Natick, MA

natickreport.com

Natick election 2023—guidelines for promoting candidates and ballot questions

This page covers frequently asked questions regarding Natick Report’s 2023 Town Election coverage. How can a candidate or group place an election-related ad on Natick Report?. In past elections, some candidates building awareness about their campaigns and/or groups promoting ballot questions have run ads on Natick Report. If your...
NATICK, MA
natickreport.com

Natick town seal designs get public viewing

Several dozen people stopped by the Morse Institute Library on Sunday to check out 3 town seal designs being considered as a replacement for the 1980 version that’s been questioned for depicting an inaccurate understanding of Natick’s early history. The designs being mulled are much simpler and cleaner...
NATICK, MA
WSBS

Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State

As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
natickreport.com

Natick Public Schools Supt. Anna Nolin a finalist for Newton’s top school job

Natick Public Schools Supt. Dr. Anna Nolin is 1 of 3 finalists for the job of superintendent for the Newton Public School district. Nolin has been with Natick Public Schools for some 20 years, including the past 4 as superintendent. She earlier served as principal of Wilson Middle School in Natick, and before that, as a teacher in Framingham. Last year, Nolin was named president of the New England Association of School Superintendents‘ board.
NEWTON, MA
102.9 WBLM

New England is Home to One of the Loneliest Cities in America

One of the definitions of lonely is to be "without companions and solitary". New data from the Chamber of Commerce shows that the average age for marriage is getting older across the United States. Men are marrying at around age 30, and women around age 28. That means a lot of people are spending a lot of time alone. The Chamber of Commerce compiled data and found that one of the loneliest cities in America happens to be right in New England.
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Biggest Drug Busts Around the Massachusetts SouthCoast

It seems like authorities have recently been conducting one massive drug bust after another on the SouthCoast — and across Southeastern Massachusetts, and even southern New England. We've seen fentanyl dealers taken down in Fall River, drug traffickers arrested in New Bedford, and multi-state organizations selling narcotics from the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts

All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

New commission taking action to hold police accountable in Massachusetts

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Memphis to Massachusetts: A CityLine/Chronicle Special. Tanisha Sullivan, President of the Boston Branch of the NAACP and Enrique Zuniga, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Peace Officers Standards and Training or POST Commission discuss Police reforms and accountability in Massachusetts.
BOSTON, MA
WBEC AM

What’s the Most Amount of Snow Massachusetts Has Received in 24 Hours?

Massachusetts residents are all too familiar with big snowstorms, frigid temperatures, and power outages. One storm that comes to my mind was the one that happened right around Halloween in 2011. We were slammed with snow over a period of a couple of days (right around 32 inches in some areas of the Bay State) with the storm forming on Oct. 29. Other than the Oct. 29 storm, Massachusetts didn't receive a whole lot of snow that particular winter but we have definitely made up for it in other years.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
valleypatriot.com

A Black Eye On Dracut

There are milestones and benchmarks that people inevitably use to measure the growth, stagnation and decline of a community. While most would stive to foster growth by raising standards, three members of the Dracut Board of Selectman have taken the approach to removal standards for themselves and thus be held unaccountable for stagnation and decline. I had to check my calendar after the December 13th Board of Selectmen meeting, I thought it was 1984! Truth is a lie, integrity is malfeasance, and accountability is subrogation.
DRACUT, MA
bpdnews.com

The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Berisford Wayne Anderson 29 Years Ago Today

BPD Remembers: On Saturday February 5, 1994, Officer Berisford Wayne Anderson was shot and killed after stopping a speeding, wrong-way driver in the area of Spencer Street in Dorchester. Officer Anderson had finished his tour of duty and taken off his uniform and ballistic vest when he stopped the vehicle while dressed in his civilian clothes. After identifying himself as a Boston Police Officer, the driver of the vehicle pulled out a handgun and shot Officer Anderson. The suspect, who had outstanding warrants, was arrested a short time later.
BOSTON, MA

