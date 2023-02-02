ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Department of Livestock Recommends Cancellation of Equine Events in Flathead County

Helena, Mont. - Following multiple confirmed cases of equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM) in Flathead County, the Montana Department of Livestock is recommending that horse owners and event coordinators in the Flathead Valley limit travel and cancel events that bring horses from multiple sources together through February 6th, 2023. The recommendation...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
CBC News

Western Hospital ER will be closed Saturday due to lack of staff

Western Hospital's emergency department in Alberton, P.E.I., will be closed on Saturday due to a temporary lack of staffing. The emergency department will open Sunday at 8 a.m., according to Health P.E.I. Anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services when:. Experiencing discomfort or tightness in...
ALBERTON, MT
practicalhorsemanmag.com

EHM Outbreak in Montana

Three horses in Flathead County, Montana, tested positive for equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM), and two additional cases are suspected. The horses are spread across three different barns and developed neurological signs. So far, four of the confirmed and suspected cases have been euthanized due to the severity of disease. The fifth is displaying mild clinical signs and is under quarantine. Exposed horses from the affected premises are also subject to quarantine for 21 days beyond the last date of potential exposure.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Missoula high school teacher severely injured in accident

A well-known Missoula high school teacher sustained life-altering injuries in mid-January when she was hit by a car as she was crossing Reserve Street on foot at night. Lori Messenger, a creative writing and English teacher at Sentinel High School, was hit by an SUV traveling southbound at around 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 15, according to the Missoula Police Department. Messenger was wearing a reflective vest, but few other details about the accident have been made public.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Montana Emergency Rental Assistance Program is Ending

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program is coming to an end in a few weeks, and two of the state’s top officials were in the KGVO studio on Friday’s Talk Back show to discuss it. Scott Osterman, Director of the Montana Department of...
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 604 Cases, Four New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,658,482 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,963 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 233,741 doses have been administered and 78,468 people are fully immunized. 65% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns

What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Kalispell police trying to ID person

KALISPELL. Mont. - The Kalispell Police Department is trying to help identify a person photographed. The Kalispell City Government said in a Facebook post anyone who can help with with information is asked to Detective Sergeant Karen Webster at 406-758-7794.
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Students Disciplined as Glacier High School Hazing Investigation Continues

Two members of the Glacier High School wrestling team have been suspended from extracurricular activities for the remainder of the school year, and one other student has received disciplinary action that has not been made publicly available, following allegations of hazing and sexual assault received by the Kalispell Public Schools on Jan. 9. The two students who have been suspended from the wrestling team will be allowed to return to extracurricular activities after the completion of a program at the Center for Restorative Youth Justice (CRYJ), a Kalispell-based nonprofit organization that works to divert local teenagers from the criminal justice system through restorative justice workshops.
KALISPELL, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Now We Know Why the Reserve Street Bridge Has No Lights

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO's Nick Chrestenson asked an interesting question recently during one of our open phone segments on Talk Back. He wanted to know why there aren’t any lights on the Reserve Street Bridge. He was curious because it is something his grandmother frequently questioned. A...
MISSOULA, MT

