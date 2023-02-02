Jennings man accused of burglarizing home while with 11 and 12-year-old

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Jennings man has been arrested following a residential burglary in Lake Arthur, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDPSO).

Clay Joseph Hebert, 22, of Jennings, was charged with the following:

Illegal possession of stolen things (two counts)

Aggravated burglary (one count)

Simple burglary (one count)

Theft of firearm (13 counts)

Theft of motor vehicle (one count)

Simple criminal damage to property (one count)

Contributing to delinquency of juveniles (two counts)

According to JDPSO, the investigation began on Jan. 30 and led detectives to Hebert and several stolen items.

Courtesy of JDPSO

Courtesy of JDPSO

Detectives also learned that Herbert allegedly committed the burglary while he had an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old with him, JDPSO said.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are looking for additional property taken in the burglary.

Anyone with information on Hebert or stolen items for this burglary is asked to contact JDPSO at (337) 821-2106.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

