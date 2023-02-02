Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Low-Key Yet Romantic Bars Ideal For Date Night [Valentine's Day]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
The Top 3 Indian Restaurants in Lancaster, According to YelpMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Local grocery store in Butte County closesKristen WaltersButte County, CA
From Science to Outdoor Adventures: 4 Summer Camps For Kids [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Stunning Ski Resorts Within Driving Distance To Lancaster, PA [Day Trips]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Children's author returns to Allentown elementary school, shares her story with students
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An author returned to the same Allentown elementary school where her story began more than four decades ago. In 1978, Kimberly Lipsky Weidman wrote an essay about what love meant to her as part of a schoolwide contest. Weidman, who was a third grader at Muhlenberg Elementary...
WFMZ-TV Online
Longtime chef opening restaurant at former Berks dairy farm this weekend
OLEY TWP., Pa. — A destination for meatloaf, creamed chipped beef and other homestyle favorites is coming soon to a landmark property in Berks County. Redvo Restaurant, specializing in made-from-scratch American cuisine, is set to open Saturday, Feb. 11, at 6213 Oley Turnpike Road in Oley Township. The property...
WFMZ-TV Online
'It's beyond comprehension': Vandals wreak havoc on Reading church
READING, Pa. – A church community is looking for answers after discovering its place of worship was vandalized over the weekend. Standing in the church he's led for 15 years, Pastor Isaiah Adio is still shaken by what he found Sunday morning, just before services were ready to begin.
WFMZ-TV Online
Hotel, entertainment venue proposed for Hamilton Street in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown Historic Architectural Review Board reviewed plans Monday night for two new developments. Both proposals were offered by City Center Investment Corp. One calls to demolish the properties at 949-959 Hamilton St. to make way for a 55,000-square-foot, five-story, 140-room hotel with a ground-story bar...
WFMZ-TV Online
Public hearing in Reading to focus on funds to address homelessness
READING, Pa. - Officials in Reading will hold a public hearing Tuesday to present their plan for new COVID relief funding. The city plans to submit a request for $3.5 million for the Home American Rescue Plan program. The money would provide affordable housing, rental assistance, and other resources to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading councilmembers criticize stagnant downtown development
READING, Pa. – Reading City Council's strategic planning committee heard a brief report from the city administration Monday night regarding implementation of the Stantech Downtown Plus report. Jamal F. Abodalo, community development director, said the study was commissioned in 2021 to look at the area between City Park and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading's historic Pearle Building is hoping to draw new tenants
READING, Pa. - Nestled in the heart of downtown Reading, next to the Santander Arena and just across from the Doubletree by Hilton, the Pearle Building is awaiting a new purpose. "I think it's a great opportunity and we're very optimistic and hopeful that somebody will come and bring an...
WFMZ-TV Online
National cafe chain offering 'craveability of the tropics' opens in Quakertown area shopping center
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - As winter's chill continues to grip the region, a new eatery is offering a taste of the tropics in upper Bucks County. Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a national fast-casual cafe concept, opened in late January at 272 N. West End Blvd. in Richland Township. The cafe, operated...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Lutheran churches approve merger, sale of properties to Lehigh University
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Three Bethlehem Lutheran churches are moving forward with merging their congregations and selling their properties to Lehigh University. The vote by the congregations happened during a meeting Sunday at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church. The United Proclamation of the Gospel said St. Peter's and St. John's Windish...
WFMZ-TV Online
Beloved Nazareth area gift shop bidding farewell after 17 years
BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - A longstanding destination for handbags, jewelry, home decor and more is closing in Northampton County. Missing Piece, a 17-year-old, family-owned and -operated boutique selling clothing and accessories, home decor and gifts, is set to close in about a month at 462 Bushkill Center Road in Bushkill Township. Online sales are also ending.
WFMZ-TV Online
Waiting lists for Berks public housing to open later this month
EXETER TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Housing Authority announced Monday that it will open its waiting lists for public housing later this month. Waiting lists for studio and 1-bedroom apartments, for applicants 62 and older or those who are disabled, will be open from February 21 at 9 a.m. to February 27 at 9 a.m.
WFMZ-TV Online
'It helps a lot': Lower Saucon police officers present 12-year-old girl battling cancer with $5K check to help cover costs
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A special get-together brought tears and smiles Monday evening in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County. As 12-year-old Emily FaRannte walked inside the Lower Saucon Township Municipal Building, the sixth-grader had no idea what she was about to receive. Emily, who describes herself as kind and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus bookstore opening second Lehigh County location
A popular Emmaus bookstore is starting another chapter with a second location in Lehigh County. Let's Play Books, established in 2013, is planning to open a second outpost this spring in Allentown's West End. Owner Kirsten Hess is keeping the new location's exact address under wraps for the time being,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Mistrial declared in case of man accused of shooting, killing another man in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - A mistrial has been declared in the case of a man who was accused in another man's shooting death in Easton. Jahrod Kearney, of Allentown, was on trial after being charged with homicide in the death of Ricky Hunter. The jury deadlocked Monday, according to the Northampton...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading City Council fails to appoint councilperson to vacant seat
READING, Pa. – Reading City Council voted 5-1 Monday night to declare the District 5 council seat vacant, which means an appointment could be made through the Berks County Court of Common Pleas. The vote came after council failed to appoint one of five applicants, all of whom were...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man who shot police chief in Bucks learns his sentence
YARDLEY, Pa. - A man has learned his fate after pleading no contest to shooting a police chief in Bucks County. Colin Petroziello, 25, was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in a state correctional institution for shooting Yardley Police Chief Joseph Kelly, according to a news release from the county district attorney's office.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown police investigate shooting after victim shows up at hospital
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a shooting Sunday night. Police said a gunshot victim walked into a local hospital. Investigators said they were still piecing together where the shooting happened and who all was involved. Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, a heavy police presence was seen in the area...
WFMZ-TV Online
Son of firefighter who died after fighting fire in West Penn Twp. invited to State of the Union Address
WASHINGTON - A man whose father died after fighting a three-alarm house fire in Schuylkill County in December will be attending President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night. U.S. Rep. Susan Wild invited Nick Gruber, son of New Tripoli Volunteer Firefighter Marvin Gruber, and Nick’s wife Natalie,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man shot during fight in Allentown, police say
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are looking for information about a fight that ended with gunfire Sunday night. A man with a gunshot wound walked into a local hospital around 8 p.m., police said. Investigators determined he was shot in the 2100 block of S. Lumber Street during a fight...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man charged after assault of family member, shots fired in Lehighton home
LEHIGHTON, Pa. - A man is behind bars after assaulting his family member and firing a gun inside a Carbon County home, police say. Kristian Fritzinger, 25, is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and other offenses in the incident Sunday night in Lehighton.
Comments / 0