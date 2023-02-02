ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Leon Marchand Shows Off Versatility With 44.77 100 Back, #1 Time In The Country

SCY (25 yards) Live Results Under “Arizona State vs. Arizona” on MeetMobile. Remember the days when Leon Marchand‘s backstroke times were a step behind his times in other strokes? Well, those days are over, because the Arizona State sophomore just swam a 44.77 in the 100 back at the ASU vs. Arizona dual meet, beating out Kacper Stokowski‘s 44.79 by 0.02 seconds to set the top time in the country for the 2022-23 NCAA season. This swim was a big drop for Marchand, whose personal best coming into Saturday was a 46.14 from November 2021.
TEMPE, AZ
Texas A&M’s Clairmont Wins Twice At Air Force Diving Invite

Texas A&M's Alyssa Clarimont was the lone diver to win multiple events at the Air Force Diving Invitational over the weekend. Current photo via Ethan Mito/Texas A&M Athletics. Women’s 1-meter – Alyssa Clairmont, Texas A&M – 311.70. Women’s 3-meter – Alyssa Clairmont, Texas A&M – 346.10...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Youssef Ramadan Improves NCAA Season-Best 100 Fly Time With 44.42 at Hokie Invite

VIRGINIA TECH INVITE – Day 2. Results also on Meet Mobile as “Virginia Tech Invitational”. Youssef Ramadan already had the fastest time among NCAA swimmers this season with his 44.76 from just a few weeks ago, when the Hokies took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. He’s now put more ground between himself and the next-fastest man, Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks (44.79), with a super-fast 44.42 tonight at the Hokies’ home pre-ACC invitational. Barring any other fast swims from this weekend, only four men have been under 45.0 so far this season.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Andrei Minakov Clocks 1:32.80 200 Free Time Trial in Stanford Men’s Dual Meet with USC

USC vs STANFORD (MEN’S DUAL) Stanford hosted USC for a men’s Pac-12 dual meet over the weekend, beating the Trojans in a 169-108 decision. Stanford star Andrei Minakov took the 100 fly in 47.02, getting out to a great start with a 21.86 on the first 50. Notably, Stanford freshman Rafael Gu didn’t race the 100 fly for points, but did time trial the event, where he swam a new lifetime best of 46.10.
STANFORD, CA
What Might Aimee Canny’s Weekend Mean for the Virginia Women?

Canny swam the #2 time in the NCAA this weekend in the 200 free (1:42.78). The 200 free was the only event where Virginia had 0 A finalists last year at NCAAs. Live Results: “2023 Cavalier Invitational” on MeetMobile. Teams: UVA, George Washington, James Madison, Johns Hopkins, UNC-Wilmington,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Leon Marchand Clocks 4:07.81 500 Free To Become #5 Performer Of All-Time

SCY (25 yards) Live Results Under “Arizona State vs. Arizona” on MeetMobil. During the same ASU vs. Arizona dual meet where he swam a nation-leading 100 back, Leon Marchand went on to clock a suited 4:07.81 in the 500 free, setting the nation’s top time and becoming the fifth-fastest performer of time. His swim was his first-ever 500-yard free race.
TEMPE, AZ

