridge died Jan. 28, 2023. Mr. Nolan loved spending time with his family, especially his son and daughter. He also enjoyed being outdoors, farming, country living and riding side-by-sides. He was a part of the truck-pulling community and passed on that legacy to his son. He will be remembered for his love of life and his willingness to help others. Born Dec. 2, 1979, in St. Louis, he was the son of Bruce and Deborah (Brown) Nolan.
myleaderpaper.com
Fox High welcomes first inductees to hall of fame
Fox High School will induct three former students and three retired staff members into its newly created hall of fame. The school’s alumni association announced that its first group of inductees will include alumni Jennifer Anders, Dr. Kent Branson and Jim Sweeney, as well as retired science teacher Art Kasey and retired principals Dan Glore and Kevin Rossiter.
myleaderpaper.com
Siebert to retire from YMCA this month
Debbie Siebert, executive director of the Jefferson County Family YMCA in Festus, will head into retirement in a few weeks. Siebert, 64, of Festus said her last day on the job will be Feb. 28. She said a number of factors came together to help her reach the decision to...
myleaderpaper.com
Athlete of the Week: Drake Jenkins, Seckman wrestling
The Jaguars hosted the Cody Greene Memorial Tournament on Saturday and won with 285.5 points. Jenkins, a junior two-time Class 4 state qualifier (126, 152 pounds), won the 150-pound weight class at the tournament and improved to 33-9 this season. After earning wins by fall and technical fall, Jenkins handed Jefferson City senior Joseph Kuster (24-1) his first loss of the season with an 8-4 decision in the final.
myleaderpaper.com
Two men hurt in crash in Pacific area
Men from Wildwood and Labadie were hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident early Sunday morning, Feb. 5, on Hwy. 100 east of Country Aire Lane in the Pacific area of Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Mark Young, 42, of Wildwood was driving a 2020 Testa Model...
myleaderpaper.com
Escaped emu caught in Hillsboro area, given safe haven in Farmington
An emu who escaped from his home in the Lake Lorraine subdivision near Goldman north of Hillsboro had a few days of freedom before his capture on Jan. 19, said Brooke Barlos, who volunteers with Bi-State Wildlife Hotline, a nonprofit animal rescue group. “I got called Jan. 19,” Barlos of...
myleaderpaper.com
Crystal City Council rezones lot for potential new St. Pius X ballfield
The Crystal City Council has approved a rezoning request for a piece of property neighboring the St. Pius X High School campus, where a ballfield is planned. Council members voted 6-0 Jan. 23 to rezone the 3.63-acre plot from C-2 commercial to M-1 light industrial. St. Pius officials requested the...
myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro R-3 to sell old admin building
The Hillsboro R-3 School District is selling its old administration building at 5 Ridgewood Drive. District officials moved their administrative offices out of that building and into the new Administrative Office and Learning Center Annex, 100 Leon Hall Parkway, in early January. Then on Jan. 26, the Hillsboro R-3 Board...
myleaderpaper.com
De Soto man allegedly breaks into home, fires gun inside
A 39-year-old De Soto man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home in the 3600 block of Flucom Road west of De Soto and firing a gun several times inside the home. No one was home at the time, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The homeowner called...
myleaderpaper.com
Tools stolen from pickup in Fenton area
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a bag filled with tools from a pickup parked outside a home in the 2500 block of Bluff View Drive in the Jefferson County Portion of Fenton. Altogether the bag and tools were valued at about $1,180, police reported.
