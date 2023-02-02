ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC New York

Top Wall Street Analysts Find These Stocks Compelling

During these challenging times, making informed decisions with a long-term view is vital for investors. Here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their track records. Advanced Micro Devices. Semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) fourth-quarter results surpassed...
NBC New York

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Pinterest, Chegg, Take-Two Interactive and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Pinterest — The social media stock shed more than 7% after revenue for the recent quarter fell short of analysts' expectations. Pinterest also shared guidance for the first quarter that was lighter than expected and said it expects sales to increase by "low single digits" versus the 6.9% growth rate expected by analysts.
NBC New York

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Google announces AI program Bard, its rival to ChatGPT. President Biden delivers the State of the Union address at 9 p.m. ET. What does the future of TV look like? We asked over a dozen industry insiders. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC New York

Crypto Exchange Binance Will Suspend U.S. Dollar Transfers

Binance will suspend U.S. dollar withdrawals and deposits for international customers beginning Feb. 8, the company said. Binance banking partner Signature Bank in January raised transaction minimums for dollar transfers. Millions of dollars worth of crypto flowed out of Binance after it announced the suspension, but the company says it...
NBC New York

Retailers in China Enact Rare Price Cuts for Apple's High-End iPhone 14 Line

Major retailers in China have slashed the price of Apple's high-end iPhone 14 models amid a slump in smartphone demand in the world's second-largest economy. E-commerce site JD.com, an authorized Apple distributer, is selling the basic version of the iPhone 14 Pro for 7,199 Chinese yuan ($1,062) after an 800 yuan promotion.
NBC New York

Amazon Scales Back Cargo Flying as Demand Cools, Contractor Says

Air Transport Services Group said Amazon will be flying less in response to a worsening economic outlook. ATSG operates a significant portion of Amazon's air freight network. Demand for air cargo has cooled recently after increasingly rapidly during the Covid pandemic. One of Amazon's key air cargo operators said Monday...
NBC New York

Costs Could Rise Even More in 2023—and Thousands of CEOs Blame Climate Change

Thousands of CEOs say they expect 2023's high prices to rise even more over the course of the year. Their reason: climate change. A majority of company leaders expect to see anywhere from a "moderate" to "very large" impact on costs due to climate change within the next year, according to a recent survey of more than 4,400 CEOs from around the world, conducted by accounting and consulting firm PwC.
NBC New York

Google Announces Bard A.I. in Response to ChatGPT

Google announced a new conversational AI technology it will open up to public testing called Bard. It confirms CNBC's prior reporting of a new chat technology to rival the increasingly popular ChatGPT. Google will open up Bard to "trusted testers" before making it more widely available to the public in...
NBC New York

Microsoft Announces New A.I.-Powered Bing Homepage That You Can Chat With

This is CNBC's live blog covering Microsoft's press event from its headquarters, where the company announced a new AI-powered Bing homepage that you can chat with, and an update to its Edge browser. Microsoft held a press event on Tuesday where it announced new AI-powered updates to its Bing search...

