Texas State

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Power grid weathers winter blast

SAN ANTONIO — Many of us are concerned about keeping power after the deadly February 2021 winter storm left Texans in the dark for days, but we are unlikely to have a repeat power problem this week. Power grid manager ERCOT said Texans will have enough electricity to keep...
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Winter weather impacts flights in Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Dallas saw hundreds of delays and cancellations Monday between it’s two airports, but in San Antonio there were only a handful, unlike last year's Christmas chaos. However, more flights are expected to be canceled on Tuesday due to the Winter Storm Warning in effect until...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
