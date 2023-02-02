ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercersburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Franklin County Free Press

Shirley L Mohn obituary 1939~2023

Mrs. Shirley L Mohn (Wagaman), 83 of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 in her home. Born February 27, 1939 in South Mountain, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ralph E. and Bessie M. (Wagaman) Wagaman. She lived her early life in South Mountain attending Quincy High School.
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Jeanne D Harbaugh obituary 1931~2023

Mrs. Jeanne D Harbaugh (Smith), 91, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born August 6, 1931 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd C. and Rosalie W. (Gress) Smith. Mrs. Harbaugh graduated from Waynesboro High School with the Class of...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Mabel V Mooney obituary 1926~2023

Mabel V Mooney, 96, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Friday, February 3, 2023, at the Shippensburg Health Care Center. She was born on December 24, 1926, in Shippensburg, a daughter of the late Rankin Shoap and Nellie Vannant. Mabel was a homemaker throughout her life. She...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Mary Jane King obituary 1935~2023

Mary Jane King, 88, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away the morning of Friday, February 3, 2023, in Columbia, South Carolina. Born January 10, 1935, in Greencastle, PA, she was the daughter of the late Nellie (Phenicie) Mills. Mary Jane was married to, Teddy M. King, whom she adored, for 61...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Paul W Brenize obituary 1934~2023

Paul W Brenize, 88, of Shippensburg, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2023 at Magnolias Senior Living in Chambersburg, PA. He was born Saturday, April 7, 1934 in Mowersville, he was a son of the late Robert Jacob and Daisy Alda Rebok Brenize. Paul worked most of his life as...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Mary D Kerlin obituary 1936~2023

Mary D Kerlin (Breneman), 86, of Chambersburg and formerly of Greencastle, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Laurel Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born May 24, 1936 in Mercersburg, PA, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Henry and Mary Elizabeth Robinson Breneman. Her beloved husband, Kenneth...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Laura E Stine obituary 1932~2023

Laura E Stine, 90, a resident of Chambers Pointe, formerly of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Friday, February 3, 2023. She was born on September 18, 1932, in Cleversburg, the daughter of the late Lloyd N. and Ada M. (Lynch) Stine. Early in life, Laura worked as...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Richard Lee Kissel obituary 1944~2023

Richard Lee Kissel, 78, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023. Mr. Kissel retired from US Department of Commerce, National Institutes of Science & Technology (NIST) after 31 years of service with the Federal Government. Easter Sunday, 2022, Richard retired as the pastor of Grace Family Fellowship after...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Tracy Smith obituary 1969~2023

Ms. Tracy Smith, 53, of Chambersburg, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 2, 1969, at Chambersburg Hospital, she was the daughter of the Dorothy Mae Mills Smith of Chambersburg, and of the late Allen Clarence Smith. She was a 1988 graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Susanna R G Henry obituary 1933~2023

Susanna R G Henry, 89, of Chambersburg, PA, and formerly of Sedona, AZ, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Brookview Health Care Center. Born October 25, 1933 in Abington, PA, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Ruth Schoenberger Glebe. She is survived by three children,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Wanted in Franklin County

If you have seen the individuals below or have information as to their whereabouts, please notify the Chambersburg Police Department. Ramon L. Maysonet is wanted for Theft by unlawful taking. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Dept. or leave a tip on Crime Watch.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Mary Lou Sensenig obituary 1941~2023

Mary Lou Sensenig, 81, of Hanover, PA passed away on Tuesday morning, January 31, 2023 after a short illness at her home. Born September 28, 1941 in Ephrata, PA she was the daughter of the late Martha Sensenig Shelly, who died June 2006 and Jacob S. Sensenig, who died March 1978.
HANOVER, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Robbery at Tobacco Hut on Wayne Ave

On February 3rd at 2:12 am, two suspects broke the front door glass of The Tobacco Hut and entered the business. The suspects then shattered a display case and stole several vape devices before fleeing the store. One of the suspects cut themselves on the shattered display case resulting in an injury.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Ellen Rose obituary 1962~2023

Ellen Rose was born at Fort Benning, Georgia, on April 12, 1962. She is the daughter of Robert S. and Janet Huber Rose. As a proud “Army Brat”, Ellen attended schools in several states before graduating from State College High School. After receiving her B.A. in Education from...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
781K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy