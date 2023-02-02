ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Tech Makes the Top 4 for Four-Star WR Keylen Adams

After recently visiting Virginia Tech, four-star WR Keylen Adams released a top 4 with the Hokies making the cut for him. Virginia Tech was joined by Penn State, Pittsburgh, and West Virginia in Adams' top 4. Miami may be the most notable school to miss the cut after Adams including them in his top 12 and visited them in top 12. Florida State, South Carolina, Michigan State, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Duke, and East Carolina were the other top 12 schools to miss his top 4. Michigan and Tennessee are also notable offers to not make his top 4.
How Sean Pedulla and Justyn Mutts Led Virginia Tech to Victory Over #6 UVA

Virginia Tech never allowed IN-state rival Virginia to lead in Saturday’s clash for even one second of the 40 minute battle. The Hokies triumphantly took down the sixth-ranked Cavaliers 74-68 to snag the second game and end this year's Commonwealth Clash with a split of the season series. Tech’s offense continues to operate at a high level and are playing far more accustomed to how Mike Young’s offense should look.
