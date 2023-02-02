Read full article on original website
Comcast to Spend $36M on Indiana Fiber, State Will Chip in $13.6M
Comcast plans to spend $36 million to deploy fiber broadband to unserved and underserved areas of 19 Indiana counties. The news comes now that the company has signed contracts with the state, which will contribute $13.6 million toward total project costs of $50 million. A Comcast spokesman confirmed that Comcast...
Special income tax rebate up to $800 coming to many residents in mid-February
Need some extra cash? If so, here is some news that you'll want to know about. Governor McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax rebates to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022.
Did you apply for SC Family Independence Program being a needy? Thousands available for eligible families
A report shows that the approximate cost of living in South Carolina is said to be 4 percent lesser than the national average. On the other hand, housing is 15 percent lesser and utility is 9 percent more. In order to fulfill the basic requirements of life, you will need to spend 2 percent more than other states of the United States. Plus, the prices of clothing are 2 percent more and medical facilities and services are 5 percent lesser than in other places or areas. Of course, entertainment is an optional thing. You may or may not spend anything on it.
Stimulus update: 12 days left to claim checks worth up to $800 in South Carolina
As much as $800 in tax rebates could be on the way for those in South Carolina who file their 2021 taxes by Feb. 15.
South Carolina witness watches large rectangle object moving southwest
A South Carolina witness at West Columbia reported watching a large, rectangle-shaped object moving at a steady rate at 7:04 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Great Plains Communications is the Latest to Launch 2 Gbps Symmetrical Service
Great Plains Communications is the latest broadband provider to make multi-gigabit news. The company said it has launched 2 Gbps symmetrical service in 10 communities, primarily in Nebraska. A spokesperson for the company said the offering is supported by XGS-PON fiber broadband equipment. Key vendors are Adtran and Calix. Great...
Metronet Launches Speeds up to 2 Gbps in Missouri Community
St. Joseph, Missouri — February 6, 2023 — Metronet today announced that residents and businesses throughout St. Joseph now have access to Metronet’s multi-gigabit 100 percent fiber optic internet with service installation now available. In addition to Metronet’s current offerings of 1 gigabit per second, speeds up to 2 gigabits are now available for residents; businesses may choose speeds of up to 10 gigabits. Customers located in Metronet’s initial construction areas may now sign up to be installed by visiting metronet.com.
SC gas prices see decrease, national average falls as well
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Average gas prices in South Carolina fell by 9.7 cents per gallon in the last week, with a state average of $3.14 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina. The cheapest station in South Carolina was priced at $2.76...
SC population changes impacting income levels
Mike Switzer interviews John Warner, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Innoventure in Greenville, S.C. John talks about state population demographics and their importance to income levels and the state economy and educational attainment. Census data by city and county in SC can be found here: https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/fact/table/SC/DIS010221. After almost 20...
Payment from state for up to $800 coming by Feb 15th
Have you received your tax refund yet from the state? If not, you should be receiving your payment pretty soon, by February 15th according to the state. Governor McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax refunds to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent out to individuals that paid taxes last year.
Ground stop issued at some South Carolina, North Carolina airports after Chinese balloon reports
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Federal Aviation Administration issued at ground stop at some South Carolina and North Carolina airports on Saturday. The Chinese balloon was spotted over the Upstate Saturday morning. (Video from the Upstate is in the video player above and below) See pictures and videos sent...
Rather than relying on tradition, Democrats decided to move South Carolina up to the beginning of the 2024 presidential campaign season in order to promote diversity and moderation.
Caucusgoers stand beneath the sign for the South Carolina delegation at the Democratic National Convention. Bill Clark /CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images. The Democratic National Committee approved a proposal on Feb. 4, 2023, that puts South Carolina first on the party’s presidential nominating calendar, upending 50 years of tradition. For the first time, voters of color, moderates, hourly workers – and Southerners – will have the first say in choosing the party’s nominee.
GE Announces Plans To Expand Distribution Network In South Carolina
GE Appliances (GEA), a Haier company, announced its plans to expand its South Carolina operations with a new distribution center in Greenville County. The expansion is expected to be complete by the first quarter of 2024 and is projected to create 45 new jobs over the next five years. “The...
SC education budget proposal to increase salaries for teachers and bus drivers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver, On Tuesday, presented a proposed budget for education at the State House that detailed multiple key funding plans. She also answered questions about bus driver shortages across the state. In a House Ways and Means Committee meeting, Superintendent of Education...
The Democratic National Committee just made South Carolina its first primary: Here's why
COLUMBIA, S.C. — National Democrats voted to move South Carolina up on the political calendar, making it the first in the nation to vote in the Democratic primary. South Carolina is replacing Iowa and, in this upcoming presidential election, the Democratic Party will be starting here. This means that all Democratic presidential candidates will begin in the Palmetto State with a primary election.
South Carolina inches closer to eliminating state's certificate of need program
(The Center Square) — The South Carolina Senate gave the thumbs up to legislation that would repeal the state's certificate of need regulations for most healthcare facilities. S.164 would repeal the CON requirement for most South Carolina healthcare facilities. The Senate voted in favor of the legislation on its second reading; a third reading is usually a formality. "South Carolina's existing law doesn't do anything besides drive up costs and...
South Carolina resident among 3 stabbed in popular Puerto Rican neighborhood
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Three U.S. tourists were stabbed in Puerto Rico early Monday after police said someone told them to stop filming in a renowned seaside community known as La Perla that is popular with visitors. The confrontation began when one of the tourists, who lives in South Carolina, began filming a […]
McMaster to sign law ending subminimum wage and promoting disability inclusion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Gov. Henry McMaster will host a ceremonial signing of a new law that will end subminimum wage in South Carolina. The signing of S.533 will take place Feb. 7 at the governor's office in the South Carolina Statehouse, 110 Gervais St., Columbia. According to a Feb. 2 press release, the new law will make South Carolina the third state in the Southeast and 13th in the nation to end subminimum wage.
Chinese balloon: Eyewitnesses react to takedown; ‘It looked like a shriveled Kleenex’
Witnesses in South Carolina reacted with jubilation and relief after U.S. fighter jets shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon on Saturday.,
Moon halos spotted in South Carolina sky
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you were looking at the sky Saturday night, chances are you saw halos around the moon!. FOX Carolina meteorologist Chrissy Kohler says moon halos are caused by ice crystals in the atmosphere. When the air in the upper atmosphere drops below a certain temperature,...
