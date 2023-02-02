Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Houston Looking For StaffAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Local patriots replace American flags for freeCovering KatyHouston, TX
Have You Dared to Take the Plunge in Houston's Most Thrilling Swimming Pool?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Buffalo Bayou John Doe found on July 8, 1957 in Houston, Texas still unidentifiedMichele FreemanHouston, TX
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Related
Toddler Found Dead in Stolen SUV After Father Was Fatally Shot: Police
A 2-year-old was found dead inside a stolen SUV after his father was fatally shot during a meetup in Texas, according to Houston police. Police said the 38-year-old father had met up with the suspect at El Camino Del Rey Street, in the Gulfton area, before the two got into an argument at about 2 … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
cw39.com
Attempted robber shot dead near north Houston apartments, authorities said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An overnight shooting that was an attempted robbery has left one man dead in north Houston, authorities said. Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies and Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said they found a man dead near an apartment complex on the 300 block of North Vista Drive shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Dad accidentally drowned in Brays Bayou while in town for baby's transplant, medical examiner says
After an intensive search for 28-year-old Ridge Cole, who disappeared while jogging through MacGregor Park, the medical examiner confirmed he accidentally drowned.
fox26houston.com
Brothers shot after leaving Houston convenience store
HOUSTON - Two brothers are in the hospital after a shooting in southeast Houston early Monday morning. Authorities responded to call in the 8500 block of Broadway around 2:15 a.m. According to police, the two men, one in his 20s and one in his 30s, left a convenience store and...
Man accused of breaking in and crawling into bed with woman who was sleeping in Spring area
The 25-year-old went into the woman's home without her consent and laid in bed with her while she was asleep, deputies said. He's due in court on Tuesday.
2 brothers shot multiple times by masked gunman outside convenience store, HPD says
One brother was shot four times and the other was shot once, police said. The brother who was shot once managed to run home and call for help.
KHOU
Mother broken after 14-year-old son found shot to death on dead-end road in north Houston
Carlos Lugo's mother was hoping her 14-year-old son would be found alive. Her worst fears came true when his body was found on a dead-end street in north Houston.
Police looking for suspects in 2 separate robberies, leaving man shot in downtown Houston
In one of the robberies, a suspect allegedly shot a victim walking to his car at a commercial parking lot on St. Joseph Parkway. The second robbery took place earlier that night on Polk Street, HPD said.
Texas Family Believes This Kid’s Toy Is Possessed! Find Out Why?
I am telling you right now, my daughter has a toy box full of baby dolls but if this happened in our household, I would throw away the whole toy box, dolls and all! Have you heard about the haunted Elsa doll a family in Houston has been dealing with?
Police take down person behind wheel of stolen Houston Fire ambulance
At one point, the fire department warned the public of the untracked, white emergency vehicle before officers followed it and stopped the suspect.
cw39.com
DA: Houston man gets 38 years in prison for staging crime scene after killing wife
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man has been sentenced to 38 years in prison after being convicted of murder for killing his wife in 2019, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. Mark Anderson, 36, of Houston, was sentenced Friday after a weeklong trial for the murder of 34-year-old Tiereney...
cw39.com
Driver sentenced to 50 years for killing 2 Uber passengers in Houston crash
HOUSTON (KIAH) A California man convicted of two counts of murder will now spend 50 years in prison for killing two Houston women who were riding in an Uber vehicle. Brian Tatum, 47, was found guilty of the murders of Priscilla DeLeon and Diana Salazar. According to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, back in 2020 Tatum crashed into an Uber vehicle while leading police on a chase and killing both DeLeon and Salazar.
Houston man killed after crashing into ditch during street race in Chambers County, deputies say
Deputies say a street race turned deadly when several sports cars were driving on I-10, and one of those drivers crashed to his death into a ditch in Chambers County.
Click2Houston.com
Headless goats, chickens, and a pigeon found on Galveston beach believed to be part of Santeria animal sacrifice ceremony
GALVESTON, Texas – Beachgoers in Galveston reportedly came across a ‘macabre’ scene on Sunday morning. According to Galveston Animal Control Officials, officers were called to the beach near 56th Street at around 6:30 a.m. after someone reported finding headless carcasses of goats, chickens, and a pigeon. Lt....
Former jail officer Eric Morales becomes 1st in Harris Co. to be charged for inmate's death
Since Jaquaree Simmons' 2021 death behind bars, allegedly by beating, the county jail has seen the most inmate deaths in a decade, and 2023 is outpacing that record.
cw39.com
HPD: Clerk shot, injured in attempted robbery in southeast Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are looking for two suspects after a store clerk was shot in an attempted robbery in southeast Houston. Two men wearing gray track suits tried to rob a convenience store at 7140 Scott Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning. Police say the men propped open...
Carjacking suspect went for gun in waistband when deputy opened fire, Harris Co. Pct. 4 says
Authorities are warning the public to avoid a part of the Cypress Station area in north Harris County as they search for two other suspects.
Houston Chronicle Sent Staffers Home for a Day Amid Mass Shooting Scare
This reporting is one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.The Houston Chronicle suffered a serious scare last month when it told its entire staff to leave its offices after a suspect with a repeated history of threatening mass shootings emailed such a threat to staffers, according to an affidavit filed with the U.S. Southern District of Texas and reviewed on Monday by Confider. Employees at the Chronicle received an email on Jan. 22 from a man identified...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Woman says cemetery marker placement is disrespectful
HOUSTON – When someone you love passes away, the process of planning the memorial and everything else can be overwhelming. There is a lot to do and you are also grieving, so there are some things you may not even think or know to ask. That’s part of the issue a Houston woman is dealing with.
HCSO: Child dies after being hit by vehicle in driveway of north Houston home
HOUSTON — A child died Friday after being hit by a vehicle in the driveway of a home in north Houston, Harris County Sheriff deputies said. This happened shortly before 5 p.m. in a residential area on Brea Crest Street near the Hardy Toll Road. A family member was...
Comments / 2