Glenn Furnish
4d ago
Pointing a gun at someone is no small matter! He should pull at least 5-10 yrs just for that! and to pull it on a woman - what a punk move!
Steve Siget Jr.
4d ago
National Felons League. I watch it, because I'm addicted to football, but I know what's behind the curtain.
The Judge
4d ago
I just can't imagine that happening to an upstanding member of the NFL😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Former NFL Superstar Arrested
One of the better players to ever play the game of football, despite being a controversial figure, was arrested in Florida on Saturday. According to talk show host Andy Slater, former NFL cornerback and two-time pro-bowl superstar Vontae Davis was arrested on Saturday after crashing into a stopped car on the side of the highway. The car proceeded to then hit another person, who was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries. Vontae Davis was found sleeping on the shoulder of the highway.
iheart.com
OTD 2019: Bengals hire Zac Taylor
Let's leave Homer Rice, David Shula, Dick LeBeau and Bruce Coslet out of our conversation. Those four coaches were a combined 60-143 (.296) in parts of 15 seasons with the Bengals. And no disrespect to Bill 'Tiger' Johnson but he was head coach for just two plus seasons. He went...
Tee Higgins being recruited by 1 rival player amid trade rumors
One AFC rival has his fork and knife at the ready if Tee Higgins ever becomes available. Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic sparked rumors this week by writing in a column that the Cincinnati Bengals could potentially consider trading the wide receiver Higgins. Though Higgins still has one year left on his rookie deal,... The post Tee Higgins being recruited by 1 rival player amid trade rumors appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Early Favorites To Win 2024 Super Bowl Have Already Been Revealed
We don’t even know who the winner of Super Bowl LVII will be, but already, Vegas has released the odds for the winner of Super Bowl LVIII. There’s nothing quite like looking ahead, right?. BetMGM recently revealed the odds for every team in the NFL to hoist the...
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
WGMD Radio
James Harrison responds to Antonio Brown’s claims Harrison caused receiver’s ‘CTE,’ ‘aggressive behavior’
Antonio Brown said in an Instagram Live appearance that former teammate James Harrison gave him CTE. Harrison was apparently shocked to learn of the former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver’s claim. Harrison tweeted the infamous video of Idris Elba choking on a chicken wing in an episode of “Hot Ones,” saying...
The richest woman in Ohio
They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.
NFL world reacts to wild Ray Lewis news
During his playing days with the Baltimore Ravens, the legendary Ray Lewis was one of the top linebackers and overall defensive players in the league. And now, it looks like he’s going to be giving back to his former team in an incredibly unique way by working with current star linebacker Roquan Smith. During this Read more... The post NFL world reacts to wild Ray Lewis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Hilltop
Steve Wilks Departs Carolina Panthers as Interim Head Coach
The Carolina Panthers announced the hiring of former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich. This means interim Steve Wilks will not be the head coach, adding his name to a long list of Black coaches that have been released despite generating success. Wilks was the interim coach after Matt Rhule was...
TMZ.com
Comedian Gary Owen Wants Joe Burrow To Sleep With His Relatives, 'He's The Best'
Bengals super fan Gary Owen REALLY loves Joe Burrow ... so much so, that the comedian tells TMZ Sports he'd be thrilled if the Cincinnati quarterback ever wanted to hook up with his family members!!. Let's be honest -- the thought of relatives getting freaky in the sheets is enough...
atozsports.com
Bills player asks team for one more chance
The Buffalo Bills are fun enough to not only draw a player out of retirement but to make him want to stay unretired. At least that’s Cole Beasley’s situation right now. The 33-year-old wide receiver played in Buffalo from 2019-2021 before retiring prior to last season. He had a very brief stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022 before finally returning to the Bills, a move he asked for by remaining in contact with GM Brandon Beane.
Conspiracy Theorists Claim Super Bowl ‘Script,’ Final Score Was Leaked
A final score of Super Bowl 57 has been making the roads, saying someone “leaked the Super Bowl script” between... The post Conspiracy Theorists Claim Super Bowl ‘Script,’ Final Score Was Leaked appeared first on Outsider.
NFL
A.J. Green retiring after 12 years in NFL with Bengals, Cardinals
Adriel Jeremiah Green has caught his last touchdown pass. The 12-year veteran of the NFL announced his retirement Monday via an Instagram post. "I've never been a man of many words, so I'll keep this short," Green wrote. "Thank you. Thank you to all who have supported, encouraged, and inspired me throughout my career. Special thank you to the University of Georgia, Cincinnati Bengals, and Arizona Cardinals for the opportunity to pursue my dreams. I've stayed true to the game and it owes me nothing. Be blessed.. Love y'all! The next chapter begins..."
NFL Rookie Running Back Hit Massive Las Vegas Jackpot
Los Angeles Rams running back Ronnie Rivers is living the good life. While hanging out in Las Vegas this past... The post NFL Rookie Running Back Hit Massive Las Vegas Jackpot appeared first on Outsider.
Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded
Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
NFL fans bash Pro Bowl Games after Myles Garrett injury
So much for the theory that the new Pro Bowl Games flag football and skills competitions format would protect players from injury. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday that Cleveland Browns defensive star Myles Garrett is believed to have suffered a dislocated toe in the Pro Bowl Games. #Browns star DE Myles Garrett is Read more... The post NFL fans bash Pro Bowl Games after Myles Garrett injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former NFL Pro Bowler Vontae Davis Arrested
Davis infamously retired midway through a game during the 2018 season.
NFL Superstar Seriously Injured
The National Football League's annual Pro Bowl has seen a variety of iterations, as it has seen many calls for either change to the annual football event or the downright removal of it altogether.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Monday's Big Retirement
One of the best receivers of the past decade is calling it a career. And what a career it was... Taking to social media on Monday, former Bengals-Cardinals star wideout A.J. Green announced that he's moving on to the next chapter of his life. I've never been a man of many words so I'll keep this ...
Outsider.com
