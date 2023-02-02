Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Bed, Bath & Beyond to close Montgomery location
The only Bed, Bath & Beyond in the River Region is set to close. The announcement comes as the retailer is facing financial hardships, including the possibility of filing bankruptcy. The Montgomery store moved from Eastern Boulevard to Eastchase Parkway in 2008. WAKA reached out to Bed, Bath & Beyond...
alabamanews.net
New Life for Abandoned Tallassee Mill?
The City of Tallassee is on the move. An all new Tallassee High School is nearly complete, and the city has a new mayor. But as Tallassee sees growth, the abandoned Mt. Vernon Mills space continues to be an eyesore. The burned and abandoned rubble of the mill is unavoidable...
Opelika-Auburn News
Because of Betty Fulmer, a book and a burger joint: Auburn couple opens The Table, a space for people to gather in downtown Auburn
In the upstairs area above what used to be the Cheeburger Cheeburger restaurant in downtown Auburn, one family has decided to create a free space for people in the community to gather called The Table. Whether it’s students needing a space to study, small groups needing a place to meet...
You can vote for this Alabama small town as best in South
Alabama already has the nation’s best city to live in. Now you can vote to make another town the best in the South. Alexander City has been nominated as Best Small Southern Town by USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2023 and winners are determined by an online vote. Alexander City is the only Alabama city among the 20 nominees – which include towns and cities from Texas to Florida to Virginia.
elmoreautauganews.com
PHOTOS: Huge Throng of Millbrook Mardi Gras attendees fill park, line Main Street for Parade
We will have a full gallery of all photos from today on our Facebook page as well. This year’s Millbrook Revelers Mardi Gras King Ben Robbins, and Queen Shirley Hasse, were in perfect royal form as they joined the procession and parade this afternoon to thousands upon thousands of revelers trying to catch some “throws” along Main Street.
WSFA
Traffic shift set to begin on Northern Boulevard starting Feb. 7
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If your morning commute has you traveling along Montgomery’s Northern Boulevard, you’ll need to be aware of a traffic shift starting Tuesday. The Alabama Department of Transportation says, starting after the morning rush hours, ALDOT crews will shift traffic on the boulevard and Jackson Ferry Road as part of an intersection improvement project.
elmoreautauganews.com
Big, Beautiful Ben is Waiting for a home at Prattville Autauga Humane Shelter!
FROM PRATTVILLE AUTAUGA HUMANE SHELTER (PAHS) Ben is a 3-year-old male Lab mix who has already been neutered. He has a brownish/yellow coat that is just gorgeous. He weighs 87 pounds so he is a big fellow! Truth be told, he needs to lose a little bit of weight. Ben has been very well taken care of his entire life. He is both house trained and leash trained. Ben is very active and playful so a nice fenced yard would be appreciated for this wonderful guy. He never meets a stranger! Ben gets along well with everyone including older children. Due to his size and activity level, he probably shouldn’t be in a home with small children. If you have another dog we would suggest you bring your dog out for a meet and greet to make sure they get along. Labs are one of the most popular breeds and Ben is an excellent example of why. He has an exceptional personality and he has already been an amazing family dog with his previous owner. Ben will be so happy to have another loving family and we can’t wait for him to have the family that he deserves.
Lane closures to start on I-65 in Shelby County
The Alabama Department of Transportation announced there will be planned lane closures on I-65 throughout the week.
WSFA
Montgomery seeking to revamp aging community centers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Newtown Community Center is a popular place for kids to play and churches to host events, but it is also aging. In fact, only five of the city’s 23 community centers are in “good or fair” condition. “None of them were in...
elmoreautauganews.com
See Updated Gospel Events Calendar for Our Area
SAT – FEB 11 – 6 pm – The second annual Jeff Lanier Memorial singing will be held at Central Baptist Church, 3545 Central Road, Central. Special guests will be the Dixie Echoes and Bob Sellers. Call Mark Lanier at 318-613-4950 for more information. SUN – Feb...
elmoreautauganews.com
House Fire Damages Home of Local Pastor in Millbrook; Fund established for Donations
Top Photo: Pastor Peter Cova with children Malachi and Makeena. Late Sunday afternoon, February 5th, the home of Pastor Peter Cova, who lives near the area of New Life Christian Academy in Millbrook, lost his home and everything inside after a grease fire. Cova is a Pastor for New Life Church in Millbrook. He is also a Chaplain for the City of Millbrook and a Police Chaplain, as well as a Reserve Officer for Millbrook Police Department.
WSFA
Gun found on campus of Prattville school Thursday
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A gun was found at a Prattville school on Thursday, school officials confirmed. According to Autauga County Schools Superintendent Tim Tidmore, the gun was found at the end of the school day at Prattville Junior High School. When asked who reported the gun being on campus,...
alabamanews.net
Vaughan Regional Hospital Opens New High Tech Lab
A new state of the art laboratory — is helping a Selma hospital save lives — in fight the against the nation’s leading cause of death. Vaughan Regional Medical Center’s new catheterization laboratory — puts a life-saving resource — in the heart of the Selma and Dallas County community.
WSFA
2 workers thrown from bucket lift in Troy after truck strikes them
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police say two men were injured in an automobile incident while working on a building this week. Police responded to the accident in the 100 block of North 3 Notch Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police Chief Randall Barr said they found the two victims in the roadway.
alabamanews.net
MPD promotes 36 officers in ceremony Friday
There is a new wave of leadership flowing through the Montgomery Police Department. MPD held a ceremony Friday at Montgomery City Hall to showcase the promotion of officers to different ranks within the department. In all, 36 officers were promoted, ranging from corporal to captain. WAKA spoke with some of...
WSFA
Man dead after crashed car found in Dallas County creek
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating an overnight crash that claimed the life of a Selma man. According to ALEA, Nicolas L. Johnson, 32, was killed when the 2004 Lincoln Town Car he was driving left the roadway and struck a culvert before overturning in a creek. Troopers said Johnson was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
wbrc.com
Shelby County Humane Society in need of adopters, fosters, volunteers
SHLEBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Humane Society is overrun with dogs right now and they need your help. Whether you can donate, foster, or adopt, they say they need a little bit of everything right now. Workers say while the shelter typically holds 150 dogs comfortably, they...
WSFA
Montgomery planning to tear down abandoned apartment complex
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Demolition and developments will be in progress soon in north Montgomery. District 3 Councilwoman Marche Johnson said an old apartment complex on Northgate Drive has been abandoned and dilapidated for at least a decade. “It has deteriorated over the years, and it’s really become an eyesore...
Road blocked following train derailment in Talladega County
SYCAMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — A freight train derailment has blocked a road in a neighboring community outside of Sylacauga Wednesday afternoon. According to reports, the derailment occurred at approximately 11 a.m. at the railroad crossing on Crystal Lane, located across Hwy. 21. How long the road will be blocked or what the contents of the containers […]
elmoreautauganews.com
Sean Dietrich has definitely ‘Earned’ his Mardi Gras Balls
The 18th annual Millbrook Reveler’s Mardi Gras Parade is in the books for another year, and this year the Grand Marshal was the amazingly talented writer Sean Dietrich, sometimes better known as Sean of the South. I have admired his work for years. My late journalism professor Wiley Hilburn...
