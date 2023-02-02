Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
Leon Marchand Shows Off Versatility With 44.77 100 Back, #1 Time In The Country
SCY (25 yards) Live Results Under “Arizona State vs. Arizona” on MeetMobile. Remember the days when Leon Marchand‘s backstroke times were a step behind his times in other strokes? Well, those days are over, because the Arizona State sophomore just swam a 44.77 in the 100 back at the ASU vs. Arizona dual meet, beating out Kacper Stokowski‘s 44.79 by 0.02 seconds to set the top time in the country for the 2022-23 NCAA season. This swim was a big drop for Marchand, whose personal best coming into Saturday was a 46.14 from November 2021.
swimswam.com
Texas A&M’s Clairmont Wins Twice At Air Force Diving Invite
Texas A&M's Alyssa Clarimont was the lone diver to win multiple events at the Air Force Diving Invitational over the weekend. Current photo via Ethan Mito/Texas A&M Athletics. Women’s 1-meter – Alyssa Clairmont, Texas A&M – 311.70. Women’s 3-meter – Alyssa Clairmont, Texas A&M – 346.10...
swimswam.com
Youssef Ramadan Improves NCAA Season-Best 100 Fly Time With 44.42 at Hokie Invite
VIRGINIA TECH INVITE – Day 2. Results also on Meet Mobile as “Virginia Tech Invitational”. Youssef Ramadan already had the fastest time among NCAA swimmers this season with his 44.76 from just a few weeks ago, when the Hokies took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. He’s now put more ground between himself and the next-fastest man, Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks (44.79), with a super-fast 44.42 tonight at the Hokies’ home pre-ACC invitational. Barring any other fast swims from this weekend, only four men have been under 45.0 so far this season.
swimswam.com
Andrei Minakov Clocks 1:32.80 200 Free Time Trial in Stanford Men’s Dual Meet with USC
USC vs STANFORD (MEN’S DUAL) Stanford hosted USC for a men’s Pac-12 dual meet over the weekend, beating the Trojans in a 169-108 decision. Stanford star Andrei Minakov took the 100 fly in 47.02, getting out to a great start with a 21.86 on the first 50. Notably, Stanford freshman Rafael Gu didn’t race the 100 fly for points, but did time trial the event, where he swam a new lifetime best of 46.10.
swimswam.com
After Cavalier Invite, Only MacNeil And Marchand Have A Shot At A Perfect Season
After Gretchen Walsh placed second to Aimee Canny in the 200 free last weekend, Leon Marchand and Maggie MacNeil are the only unbeaten swimmers left. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti/Jack Spister. At the 2023 Cavalier Invite last weekend, Gretchen Walsh finished second in the 200 free to her newly-arrived freshman...
swimswam.com
No. 2 USC Women’s Water Polo Beats UCLA 10-8 In OT To Win Triton Invite Title
LA JOLLA, CALIF. — The No. 2 USC women’s water polo team upended No. 3 UCLA by silencing the Bruins for almost 10 minutes while making a comeback push to win it in overtime 10-8 and claim the Triton Invitational championship today in La Jolla, Calif. A 5-meter...
swimswam.com
What Might Aimee Canny’s Weekend Mean for the Virginia Women?
Canny swam the #2 time in the NCAA this weekend in the 200 free (1:42.78). The 200 free was the only event where Virginia had 0 A finalists last year at NCAAs. Live Results: “2023 Cavalier Invitational” on MeetMobile. Teams: UVA, George Washington, James Madison, Johns Hopkins, UNC-Wilmington,...
swimswam.com
Leon Marchand Clocks 4:07.81 500 Free To Become #5 Performer Of All-Time
SCY (25 yards) Live Results Under “Arizona State vs. Arizona” on MeetMobil. During the same ASU vs. Arizona dual meet where he swam a nation-leading 100 back, Leon Marchand went on to clock a suited 4:07.81 in the 500 free, setting the nation’s top time and becoming the fifth-fastest performer of time. His swim was his first-ever 500-yard free race.
swimswam.com
Aimee Canny Clocks 1:42.7 200 Free, Ella Nelson 1:53.6 200 IM, at Cavalier Invite Day 2
UVA's Aimee Canny (200 free), Ella Nelson (200 IM), and Noah Nichols (100 breast) all recorded top-four times nationally tonight at the Cavalier Invite. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2023 CAVALIER INVITE. February 3-5, 2023. UVA Aquatic Center – Charlottesville, VA. 25 Yards (SCY) Live Results: “2023 Cavalier...
Comments / 0