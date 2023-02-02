Read full article on original website
Mary Jane King obituary 1935~2023
Mary Jane King, 88, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away the morning of Friday, February 3, 2023, in Columbia, South Carolina. Born January 10, 1935, in Greencastle, PA, she was the daughter of the late Nellie (Phenicie) Mills. Mary Jane was married to, Teddy M. King, whom she adored, for 61...
David F Storley obituary 1935~2023
Mr. David F Storley, 87, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 in Well Span Waynesboro Hospital. Born December 7, 1935 in Beloit, WI, he was the son of the late David G. and Dorothy (Missner) Storley. He was a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School with the...
Shirley L Mohn obituary 1939~2023
Mrs. Shirley L Mohn (Wagaman), 83 of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 in her home. Born February 27, 1939 in South Mountain, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ralph E. and Bessie M. (Wagaman) Wagaman. She lived her early life in South Mountain attending Quincy High School.
Jeanne D Harbaugh obituary 1931~2023
Mrs. Jeanne D Harbaugh (Smith), 91, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born August 6, 1931 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd C. and Rosalie W. (Gress) Smith. Mrs. Harbaugh graduated from Waynesboro High School with the Class of...
Mabel V Mooney obituary 1926~2023
Mabel V Mooney, 96, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Friday, February 3, 2023, at the Shippensburg Health Care Center. She was born on December 24, 1926, in Shippensburg, a daughter of the late Rankin Shoap and Nellie Vannant. Mabel was a homemaker throughout her life. She...
Paul W Brenize obituary 1934~2023
Paul W Brenize, 88, of Shippensburg, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2023 at Magnolias Senior Living in Chambersburg, PA. He was born Saturday, April 7, 1934 in Mowersville, he was a son of the late Robert Jacob and Daisy Alda Rebok Brenize. Paul worked most of his life as...
Wanted in Franklin County
If you have seen the individuals below or have information as to their whereabouts, please notify the Chambersburg Police Department. Ramon L. Maysonet is wanted for Theft by unlawful taking. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Dept. or leave a tip on Crime Watch.
Robert D “Bob” Myers obituary 1931~2023
Mr. Robert D “Bob” Myers, 91, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born February 1, 1931, in Pen Mar, MD, he was the son of the late David E. and Mary (Kayhoe) Myers. He and his wife of over 31 years,...
Anthony “Stubby” Wayne Hawk 1960~2023
Anthony “Stubby” Wayne Hawk, 62, of Mercersburg, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 in Hagerstown, MD. Born March 5, 1960 in Chambersburg, PA, he was a son of the late Richard L. and Mary L. Hawk Smith. Anthony, also known as Stubby, graduated from James Buchanan High...
William Harold Hardy Jr obituary 1942~2023
William Harold Hardy Jr. 80, of Gettysburg, PA entered into eternal rest on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at the Hanover Hospital. He was born March 6, 1942 in Washington D.C. to the late William Harold Hardy Sr. and Beverly (Waite) Hardy. William was a proud Military Veteran and served his...
Mary D Kerlin obituary 1936~2023
Mary D Kerlin (Breneman), 86, of Chambersburg and formerly of Greencastle, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Laurel Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born May 24, 1936 in Mercersburg, PA, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Henry and Mary Elizabeth Robinson Breneman. Her beloved husband, Kenneth...
Tracy Smith obituary 1969~2023
Ms. Tracy Smith, 53, of Chambersburg, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 2, 1969, at Chambersburg Hospital, she was the daughter of the Dorothy Mae Mills Smith of Chambersburg, and of the late Allen Clarence Smith. She was a 1988 graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior...
Robbery at Tobacco Hut on Wayne Ave
On February 3rd at 2:12 am, two suspects broke the front door glass of The Tobacco Hut and entered the business. The suspects then shattered a display case and stole several vape devices before fleeing the store. One of the suspects cut themselves on the shattered display case resulting in an injury.
Wanda Jean “Billie” Wines 1945~2023
Wanda Jean “Billie” Wines (Crawford), age 77, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at her home in McConnellsburg, PA with her family by her side. Wanda was born on September 13, 1945, in Fort Meade, MD, the daughter of the late William Crawford and...
Richard Lee Kissel obituary 1944~2023
Richard Lee Kissel, 78, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023. Mr. Kissel retired from US Department of Commerce, National Institutes of Science & Technology (NIST) after 31 years of service with the Federal Government. Easter Sunday, 2022, Richard retired as the pastor of Grace Family Fellowship after...
McDonald’s Bought With Counterfeit Bills
On 01/23/23 the Chambersburg Police Department was dispatched to McDonald’s at 1075 Lincoln Way East for an incident where a customer paid with counterfeit bills. CPD is attempting to identify the pictured female. If anyone has information regarding the pictured female, they are asked to contact CPD at 717-264-4131...
This Saturday is the First Book Drop-Off Day
The first of this year’s two Book Drop-Off Days for the Friends of Legal Services Book Sale will take place this Saturday, February 11, from 9AM to 1PM at the Chambersburg Mall. “Follow the signs through the Mall parking lot and bring us your new and used books, CDs (including audio books), DVDs, sheet music, puzzles, and board games,” said Carolyn Carter, a volunteer with the group. “Your books will bring joy to other readers, and the sale proceeds will help provide legal services in civil cases to low-income families in our area.”
James Miracle obituary 1959~2023
James Miracle passed away on February 1st at Lancaster General Hospital after a long illness. He is preceded in death by his mother Charla Miracle. James was a Navy Veteran and worked as a Machinist. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with family and friends. He is survived...
Ramsey earns second career cheerleader of the month honor
The Penn State Mont Alto cheerleading squad has named senior captain Taylor Ramsey (Shippensburg, Pa./Shippensburg HS) its January cheerleader of the month. This is the second time Ramsey has earned the honor in her career; she was also the team’s November 2021 cheerleader of the month. Ramsey, a backspot...
Kauffman to Host AARP Smart Driver Course for Older Drivers
Listen up because attendees of this event are eligible for discounts on their auto insurance premiums. All that adds up. Back by popular demand, Rep. Rob Kauffman (R-Franklin) is once again hosting the AARP Smart Driver Course for older drivers living the 89th District in Franklin County. “This is a...
