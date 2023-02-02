ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing Daily

Toddler Found Dead in Stolen SUV After Father Was Fatally Shot: Police

A 2-year-old was found dead inside a stolen SUV after his father was fatally shot during a meetup in Texas, according to Houston police. Police said the 38-year-old father had met up with the suspect at El Camino Del Rey Street, in the Gulfton area, before the two got into an argument at about 2 …
cw39.com

Attempted robber shot dead near north Houston apartments, authorities said

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An overnight shooting that was an attempted robbery has left one man dead in north Houston, authorities said. Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies and Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said they found a man dead near an apartment complex on the 300 block of North Vista Drive shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.
fox26houston.com

Brothers shot after leaving Houston convenience store

HOUSTON - Two brothers are in the hospital after a shooting in southeast Houston early Monday morning. Authorities responded to call in the 8500 block of Broadway around 2:15 a.m. According to police, the two men, one in his 20s and one in his 30s, left a convenience store and...
cw39.com

Driver sentenced to 50 years for killing 2 Uber passengers in Houston crash

HOUSTON (KIAH) A California man convicted of two counts of murder will now spend 50 years in prison for killing two Houston women who were riding in an Uber vehicle. Brian Tatum, 47, was found guilty of the murders of Priscilla DeLeon and Diana Salazar. According to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, back in 2020 Tatum crashed into an Uber vehicle while leading police on a chase and killing both DeLeon and Salazar.
cw39.com

HPD: Clerk shot, injured in attempted robbery in southeast Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are looking for two suspects after a store clerk was shot in an attempted robbery in southeast Houston. Two men wearing gray track suits tried to rob a convenience store at 7140 Scott Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning. Police say the men propped open...
TheDailyBeast

Houston Chronicle Sent Staffers Home for a Day Amid Mass Shooting Scare

This reporting is one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.The Houston Chronicle suffered a serious scare last month when it told its entire staff to leave its offices after a suspect with a repeated history of threatening mass shootings emailed such a threat to staffers, according to an affidavit filed with the U.S. Southern District of Texas and reviewed on Monday by Confider. Employees at the Chronicle received an email on Jan. 22 from a man identified...
