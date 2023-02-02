After recently visiting Virginia Tech, four-star WR Keylen Adams released a top 4 with the Hokies making the cut for him. Virginia Tech was joined by Penn State, Pittsburgh, and West Virginia in Adams' top 4. Miami may be the most notable school to miss the cut after Adams including them in his top 12 and visited them in top 12. Florida State, South Carolina, Michigan State, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Duke, and East Carolina were the other top 12 schools to miss his top 4. Michigan and Tennessee are also notable offers to not make his top 4.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO