The first of this year’s two Book Drop-Off Days for the Friends of Legal Services Book Sale will take place this Saturday, February 11, from 9AM to 1PM at the Chambersburg Mall. “Follow the signs through the Mall parking lot and bring us your new and used books, CDs (including audio books), DVDs, sheet music, puzzles, and board games,” said Carolyn Carter, a volunteer with the group. “Your books will bring joy to other readers, and the sale proceeds will help provide legal services in civil cases to low-income families in our area.”

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO