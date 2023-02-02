ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

wmmr.com

4 Pennsylvania Hospitals Make ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’ List

If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Pennsylvania, there’s a new list out that names four regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wkok.com

Selinsgrove Inn Sold to Bucks County Investors

SELINSGROVE – The Selinsgrove Inn has been sold. Owner Scott Shaffer told WKOK Friday the hotel was sold to real estate investors from Bucks County. He says the 24-room inn on Market Street will continue to operate as a hotel. The Inn had been on the market for the last few years.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Frontier Airlines, which flies out of 3 Pa. cities, cuts price on unlimited summer pass

It is still chilly outside and summer is still a few months away, but no doubt there are plenty of folks in Pennsylvania already dreaming of taking that summer vacation. If that sounds dreamy, Frontier Airlines might have a deal that could make that goal a little more affordable. Because the carrier, which flies out of Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, recently announced that it is slashing the cost of its GoWild! Summer Pass from $999 to $399.
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc27.com

Winner for Pennsylvania 27th District State Senate race announced

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, we have a winner in the Special Election for the 27th District State Senate Seat. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver beat Democrat Patricia Lawton with 70% of the vote according to unofficial results. The position was left vacant when Senator John...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

9-year-old boy graduates from Harrisburg-based high school

High school graduation is always a special time in a student's life. But for a Bucks County boy, his graduation is making history – he's just 9 years old. David Balogun received a diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School, which is based in Harrisburg. "They didn't bog me down....
HARRISBURG, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Friedensburg Man

Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locating a man from Friedensburg. Tyler Allen Styer, 30, with a last known address of 259 Frieden Manor, Friedensburg, is wanted on two active bench warrants. Styer is declared an Absconder violating the conditions governing parole. Additionally, Styer failed to appear at Magisterial District Court 21-3-07 for a preliminary hearing on November 2, 2020.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Police seek suspects who took bags of cash, goods from Philadelphia market

PHILADEPHIA, PA – Two burglars who broke into a market on Woodland Avenue in January fled with trash bags full of cash and goods, police say. The robbery happened in January, but this week police released video surveillance footage of the break-in. The Philadelphia Police Department is now asking the public for assistance with identifying the burglars. The police are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on January 18th, 2023, in Southwest Philadelphia. Two males broke into the T & F Market at 7052 Woodland Avenue. Once inside, the offenders removed the ATM machine before making their way behind the The post Police seek suspects who took bags of cash, goods from Philadelphia market appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Police ID Pedestrian Victim In Fatal Bucks Accident

New details are emerging in the investigation into a suspicious death on Street Road in Bucks County. Police in Warrington Township were called to the road's westbound lane at the Neshaminy Creek bridge between Valley and Paul Valley Roads to find a man dead at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Daily Voice has reported.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Tractor-Trailer Cab Impaled By Its Own Load In Lebanon Co. (PHOTOS)

Shifting cargo literally smashed into the driver's cab of a tractor-trailer hauling poles in Lebanon County, authorities say. The Annville Cleona Fire Department was called to the "vehicle accident" at the intersection of State Route 934 and Harrison Drive, North Annville Township on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 4:49 p.m., according to a release by the department.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Agency Warns Residents To Be on the Lookout for a Particular Scam Around Valentine’s Day

As the season of love fast approaches, a Bucks County authority is warning residents of a unique scam that pulls on the heartstrings. The Consumer Investigators of the Bucks County Consumer Protection Department are warning local residents of the yearly “sweetheart scam”, a popular scam that takes place every year around Valentine’s Day.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

