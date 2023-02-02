Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Shirley L Mohn obituary 1939~2023
Mrs. Shirley L Mohn (Wagaman), 83 of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 in her home. Born February 27, 1939 in South Mountain, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ralph E. and Bessie M. (Wagaman) Wagaman. She lived her early life in South Mountain attending Quincy High School.
Jeanne D Harbaugh obituary 1931~2023
Mrs. Jeanne D Harbaugh (Smith), 91, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born August 6, 1931 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd C. and Rosalie W. (Gress) Smith. Mrs. Harbaugh graduated from Waynesboro High School with the Class of...
Mabel V Mooney obituary 1926~2023
Mabel V Mooney, 96, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Friday, February 3, 2023, at the Shippensburg Health Care Center. She was born on December 24, 1926, in Shippensburg, a daughter of the late Rankin Shoap and Nellie Vannant. Mabel was a homemaker throughout her life. She...
Lawrence E “Butch” Rhinehart 1955~2023
Lawrence E “Butch” Rhinehart, Sr., 67, of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Monday, February 6, 2023 at his home. He was born on April 24, 1955 in Chambersburg, the son of the late Lawrence Lynn and Mary Jane (Johnson) Rhinehart. Butch worked in food service for Shippensburg...
Mary Jane King obituary 1935~2023
Mary Jane King, 88, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away the morning of Friday, February 3, 2023, in Columbia, South Carolina. Born January 10, 1935, in Greencastle, PA, she was the daughter of the late Nellie (Phenicie) Mills. Mary Jane was married to, Teddy M. King, whom she adored, for 61...
Paul W Brenize obituary 1934~2023
Paul W Brenize, 88, of Shippensburg, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2023 at Magnolias Senior Living in Chambersburg, PA. He was born Saturday, April 7, 1934 in Mowersville, he was a son of the late Robert Jacob and Daisy Alda Rebok Brenize. Paul worked most of his life as...
Mary D Kerlin obituary 1936~2023
Mary D Kerlin (Breneman), 86, of Chambersburg and formerly of Greencastle, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Laurel Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born May 24, 1936 in Mercersburg, PA, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Henry and Mary Elizabeth Robinson Breneman. Her beloved husband, Kenneth...
William Harold Hardy Jr obituary 1942~2023
William Harold Hardy Jr. 80, of Gettysburg, PA entered into eternal rest on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at the Hanover Hospital. He was born March 6, 1942 in Washington D.C. to the late William Harold Hardy Sr. and Beverly (Waite) Hardy. William was a proud Military Veteran and served his...
Shelby Jean Woodward Johnson 1939~2023
Mrs. Shelby Jean Woodward Johnson, 84, of Chambersburg, died at her residence on the morning of Sunday, January 29, 2023. She was the wife of Mr. Max Arnold Johnson, whom she married in 1958. Born January 23, 1939, in Shade Gap, she was a daughter of the late Melvin Doris...
Robert D “Bob” Myers obituary 1931~2023
Mr. Robert D “Bob” Myers, 91, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born February 1, 1931, in Pen Mar, MD, he was the son of the late David E. and Mary (Kayhoe) Myers. He and his wife of over 31 years,...
Laura E Stine obituary 1932~2023
Laura E Stine, 90, a resident of Chambers Pointe, formerly of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Friday, February 3, 2023. She was born on September 18, 1932, in Cleversburg, the daughter of the late Lloyd N. and Ada M. (Lynch) Stine. Early in life, Laura worked as...
Richard Lee Kissel obituary 1944~2023
Richard Lee Kissel, 78, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023. Mr. Kissel retired from US Department of Commerce, National Institutes of Science & Technology (NIST) after 31 years of service with the Federal Government. Easter Sunday, 2022, Richard retired as the pastor of Grace Family Fellowship after...
Tracy Smith obituary 1969~2023
Ms. Tracy Smith, 53, of Chambersburg, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 2, 1969, at Chambersburg Hospital, she was the daughter of the Dorothy Mae Mills Smith of Chambersburg, and of the late Allen Clarence Smith. She was a 1988 graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior...
Susanna R G Henry obituary 1933~2023
Susanna R G Henry, 89, of Chambersburg, PA, and formerly of Sedona, AZ, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Brookview Health Care Center. Born October 25, 1933 in Abington, PA, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Ruth Schoenberger Glebe. She is survived by three children,...
Brandon J “BJ” Rock obituary 1979~2023
Brandon J “BJ” Rock, 43, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Friday evening, January 27, 2023, as a result of an automobile accident. Born June 23, 1979 in Waynesboro, he was the son of D. Joseph and Karen J. (Naugle) Rock of Waynesboro. BJ graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior...
Wanted in Franklin County
If you have seen the individuals below or have information as to their whereabouts, please notify the Chambersburg Police Department. Ramon L. Maysonet is wanted for Theft by unlawful taking. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Dept. or leave a tip on Crime Watch.
Mary Lou Sensenig obituary 1941~2023
Mary Lou Sensenig, 81, of Hanover, PA passed away on Tuesday morning, January 31, 2023 after a short illness at her home. Born September 28, 1941 in Ephrata, PA she was the daughter of the late Martha Sensenig Shelly, who died June 2006 and Jacob S. Sensenig, who died March 1978.
Ramsey earns second career cheerleader of the month honor
The Penn State Mont Alto cheerleading squad has named senior captain Taylor Ramsey (Shippensburg, Pa./Shippensburg HS) its January cheerleader of the month. This is the second time Ramsey has earned the honor in her career; she was also the team’s November 2021 cheerleader of the month. Ramsey, a backspot...
Robbery at Tobacco Hut on Wayne Ave
On February 3rd at 2:12 am, two suspects broke the front door glass of The Tobacco Hut and entered the business. The suspects then shattered a display case and stole several vape devices before fleeing the store. One of the suspects cut themselves on the shattered display case resulting in an injury.
Ellen Rose obituary 1962~2023
Ellen Rose was born at Fort Benning, Georgia, on April 12, 1962. She is the daughter of Robert S. and Janet Huber Rose. As a proud “Army Brat”, Ellen attended schools in several states before graduating from State College High School. After receiving her B.A. in Education from...
Franklin County Free Press
Chambersburg, PA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
781K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.https://fcfreepresspa.com/
Comments / 0