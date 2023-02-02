Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
Man dies after reportedly attempting to vandalize Garberville business
A man died on Feb. 5 while attempting to climb a fence into the loading dock of a Garberville grocery store, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office. According to officials, deputies arrived at the 800 block of Redwood Dr. after receiving a call from an injured man. When they...
kymkemp.com
Warrant Suspect Arrested Following Foot Pursuit in McKinleyville
On Feb. 4, 2023, at about 3:41 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the McKinleyville area conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation on Central Avenue near Little River Drive. The vehicle yielded and a passenger, 25-year-old Andrew James Lamberson Jr., immediately exited the vehicle...
kymkemp.com
Man Barricaded Himself in RV, Woman Assisted Him, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Feb. 3, 2023, at about 5:26 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
krcrtv.com
HCSO: Investigation into two people found dead inside McKinleyville home
MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office's Major Crimes Division is investigating after two people were found dead in a McKinleyville home on Feb. 6. According to the HCSO, the two people were discovered during a welfare check on the 1600 block of Kristin Way. Investigators were serving a search warrant at the home.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Anderson after causing thousands of dollars of damage Friday
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that thousands of dollars of damage was caused by a man that was stealing and climbing over fences in the area of the 5000 block of Olive Street on Friday. The man, later identified by the Shasta County Jail as...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Man Found Dead Outside Garberville Ray’s Market Appears to Have Injured Himself While Attempting to Gain Entry to the Business, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Feb. 5, 2023, at about 11:27 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a grocery store on the 800 block of Redwood Drive in Garberville for the report of an injured man. Deputies arrived in the area and...
krcrtv.com
Oregon man arrested after alleged crime spree in Happy Valley
ANDERSON, Calif. — Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) sent out a press release on Saturday, announcing the arrest of an Oregon man who they say was on a "crime spree" in Happy Valley Friday evening. Officers say that around 4:34 p.m. on Friday, deputies were dispatched to a report...
crimevoice.com
Man with Outstanding Warrants Allegedly Caught with Drugs During Enforcement Stop
“On Saturday, January 21st, 2023, at about 10:39 PM. Red Bluff Police Officer Lampron conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle for a lighting equipment violation. During the enforcement stop, Officer Lampron recognized the driver as David White, 50 years old, of Red Bluff. While conducting his investigation, Officer Lampron utilized his K-9 partner “Max” to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle. Max alerted Officer Lampron to the presence of illegal narcotics inside the vehicle.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 5 p.m.] Two Found Deceased in McKinleyville
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a home in the 1600 block of Kristin Lane Way in McKinleyville this afternoon. According to a tweet from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “Active law enforcement investigation happening on the 1600 block of Kristin Lane in McKinleyville. Two individuals have been located deceased following a welfare check on a residence. More information to follow.”
lostcoastoutpost.com
HumCoSO: “#Correction Incident is located on Kristin Way.”
As part of plans to add another drive through chain restaurant to Eureka’s “river of money,” the old Pine Motel on Broadway is now almost completely wiped from the earth. Crews could be seen finishing up the nuisance property’s demolition on Monday morning. Sample what a...
actionnewsnow.com
Police investigate possible bomb threat at 'RBHS' in Red Bluff Thursday
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department said on Facebook that there was a high school mix-up regarding a possible bomb threat. RBPD received multiple reports of possible bomb and violence threats at “RBHS,” according to police. The situation was investigated and the social media post...
krcrtv.com
Redding woman caught with stolen pistol inside Mt. Shasta Mall on Thursday
REDDING, Calif. — A 24-year-old local woman has been arrested after being caught with a loaded, stolen pistol inside the mall on Thursday. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said a security guard at the Mt. Shasta Mall, off of Dana Drive, noticed the woman enter the mall with a pistol partially hidden in her waistband and contacted police.
krcrtv.com
Mike Krueger meets 'Kalkadoon' the Ackie Monitor Lizard this Turtle Bay Tuesday
REDDING, Calif. — On this week's Turtle Bay Tuesday, Mike Krueger and Adrienne John meet 'Kalkadoon' the Ackie Monitor Lizard from the 'land down under.'. Adrienne, (the resident reptile expert) introduces the Ackie Monitor Lizard also known as the spiny tail monitor. She says this type of lizard lives...
actionnewsnow.com
Police detain man walking on Redding train trestle
REDDING, Calif. - A man was detained in Redding Wednesday afternoon after he was walking on the train trestle over the Sacramento River. Officers said they received a report around 12:40 p.m. that a man was walking on the trestle near the Lake Redding Boat Ramp. They responded with the Crisis Intervention Response Team to negotiate with the man.
actionnewsnow.com
Five men arrested in the deadly assault of Redding man
REDDING, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff's Office has taken five suspects into custody over the past twelve days in connection with the deadly assault of a Redding man last October. According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, October 8 at approximately 6:07 a.m., sheriff deputies responded to...
krcrtv.com
Update: PG&E worker killed after being crushed by work vehicle identified
REDDING, Calif. — A PG&E employee was killed Tuesday when he was crushed by his work vehicle while trying to change a tire in western Shasta County near Platina. The Shasta County Coroner's office has identified the man killed as Jakob Louis Stockton, 21, Redding. According to CHP officials,...
kymkemp.com
Northbound Traffic Backed Up Along South Broadway
A traffic light malfunction at Pierson’s in south Eureka is causing northbound Hwy 101 traffic to choke up. The traffic light is blinking red. Northbound lanes are backed up past the Herrick Avenue exit, according to a report from a passerby. Caltrans QuickMap shows a snarled mess.
lostcoastoutpost.com
RIP: Another Rundown Broadway Motel Has Been Demolished
As part of plans to add another drive through chain restaurant to Eureka’s “river of money,” the old Pine Motel on Broadway is now almost completely wiped from the earth. Crews could be seen finishing up the nuisance property’s demolition on Monday morning. Sample what a...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Drug Task Force Serves Warrant at Hoopa Residence, Discovers Eleven People, Heroin, Firearms, Three Stolen Vehicles; One Arrested
On February 1, 2023, agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force served a search warrant on Marshal Lane in Hoopa. During the service of the warrant, eleven subjects were located on the property, including 39 year old Erik McKinnon of Hoopa. During a search of the property, agents located approximately twelve grams of suspected heroin, firearms, ammunition, 47 Suboxone strips, digital scale, metal knuckles, and three stolen vehicles.
kymkemp.com
Three Rescued From Humboldt Bay Yesterday
A clever plan, a bunch of rocks, a rope, and several determined firefighters saved the day for three folks whose 28’ sailboat ran aground off the town of Samoa on Humboldt Bay Saturday afternoon. Our local US Coast Guard posted on their Facebook page, “When the Sector Humboldt Bay...
Comments / 0