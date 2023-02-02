Read full article on original website
wmmr.com
4 Pennsylvania Hospitals Make ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’ List
If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Pennsylvania, there’s a new list out that names four regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
wisr680.com
Ag Officials Confirm Avian Flu Outbreak At Two Facilities In Pennsylvania
For the first time in 2023, the avian flu has been detected in Pennsylvania. The Department of Agriculture confirmed that two flocks in Lancaster County were impacted. One happened at a commercial duck facility with 33,000 ducks in their flock. The other impacted 3,200 ducks at a farm. Ag officials...
wkok.com
Selinsgrove Inn Sold to Bucks County Investors
SELINSGROVE – The Selinsgrove Inn has been sold. Owner Scott Shaffer told WKOK Friday the hotel was sold to real estate investors from Bucks County. He says the 24-room inn on Market Street will continue to operate as a hotel. The Inn had been on the market for the last few years.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Frontier Airlines, which flies out of 3 Pa. cities, cuts price on unlimited summer pass
It is still chilly outside and summer is still a few months away, but no doubt there are plenty of folks in Pennsylvania already dreaming of taking that summer vacation. If that sounds dreamy, Frontier Airlines might have a deal that could make that goal a little more affordable. Because the carrier, which flies out of Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, recently announced that it is slashing the cost of its GoWild! Summer Pass from $999 to $399.
3 Pennsylvania restaurants ranked among top 100 in country for 2023
There is good news for the folks feeling hungry right about now because Yelp has released its 10th-annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country and Pennsylvania has a trio of representatives. Yelp said it created the list by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots....
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
abc27.com
Winner for Pennsylvania 27th District State Senate race announced
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, we have a winner in the Special Election for the 27th District State Senate Seat. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver beat Democrat Patricia Lawton with 70% of the vote according to unofficial results. The position was left vacant when Senator John...
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be an enjoyable way to spend a part of your day. From the deals you can get to all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
Former Lord & Taylor Site at King of Prussia Mall Gains New Tenant
A New York commercial real estate firm is buying part of the former Lord & Taylor store in King of Prussia Mall. Paul Schwedelson covered the arrangement in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
West Chester Home to One of 100 Best Places to Dine in America
Yelp announced its tenth annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, and one Chester County eatery is among them, writes Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner for Forbes. Each year, the company that connects people with great local businesses analyzes the millions of reviews users submit on its platform to name the best places to dine locally.
This Bucks County Restaurant Has Been Listed as One of the Top PA Establishments to Check Out This Year
One of Bucks County’s most popular eateries has been listed as a must-stop for those looking for a new dining spot this year. Kalena Thomhave wrote about the establishment for The Keystone. Charcoal BYOB, located at 11 South Delaware Avenue in Yardley, was listed as one of 12 restaurants...
One hospitalized after crash in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A person was airlifted after a crash Saturday in Schuylkill County. It happened around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of 895 and Route 61 in Deer Lake. Officials say three cars were involved and one of the drivers was trapped. That driver was flown to...
WGAL
9-year-old boy graduates from Harrisburg-based high school
High school graduation is always a special time in a student's life. But for a Bucks County boy, his graduation is making history – he's just 9 years old. David Balogun received a diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School, which is based in Harrisburg. "They didn't bog me down....
2 local YouTube creators killed in Upper Macungie Twp. crash, 3rd recovering
Local YouTube creators, 25-year-old Christopher Schaffer and 22-year-old Patrick Phyrillas, were pronounced dead at the scene. Patrick's brother James was critically injured.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Friedensburg Man
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locating a man from Friedensburg. Tyler Allen Styer, 30, with a last known address of 259 Frieden Manor, Friedensburg, is wanted on two active bench warrants. Styer is declared an Absconder violating the conditions governing parole. Additionally, Styer failed to appear at Magisterial District Court 21-3-07 for a preliminary hearing on November 2, 2020.
Police seek suspects who took bags of cash, goods from Philadelphia market
PHILADEPHIA, PA – Two burglars who broke into a market on Woodland Avenue in January fled with trash bags full of cash and goods, police say. The robbery happened in January, but this week police released video surveillance footage of the break-in. The Philadelphia Police Department is now asking the public for assistance with identifying the burglars. The police are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on January 18th, 2023, in Southwest Philadelphia. Two males broke into the T & F Market at 7052 Woodland Avenue. Once inside, the offenders removed the ATM machine before making their way behind the The post Police seek suspects who took bags of cash, goods from Philadelphia market appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police ID Pedestrian Victim In Fatal Bucks Accident
New details are emerging in the investigation into a suspicious death on Street Road in Bucks County. Police in Warrington Township were called to the road's westbound lane at the Neshaminy Creek bridge between Valley and Paul Valley Roads to find a man dead at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Daily Voice has reported.
Tractor-Trailer Cab Impaled By Its Own Load In Lebanon Co. (PHOTOS)
Shifting cargo literally smashed into the driver's cab of a tractor-trailer hauling poles in Lebanon County, authorities say. The Annville Cleona Fire Department was called to the "vehicle accident" at the intersection of State Route 934 and Harrison Drive, North Annville Township on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 4:49 p.m., according to a release by the department.
NJ man admits he paid a hitman $20K in bitcoin to kill 14-year-old
A 31-year-old Haddonfield, New Jersey man admitted in federal court Thursday to attempting to hire a hitman to kill a teenager who he had exchanged sexually explicit pictures with.
Bucks County Agency Warns Residents To Be on the Lookout for a Particular Scam Around Valentine’s Day
As the season of love fast approaches, a Bucks County authority is warning residents of a unique scam that pulls on the heartstrings. The Consumer Investigators of the Bucks County Consumer Protection Department are warning local residents of the yearly “sweetheart scam”, a popular scam that takes place every year around Valentine’s Day.
