Kalamazoo, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

City commissioners release Kalamazoo survey findings on economy, safety, and more

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo conducted a community survey and had Joseph Dell’Olio, Senior Survey Associate with Polco/National Research Center present the findings at the Monday City Commission meeting. The survey is a national community survey, reporting around 10 facets:. Inclusivity and Engagement. Economy. Mobility. Community...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo native & MSU alum rescues dog during Texas tornado

DEER PARK, TX — A daring rescue was made during an EF3 tornado on Jan. 24, as a Kalamazoo native and former Michigan State football player, Joel Nitchman saved K9 Roni from the damages. Nitchman told CBS News they had just got back from training, when the winds picked...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Man sentenced to five years in prison for Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Paw Paw man was sentenced to five years in federal prison for intentionally setting a fire to the Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood facility in July 2022. Joshua Brereton, 25, was sentenced to a mandatory minimum 60 months in prison for arson, followed by two years’ supervised release during his sentencing in U.S. District Court in Kalamazoo Monday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 25-year-old Grand Rapids pedestrian remains in critical condition after being hit by a car Tuesday morning. The incident happened near Michigan Street NE and Prospect Avenue NE when a car hit the 25-year-old in the curb lane as they were crossing Michigan Street, according to Grand Rapids police.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Lt. Gov. Gilchrist visits Battle Creek to celebrate Black History Month

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II is expected to visit Battle Creek Tuesday to tour the Kimball House Museum in celebration of Black History Month. Gilchrist will be joined by local black leaders, including Battle Creek City Commissioners and Calhoun County Commissioners. Celebrate history: Black History...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Kent County man dies in crash after police say a teen driver runs red light

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Comstock Park man died from injuries sustained in a traffic crash Saturday morning, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said an 18-year-old woman from Sparta driving a Jeep ran a stop sign and crashed into a Dodge Ram driven by an 86-year-old man at the intersection of North Division Avenue and 7 Mile Road in Plainfield Township around 11 a.m. Saturday, forcing both vehicles off the road.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Man charged with homicide in shooting death of 23-year-old mother

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A man accused of killing a 23-year-old woman in late December was charged with homicide Monday, according to Grand Rapids police. Keyante Newbern, 29, allegedly shot and killed Mya Kelly at a home on Canton Street SW near South Division Avenue just before 10 p.m. Dec. 27, police said.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

