Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment
The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
Kyrie Irving’s initial reaction to joining Luka Doncic in blockbuster trade
It did not take long for Kyrie Irving to join a new team after requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, as he will head to the Dallas Mavericks to join superstar Luka Doncic, and he is said to be “ecstatic” and “looking forward” to it, according to Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher report.
Devin Booker’s eye-raising message from Monty Williams on being left off All-Star team
The reserves for the 2023 NBA All-Star game were announced on Thursday and even before hand just looking at the potential sections in both conferences, there were always going to be some notable snubs. One of the players who was noticeably absent from the coaches selections was Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. Prior to Saturday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, Suns head coach Monty Williams delivered a message in defense of his star guard as per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.
Ja Morant’s All-Star starter snub because of fan voting, claims Grizzlies guard Danny Green
Memphis Grizzlies guard Danny Green is pinning the blame on fan voting for Ja Morant’s snub as an All-Star starter. Morant still made it to the All-Star Game roster as a reserve out West, but Green thinks it’s quite the disrespect considering that the Grizzlies are second in the West. It’s definitely bizarre that the […] The post Ja Morant’s All-Star starter snub because of fan voting, claims Grizzlies guard Danny Green appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The Kyrie Irving trade package Nets rejected from Clippers, revealed
Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2027 second-round pick, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, and a 2029 second-round pick. This is the haul the Brooklyn Nets received from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Kyrie Irving. The Mavs also included Markieff Morris as part of the blockbuster trade, as the veteran heads over to the Mavs as part of the exchange.
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Perfect Kevin Durant trade Knicks must offer Nets ahead of deadline
After the shocking Kyrie Irving trade request — and subsequent trade 48 hours later — the Brooklyn Nets are a franchise in transition. Getting Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith back from the Dallas Mavericks might be enough to keep Kevin Durant happy for now, but it might not be. If KD doesn’t like what just went down, there’s a real possibility for a Kevin Durant trade deadline deal. And if that happens, the crosstown New York Knicks need to pounce.
RUMOR: 3 players Mavs are looking to trade after Kyrie Irving deal
The Dallas Mavericks made a serious splash on Sunday, pulling off a blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving to give Luka Doncic a legitimate co-star. However, it appears they’re not quite done re-shaping the roster. Per ESPN, the Mavs are actively shopping three players: JaVale McGee, Tim Hardaway Jr, and Christian Wood.
Daryl Morey doubles down on Sixers’ trade deadline outlook
The Philadelphia 76ers are playing some good basketball these days, and with the NBA’s trade deadline looming, it doesn’t appear Daryl Morey wants to mess with the team chemistry. Sitting at his chair as president of basketball operations, things look promising for Daryl Morey, and as he looks at the pool of players who may […] The post Daryl Morey doubles down on Sixers’ trade deadline outlook appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The shocking Joel Embiid stat vs. Knicks proves Sixers need to make a trade
Despite Joel Embiid’s monster effort on Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers still fell prey to the New York Knicks on the road, 108-97. Embiid exploited the Knicks’ defense for 31 points to go with 14 rebounds in 36 minutes. If only either of Embiid’s backups was even remotely close to his performance, the Sixers would have […] The post The shocking Joel Embiid stat vs. Knicks proves Sixers need to make a trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Bucks’ Jae Crowder trade pursuit gets update ahead of deadline
It’s been a while since we have seen Jae Crowder on a basketball court. Crowder hasn’t played for the Phoenix Suns all season, with both sides mutually agreeing with the decision. Even with the lack of action, that hasn’t stopped other teams from inquiring about the availability of the forward via trade. One of those […] The post RUMOR: Bucks’ Jae Crowder trade pursuit gets update ahead of deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets’ Kevin Durant trade stance after Kyrie Irving deal
The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly told inquiring teams that they do not plan to trade Kevin Durant ahead of Thursday’s deadline, per Adrian Wojnarowski. Durant and Brooklyn are having on-going conversations about the direction of the Nets. But barring unforeseen circumstances, it appears likely that KD will remain in Brooklyn.
Kevin Durant’s eye-opening move while leaving Barclays Center after loss to Clippers
In their first game since their controversial divorce with Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets suffered a 124-116 home loss at Barclays Center against Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers Monday night. Kevin Durant missed the game as he continues to recuperate from a knee injury. He also did not see much action after the […] The post Kevin Durant’s eye-opening move while leaving Barclays Center after loss to Clippers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Lowry gets injury update for Heat as trade rumors fly
Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry has been the subject of trade rumors with the deadline on the horizon. The Heat were initially hesitant to deal Lowry away. However, recent reports suggests that Miami will consider a trade. But Lowry received a troubling injury update on Tuesday, as he’s expected to miss the next 3 games due to a knee injury, per Ira Winderman.
Brian Windhorst drops Clippers Kyrie Irving truth bomb that won’t please Lakers
There’s a real chance Kyrie Irving’s trade request from the Brooklyn Nets lands him in the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, though, the best plausible trade offer from their in-arena rivals seems better than the one that would reunite Irving with LeBron James.
Ja Morant drops honest admission on Memphis being ‘most hated team in NBA’
The Memphis Grizzlies are one of the coldest teams in the NBA right now. Memphis has won just two out of its last ten contests — only the rebuilding San Antonio Spurs have a worse record over this span — and is currently riding a three-game losing streak. But considering the Grizzlies’ reputation for uber-physical […] The post Ja Morant drops honest admission on Memphis being ‘most hated team in NBA’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith expected debut date revealed after Kyrie Irving trade
The Nets ruled out Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith Tuesday vs. the Phoenix Suns Tuesday due to a coach’s decision. Both players are expected to arrive in Brooklyn for physicals Tuesday after being acquired as part of the Kyrie Irving trade. The duo will likely debut Thursday vs. the Chicago Bulls.
Deandre Ayton’s cryptic tweet amid Kevin Durant, Suns trade rumors
It is not at all surprising that Kyrie Irving’s blockbuster trade to the Dallas Mavericks has led to all sorts of trade rumors popping up. One of them that has caught the attention of more than a few NBA fans out there is the Phoenix Suns potentially swooping in on Kevin Durant amid Kyrie’s sudden exit from the Brooklyn Nets. For his part, Suns big man Deandre Ayton has come out with a very intriguing tweet ahead now that he’s also been included in the trade speculation.
Kevin Durant reveals why every hooper should be ‘looking up’ to LeBron James
No athlete in professional sports has ever lived up to the hype quite like LeBron James. On the cover of Sports Illustrated as a high school junior in 2002, dubbed the “heir to Air Jordan,” James is on the precipice of breaking perhaps the NBA’s most hallowed record some two decades later—just the latest awe-inspiring accomplishment in a legendary career overflowing with them.
RUMOR: Terry Rozier linked to Lakers as Hornets explore various trade options
Charlotte Hornets point guard Terry Rozier is on the Los Angeles Lakers list of targets ahead of the NBA trade deadline, according to Yahoo Sports insider Jake Fischer. “Rozier’s name has been mentioned in various concepts,” reports Fischer, “particularly with the Lakers and [Minnesota] Timberwolves….”. With...
