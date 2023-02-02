Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite Bakeries in BostonEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Not Even The Red Sox’s Farm System Can Save ThemIBWAABoston, MA
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Expected to Resign, Report StatesJordan ArthurBoston, MA
Highly anticipated grocery store opening in MassachusettsKristen WaltersBurlington, MA
Selling Your Massachusetts Home to an iBuyerKevin VitaliMassachusetts State
natickreport.com
Natick election 2023—guidelines for promoting candidates and ballot questions
This page covers frequently asked questions regarding Natick Report’s 2023 Town Election coverage. How can a candidate or group place an election-related ad on Natick Report?. In past elections, some candidates building awareness about their campaigns and/or groups promoting ballot questions have run ads on Natick Report. If your...
natickreport.com
Natick town seal designs get public viewing
Several dozen people stopped by the Morse Institute Library on Sunday to check out 3 town seal designs being considered as a replacement for the 1980 version that’s been questioned for depicting an inaccurate understanding of Natick’s early history. The designs being mulled are much simpler and cleaner...
whdh.com
Judge orders state teachers association to stop supporting Woburn teachers in ongoing strike
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge ordered the statewide Massachusetts Teachers Association to stop supporting the Woburn Teachers Association Friday as Woburn teachers remained on strike for a fifth day amid ongoing contract negotiations. The ruling came on Friday afternoon after Woburn teachers headed back to the picket line for...
4 Massachusetts towns ranked among 15 safest communities in America
Four Massachusetts towns have been ranked among the top 15 safest communities in America, according to a new report.
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State
As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
Pet store with several Mass. locations files for bankruptcy, will cease operations at end of month
A pet store chain with several Massachusetts locations announced Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy and will cease operations at the end of the month.
25 Investigates: Exclusive access inside the only Mass. prison unit dedicated to young fathers
Young fathers taking parenting classes, learning life skills, working with mentors. It’s all happening at a Massachusetts prison. Now, 25 Investigates is giving you an exclusive look inside this prison unit that’s the first of its kind in the country.
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rules
A Somerville homeowner attempting to rent rooms in his house to Tufts students has faced unexpected resistance from the city government on the grounds that his request to house unrelated students is unlawful. The homeowner, who requested that the Daily not identify him by name, has been appealing to the Somerville City Council for months.
natickreport.com
Natick Public Schools Supt. Anna Nolin a finalist for Newton’s top school job
Natick Public Schools Supt. Dr. Anna Nolin is 1 of 3 finalists for the job of superintendent for the Newton Public School district. Nolin has been with Natick Public Schools for some 20 years, including the past 4 as superintendent. She earlier served as principal of Wilson Middle School in Natick, and before that, as a teacher in Framingham. Last year, Nolin was named president of the New England Association of School Superintendents‘ board.
valleypatriot.com
Methuen Council Flip Flops on “Top Heavy Police Department” ~ PAYING ATTENTION! with TOM DUGGAN
Remember last year – when the Methuen City Council was attacking Police Chief Joe Solomon on a daily basis, feeding information to the Boston media claiming the police department was “too top heavy”?. Remember when they cut millions out of the police budget and laid off patrolmen...
New England is Home to One of the Loneliest Cities in America
One of the definitions of lonely is to be "without companions and solitary". New data from the Chamber of Commerce shows that the average age for marriage is getting older across the United States. Men are marrying at around age 30, and women around age 28. That means a lot of people are spending a lot of time alone. The Chamber of Commerce compiled data and found that one of the loneliest cities in America happens to be right in New England.
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby field
A Massachusetts witness at Granby reported watching a low-flying, disc-shaped object that hovered over a nearby field at 8:18 p.m. on February 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Biggest Drug Busts Around the Massachusetts SouthCoast
It seems like authorities have recently been conducting one massive drug bust after another on the SouthCoast — and across Southeastern Massachusetts, and even southern New England. We've seen fentanyl dealers taken down in Fall River, drug traffickers arrested in New Bedford, and multi-state organizations selling narcotics from the...
This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts
All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
WCVB
New commission taking action to hold police accountable in Massachusetts
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Memphis to Massachusetts: A CityLine/Chronicle Special. Tanisha Sullivan, President of the Boston Branch of the NAACP and Enrique Zuniga, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Peace Officers Standards and Training or POST Commission discuss Police reforms and accountability in Massachusetts.
What’s the Most Amount of Snow Massachusetts Has Received in 24 Hours?
Massachusetts residents are all too familiar with big snowstorms, frigid temperatures, and power outages. One storm that comes to my mind was the one that happened right around Halloween in 2011. We were slammed with snow over a period of a couple of days (right around 32 inches in some areas of the Bay State) with the storm forming on Oct. 29. Other than the Oct. 29 storm, Massachusetts didn't receive a whole lot of snow that particular winter but we have definitely made up for it in other years.
valleypatriot.com
A Black Eye On Dracut
There are milestones and benchmarks that people inevitably use to measure the growth, stagnation and decline of a community. While most would stive to foster growth by raising standards, three members of the Dracut Board of Selectman have taken the approach to removal standards for themselves and thus be held unaccountable for stagnation and decline. I had to check my calendar after the December 13th Board of Selectmen meeting, I thought it was 1984! Truth is a lie, integrity is malfeasance, and accountability is subrogation.
3 Massachusetts hospitals ranked among best in United States
Three Massachusetts hospitals have been ranked among the best healthcare facilities in the United States.
What’s the shortest distance between two Dunkin’s in Mass.?
We went to the source to find out. There’s a good joke in here somewhere that starts with something like, why did the Masshole cross the road?. To get to the Dunkin’ on the other side. (Sorry.) Kidding aside, in some places around here, it feels as if...
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Berisford Wayne Anderson 29 Years Ago Today
BPD Remembers: On Saturday February 5, 1994, Officer Berisford Wayne Anderson was shot and killed after stopping a speeding, wrong-way driver in the area of Spencer Street in Dorchester. Officer Anderson had finished his tour of duty and taken off his uniform and ballistic vest when he stopped the vehicle while dressed in his civilian clothes. After identifying himself as a Boston Police Officer, the driver of the vehicle pulled out a handgun and shot Officer Anderson. The suspect, who had outstanding warrants, was arrested a short time later.
