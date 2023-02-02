Read full article on original website
Missoula man, woman speak out in hopes of getting kidney transplant
Jerri Lewis and Jason Fellin are both on dialysis until they can each gather all that’s required to move forward with surgery.
montanarightnow.com
Department of Livestock Recommends Cancellation of Equine Events in Flathead County
Helena, Mont. - Following multiple confirmed cases of equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM) in Flathead County, the Montana Department of Livestock is recommending that horse owners and event coordinators in the Flathead Valley limit travel and cancel events that bring horses from multiple sources together through February 6th, 2023. The recommendation...
CBC News
Western Hospital ER will be closed Saturday due to lack of staff
Western Hospital's emergency department in Alberton, P.E.I., will be closed on Saturday due to a temporary lack of staffing. The emergency department will open Sunday at 8 a.m., according to Health P.E.I. Anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services when:. Experiencing discomfort or tightness in...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
EHM Outbreak in Montana
Three horses in Flathead County, Montana, tested positive for equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM), and two additional cases are suspected. The horses are spread across three different barns and developed neurological signs. So far, four of the confirmed and suspected cases have been euthanized due to the severity of disease. The fifth is displaying mild clinical signs and is under quarantine. Exposed horses from the affected premises are also subject to quarantine for 21 days beyond the last date of potential exposure.
montanarightnow.com
Missoula high school teacher severely injured in accident
A well-known Missoula high school teacher sustained life-altering injuries in mid-January when she was hit by a car as she was crossing Reserve Street on foot at night. Lori Messenger, a creative writing and English teacher at Sentinel High School, was hit by an SUV traveling southbound at around 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 15, according to the Missoula Police Department. Messenger was wearing a reflective vest, but few other details about the accident have been made public.
Active living hits Missoula’s Hip Strip as housing needs for aging adults grow
The Hogan sits on land once owned by the First Presbyterian Church on Sixth Street in Missoula, near Higgins Avenue.
Montana Emergency Rental Assistance Program is Ending
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program is coming to an end in a few weeks, and two of the state’s top officials were in the KGVO studio on Friday’s Talk Back show to discuss it. Scott Osterman, Director of the Montana Department of...
Man taken to Missoula hospital with gunshot wound
Missoula police spokesperson Whitney Bennett says officers responded to the 300 block of Brooks Street right before 4:00 p.m. Sunday.
Flathead Beacon
Livestock Dept. Urges Caution After Disease Crops Up in Flathead County Horses
An illness that affects equine animals with often fatal consequences was recently confirmed in multiple Flathead County horses, prompting the Montana Department of Livestock to urge caution among area horse owners and leading to the cancellation of two events in Kalispell. The precautions are an effort to curtail the spread...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 604 Cases, Four New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,658,482 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,963 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 233,741 doses have been administered and 78,468 people are fully immunized. 65% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Man Steals Propane Tanks and a TV From a Missoula Business
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 2, 2023, at approximately 9:47 a.m., a Missoula Police Department Officer was dispatched to a suspected burglary that occurred at a business in the 2600 block of West Broadway. When the officer arrived, he made contact with an employee. The employee said someone...
If You Love Montana’s Fish Creek You’ll Want to Follow This Meeting
It's a hidden gem in Western Montana, and so special it officially became home to a Montana State Park in the last decade. But that's just one part of the effort to protect the Fish Creek Watershed west of Missoula, one of the vital tributaries on the Lower Clark Fork River.
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns
What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
montanarightnow.com
Kalispell police trying to ID person
KALISPELL. Mont. - The Kalispell Police Department is trying to help identify a person photographed. The Kalispell City Government said in a Facebook post anyone who can help with with information is asked to Detective Sergeant Karen Webster at 406-758-7794.
Missoula Crime Report: Highest Amount of Cases So Far This Year
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 28 new criminal complaints this week, which is nine more than last week and nearly double their weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, nine of those cases involved violent crimes or crimes against persons. “In one,...
Man jailed following weekend pursuit through downtown Kalispell
A man is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center after leading law enforcement on a weekend pursuit through Kalispell.
Missoula singer, songwriter Maris continuing her musical journey
Over the years, we’ve covered a lot of local performers because Missoula is, after all, a town filled with talented musicians. But our favorite has to be a young woman named Maris.
Flathead Beacon
Students Disciplined as Glacier High School Hazing Investigation Continues
Two members of the Glacier High School wrestling team have been suspended from extracurricular activities for the remainder of the school year, and one other student has received disciplinary action that has not been made publicly available, following allegations of hazing and sexual assault received by the Kalispell Public Schools on Jan. 9. The two students who have been suspended from the wrestling team will be allowed to return to extracurricular activities after the completion of a program at the Center for Restorative Youth Justice (CRYJ), a Kalispell-based nonprofit organization that works to divert local teenagers from the criminal justice system through restorative justice workshops.
Now We Know Why the Reserve Street Bridge Has No Lights
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO's Nick Chrestenson asked an interesting question recently during one of our open phone segments on Talk Back. He wanted to know why there aren’t any lights on the Reserve Street Bridge. He was curious because it is something his grandmother frequently questioned. A...
