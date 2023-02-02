Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9-year-old is the youngest person to graduate high schoolAndrei TapalagaHarrisburg, PA
9-year-boy attending college after graduating from high schoolMargaret MinnicksHarrisburg, PA
3 Low-Key Yet Romantic Bars Ideal For Date Night [Valentine's Day]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
The Top 3 Indian Restaurants in Lancaster, According to YelpMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Positive News: Super Smart 9-Year-Old Receives High School Diploma and 'Wants to be an Astrophysicist'Zack LoveBucks County, PA
abc27.com
Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is coming to the ‘sweetest place on earth’
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular pizza and brewpub restaurant called Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is planning to open a new location in Hershey later this month. Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is owned and operated by Migsy, Joe, and Robin Ardoline. According to the Jigsy’s team, these three family members now represent the second generation of Jigsy’s owners.
Polar Bear Plunge in Union County
LEWISBURG, Pa. — It was certainly a freezing day for an icy dip in Union County. Our own Nikki Krize joined other brave souls for a Polar Bear Plunge at the Lewisburg landing Saturday afternoon. The plunge benefits the nonprofit Lewisburg Neighborhoods. It was just one of the many...
abc27.com
Annual outdoor show held in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Great American Outdoor Show is a nine-day event that celebrates hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities. The event proclaims to be the world’s largest outdoor show and it takes place at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. It featured over 1,100 exhibitors, gear...
WGAL
2-year-old Mifflin County girl gets head stuck in cake pan
LEWISTOWN, Pa. — Firefighters in Mifflin County got a very unusual call: A mom needed help because her daughter's head was stuck in a cake pan. Erin Meixel was forced to call 911 on Monday when 2-year-old Quinnley got her head stuck while playing with an angel food cake pan that had its middle section removed.
Former teacher in Schuylkill County publishes children's book
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Thomas Guzick wrote 'Mary's Adventure with the Stars' after spending an evening with his grandkids, teaching them about constellations. He spent the past year writing and illustrating an introduction to stars and space to hopefully spark an interest in STEM at an early age. "I think...
A West Chester parrot masters the Eagles fight song
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- As you may have seen in the past few days, everyone is getting into the Eagles Super Bowl spirit right now. That would be people, dogs and even birdsA very special bird from West Chester is going wild for the Birds. Tallulah is singing the Eagles fight song to her owner Laurie Dilzer. The 13-year-old African gray parrot masters anthems for the Birds, the Phils, the Sixers and knows up to a thousand words.Tallulah's owner, though, says that she has stage fright and only sings on her own. Watch the entire interview and performance in the video above.
abc27.com
3 J’s Coffee in Lebanon County will be closing
PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular coffee shop and cafe named 3 J’s Coffee, recently announced that they will be closing down at the end of February, after being in business for 11 years. According to a message left on the front doors of 3 J’s Coffee, the...
Athlete honored in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Jaden Leiby was honored Saturday afternoon at North Schuylkill High School in a special ceremony between the Lady Spartan's Girls' varsity and JV basketball games, where his # 6 jersey was enshrined in the school district's Wall of Fame. Leiby suffered a traumatic injury during...
WGAL
9-year-old boy graduates from Harrisburg-based high school
High school graduation is always a special time in a student's life. But for a Bucks County boy, his graduation is making history – he's just 9 years old. David Balogun received a diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School, which is based in Harrisburg. "They didn't bog me down....
Hersheypark Will Open Early in 2023 and Debut New Hybrid Rollercoaster
New Wildcat's Revenge coaster will open in the summer. Hersheypark has announced that its 2023 season will begin on April 1. The park will be open on weekends through May 21, with its full summer season beginning on Thursday, May 25.
WGAL
Meeting to save the historic Hoke House
There has been an outpouring of support to save the historic Hoke House in York County. Rutter's owns the land and has applied for a permit to demolish the 250-year-old building. So many people have spoken out against it, that the borough will hold a special meeting next Monday February...
Car falls on man, killing him in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after an accident in Schuylkill County. The coroner was called to a home on Raven Run Road in West Mahanoy Township Monday evening. Officials say the man was working on his car when it fell, killing him. The man's death in...
Dog found abandoned in parking lot in Lycoming County
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — Police in Montoursville responded to the area of the Hobby Lobby in Loyalsock Township Friday night for a report of a dog found abandoned outside. The german shepherd was locked inside a crate with a bag of dog food on top. State police took the...
WGAL
Couple escapes burning home in Strasburg, Lancaster County
STRASBURG, Pa. — A couple safely escaped their burning home Tuesday morning in Lancaster County. A neighbor spotted the fire on the back porch of the home in the 1400 block of Village Road in Strasburg, called 911 and got the residents out. There is no word on what...
Geisinger seeks volunteers for pet therapy program
Danville, Pa. — If the height of the pandemic taught us anything, it's that healthcare professionals have busy, stressful jobs. To help prevent burnout and heal trauma, Geisinger has launched Paws to Reflect, a program that uses pet therapy and peer support to provide relief and comfort for its employees. “We asked our caregivers what would help them feel more supported and get them through a difficult day. They responded with two very clear needs: more emotional support and more puppies,” said Brittany Drumm, program...
abc27.com
New Bath and Body Works is coming to Cumberland County
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Bath and Body Works retail store is making its way to Carlisle in the near future. According to a Facebook post that was made earlier today by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate, a new Bath and Body Works has leased a 4,703 square foot space at the Carlisle Crossing on 299 Westminster Dr.
Puppy Bowl Features Local Shelter Dogs, Including Four-Legged Friends From Brandywine Valley SPCA
For the 19th year, Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl will take place on Super Bowl Sunday with several Philadelphia-area shelter dogs participating, including a few from the Brandywine Valley SPCA in West Chester, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio. Overall, 122 dogs from 67 shelters will be at the Puppy...
Fire consumes motel near Mechanicsburg: photos, video
A fire at Motel 6 in the 300 block of the Cumberland Parkway in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County, Pa., has drawn several fire companies Friday night. No information about the origin or extent of the fire was immediately available. Media reports, citing dispatchers, say everyone safely escaped the fire, which is near another hotel, restaurants and shops between Route 15 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Police investigate bomb threat at Selinsgrove Walmart
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Walmart store in Snyder County was evacuated Sunday afternoon after receiving a bomb threat. State police at Selinsgrove say an unknown man called the store and made the threat shortly before 3:15 p.m. Feb. 5. All employees and shoppers were evacuated from the store located at 980 N. Susquehanna Trail in Monroe Township. Police and emergency responders searched the store but did not find any explosive devices, according to Trooper Tyler Diggan. Emergency units staged at the Goodwills restaurant across the street as police investigated. The entry road to Walmart was closed off for several hours. The store did not reopen last night. A Walmart employee confirmed the store reopened as of Monday morning. Police say they continue to investigate. No arrests have been made at this point.
lebtown.com
What the duck? Rare bird from Europe and Asia spotted at Lebanon landfill
She almost didn’t turn around. But Rita Stima, a dedicated birdwatcher from Lebanon County, said something didn’t look quite right when it caught her eye as she drove through property owned by the Greater Lebanon Refuse Authority, just north of Cleona, on the morning of Dec. 19. “I...
