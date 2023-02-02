Read full article on original website
KMAland Offensive Player of the Year Randall commits to Grand View
(Creston) -- The reigning KMAland Offensive Player of the Year is on her way to take those talents to the next level with Grand View. Creston star Nevaeh Randall recently committed to the Des Moines school and talked with KMA Sports on her decision. “I have former teammates that decided...
North Andrew state championship coach Williams retires
(Rosdendale) -- North Andrew head football coach Dwyane Williams has announced his retirement. Coach Williams spent five seasons as the head coach at North Andrew. The Cardinals compiled a 47-14 record during his tenure, reached two state championships games and won the state title in 2022.
College Softball/Baseball Scoreboard (2/4): Northwest softball a winner, baseball falls
(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State softball was a winner while baseball took a tough loss in regional softball and baseball action Saturday.
2022-23 JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week (Week 24): Taylor Lumbard & Braedon Godfread
(KMAland) -- Diagonal's Taylor Lumbard and Sidney's Braedon Godfread are the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week. Godfread led Sidney to a 2-1 week while averaging 19.3 points per game. The sophomore dropped 15 points in a loss to Nodaway Valley (MO) on Monday. He followed...
KMAland Boys Basketball (2/6): Red Oak's DeVries sets new school record
(KMAland) -- Creston edged Clarinda, West Harrison kept rolling, Lamoni nabbed a win, Bedford beat Shen, Max DeVries set a new record & more from KMAland boys basketball on Monday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Creston 61 Clarinda 57. Kyle Strider had a big night for Creston with 23 points while Ethan...
KMAland Bowling (2/6): LC, Shenandoah & Red Oak, Harlan split, Clarinda gets sweep
(KMAland) -- LC and Shenandoah & Red Oak and Harlan split, Clarinda swept Denison-Schleswig and the LeMars girls & Sioux City East boys won MRC titles in KMAland bowling on Monday. GIRLS: Lewis Central 2453 Shenandoah 2381. Top score: Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central (423) Runner-up: Jaylan Gray, Shenandoah (371) Other...
Young Lamoni girls riding ups and downs into postseason opener with Wayne
(Lamoni) -- The Lamoni girls basketball team came into the year with a young squad. After a season of learning and taking bumps and bruises, the Demons open postseason action Thursday night when they face Wayne. "We knew it would be a rebuilding year," Lamoni head coach Kevin Brunner said....
Bedford at Shenandoah Boys Varsity Basketball
Kenneth "Ken" Garrett, 93, Clarinda, Iowa
Location: First United Methodist Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, February 10, 2023. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. with a Masonic service following at 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Clarinda Foundation or First United Methodist Church. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda,...
KMAland Large Group State Speech Results
(Waukee) -- Area KMAland schools competed at large group state speech in Waukee Saturday. Below are results. Receiving straight 1’s (1, 1, 1) - Ensemble: Griffin Eubank, Connor Knight, Tony Filpi, and Cash Berendes. Receiving mixed 1’s (1, 1, & 2) - Ensemble: Josie Rengstorf & Tessa Rolenc.
Creston takes 5th, Lo-Ma 6th at State Dual Tournament
(Coralville) -- The Creston and Logan-Magnolia wrestling teams capped successful dual seasons at the 2023 State Dual Tournament Saturday. For Creston, the Panthers' fifth-place trophy marks their best placement at state duals since their run of three consecutive fourth-place finishes in 2014, 2015 and 2016. The Panthers showed grit on...
Sharon "Eileen Wissler, 79, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Eileen passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the home of her daughter, Heidi Bates. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Clarinda Lied Center Video 2/5/23
(Clarinda) -- Today's KMA Winter Fitness Tour stops by the Clarinda Lied Recreation Center--where there's plenty of things happening by land or by sea.
Shirley appointed to fill Sidney Council vacancy
(Sidney) -- The Sidney City Council's newest member hopes to see the small town continue to grow and thrive. That's the message from Justin Shirley, who was appointed by the council late last month to fill the vacancy left by Drew LeMaster, who resigned earlier this year. A Percival native, Shirley was born and raised in Fremont County before going to Simpson College. Shirley worked for roughly four years in the banking industry in Des Moines and Omaha before moving back to Sidney in 2011 with his wife Randi, where they have lived since. Shirley currently works as a crop insurance agent in Red Oak and has two children with his wife. Shirley says he was happy to be appointed to the council, which he says had been a growing interest for him in recent years.
Sylvia McAllister, 98 of Shenandoah, IA
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes: More information by the evening of Tuesday, 2-7-2023. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
Neta Romer, 97, Corning
Pronunciation: Neta (Long E) Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.
Red Oak Council tabs Vanderholm as city clerk
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials have decided to promote from within for one of the city's top clerical positions. Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council unanimously approved hiring Christie Vanderholm as the new city clerk, including a $52,000 salary. Vanderholm succeeds Interim City Clerk Al Vacanti, who filled the gap after the retirement of long-time City Clerk Mary Bolton late last year. Vanderholm has worked with the city for the past eight and a half years, most recently as the accounts payable clerk, and also has received her Master's in Education. Vanderholm tells KMA News she is excited to jump into the new role and take on new challenges.
Terry "Kim" Bebout, 68 of Sidney, IA
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes: More information by the evening of Monday, 2-13-2023. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
Hawkins appointed deputy Nebraska City Attorney
(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials are looking at adjusting some city positions. At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council approved the appointment of Seth Hawkins as deputy city attorney. Hawkins is expected to assist Drew Graham, who remains a part-time city attorney while working in Aurora. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says Hawkins has been serving as a part-time Otoe County attorney. He says Hawkins will assist the city in prosecuting code and zoning violations--matters in which an attorney needs to be present.
