NBC New York
Top Wall Street Analysts Find These Stocks Compelling
During these challenging times, making informed decisions with a long-term view is vital for investors. Here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their track records. Advanced Micro Devices. Semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) fourth-quarter results surpassed...
NBC New York
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Pinterest, Chegg, Take-Two Interactive and More
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Pinterest — The social media stock shed more than 7% after revenue for the recent quarter fell short of analysts' expectations. Pinterest also shared guidance for the first quarter that was lighter than expected and said it expects sales to increase by "low single digits" versus the 6.9% growth rate expected by analysts.
NBC New York
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Google announces AI program Bard, its rival to ChatGPT. President Biden delivers the State of the Union address at 9 p.m. ET. What does the future of TV look like? We asked over a dozen industry insiders. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their...
NBC New York
Billionaire Tesla Bull Ron Baron Says Musk Suggested He Would Make Multiples on His $100 Million Twitter Investment
Billionaire investor Ron Baron said Elon Musk told him he thought Baron would make "two or three times" his money when he invested $100 million in Musk's take-private Twitter deal. Baron, a longtime Tesla investor, said Musk's explanation for the Twitter investment was focused on cost cuts and improving management.
NBC New York
French Bank BNP Paribas Reports Bumper Profit for 2022, Boosts Stock Purchase Plan
The French lender said it now aims to grow its net income by more than 9% between 2022 and 2025. It said it will execute share buybacks each year — particularly in 2023, when its share buyback program will total 5 billion euros. BNP Paribas reported Tuesday a 7%...
NBC New York
Yield on 10-Year Treasury Note Rises Slightly as Investors Digest Powell Comments
Treasury yields ticked higher Tuesday even after commentary from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested that the central bank is making headway in its efforts to tamp down inflation. Yields briefly fell as Powell indicated that the disinflationary process was underway, but reversed course as he suggested that the Fed...
NBC New York
Fed Chair Powell Says Inflation Is Starting to Ease, But Interest Rates Still Likely to Rise
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday that disinflation "has begun" but is going to take time. Markets latched onto Powell's words and briefly turned positive, before flipping back to negative after he cautioned about stronger-than-expected economic data. "If we continue to get, for example, strong labor market reports or...
NBC New York
Crypto Exchange Binance Will Suspend U.S. Dollar Transfers
Binance will suspend U.S. dollar withdrawals and deposits for international customers beginning Feb. 8, the company said. Binance banking partner Signature Bank in January raised transaction minimums for dollar transfers. Millions of dollars worth of crypto flowed out of Binance after it announced the suspension, but the company says it...
NBC New York
Google CEO Issues Rallying Cry in Internal Memo: All Hands on Deck to Test ChatGPT Competitor Bard
Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in a companywide memo viewed by CNBC that it will need all employees to test its AI chatbot, Bard, "in the spirit of an internal hackathon." Pichai also said the company would soon begin enlisting developers and enterprises to test an API based on...
NBC New York
10-Year Rises Above 3.6% for the First Time in Nearly a Month as Traders Weigh Economic Outlook
U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Monday as investors assessed the economic outlook and awaited a series of data releases and Federal Reserve speaker remarks slated for the week. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by 10 basis points at 3.632%. Monday marked the first time it rose above...
NBC New York
Retailers in China Enact Rare Price Cuts for Apple's High-End iPhone 14 Line
Major retailers in China have slashed the price of Apple's high-end iPhone 14 models amid a slump in smartphone demand in the world's second-largest economy. E-commerce site JD.com, an authorized Apple distributer, is selling the basic version of the iPhone 14 Pro for 7,199 Chinese yuan ($1,062) after an 800 yuan promotion.
NBC New York
What Will TV Look Like in Three Years? These Industry Insiders Share Their Predictions
CNBC asked media insiders, including Barry Diller, Bela Bajaria, Jeff Zucker and Bill Simmons, for their predictions about what TV will be like in three years. They also weighed in on which companies will dominate streaming and how big a role sports and gambling will play. "It will continue to...
NBC New York
Amazon Scales Back Cargo Flying as Demand Cools, Contractor Says
Air Transport Services Group said Amazon will be flying less in response to a worsening economic outlook. ATSG operates a significant portion of Amazon's air freight network. Demand for air cargo has cooled recently after increasingly rapidly during the Covid pandemic. One of Amazon's key air cargo operators said Monday...
NBC New York
Costs Could Rise Even More in 2023—and Thousands of CEOs Blame Climate Change
Thousands of CEOs say they expect 2023's high prices to rise even more over the course of the year. Their reason: climate change. A majority of company leaders expect to see anywhere from a "moderate" to "very large" impact on costs due to climate change within the next year, according to a recent survey of more than 4,400 CEOs from around the world, conducted by accounting and consulting firm PwC.
NBC New York
Google Announces Bard A.I. in Response to ChatGPT
Google announced a new conversational AI technology it will open up to public testing called Bard. It confirms CNBC's prior reporting of a new chat technology to rival the increasingly popular ChatGPT. Google will open up Bard to "trusted testers" before making it more widely available to the public in...
NBC New York
Microsoft Announces New A.I.-Powered Bing Homepage That You Can Chat With
This is CNBC's live blog covering Microsoft's press event from its headquarters, where the company announced a new AI-powered Bing homepage that you can chat with, and an update to its Edge browser. Microsoft held a press event on Tuesday where it announced new AI-powered updates to its Bing search...
