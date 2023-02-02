Adriel Jeremiah Green has caught his last touchdown pass. The 12-year veteran of the NFL announced his retirement Monday via an Instagram post. "I've never been a man of many words, so I'll keep this short," Green wrote. "Thank you. Thank you to all who have supported, encouraged, and inspired me throughout my career. Special thank you to the University of Georgia, Cincinnati Bengals, and Arizona Cardinals for the opportunity to pursue my dreams. I've stayed true to the game and it owes me nothing. Be blessed.. Love y'all! The next chapter begins..."

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO