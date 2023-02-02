ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan McCaslin: Traversing Tunnel Road to Tunnel Trail to Rattlesnake Canyon at Skofield Park

Wrestling with caged lion syndrome, I cast my fate upon the encroaching foothills looming above Santa Barbara’s Westside: Cathedral Peak, La Cumbre Peak, the darkened silhouette of these Santa Ynez Mountains sloping into the heaving ocean. A crazed lust to jam outside and overlook the sea overwhelmed my concern about trail safety and the wisdom of setting forth after major rains. A few acquaintances wonder that a guy closer to 80 than 70 still charges into the front-country whenever possible, but they’ve no idea of the precautions I take and the indignities an aging body accepts.
Artist Mayela Rodriguez Mines Her Family History to Inform Art Exhibit

The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara invites community members to hear Mayela Rodriguez discuss how explorations of her family history led her to create an exhibition of photography, video, text, and installation art called Veins: Mining Family History Through Copper. The event is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 outdoors...
Earth, Sea, Sky Art Show/Sale to Benefit St. Mark’s in-the-Valley

The beauty of the Santa Ynez Valley and the Central Coast will be spotlighted in an art show and sale by artists Chris Chapman and John Iwerks that will benefit St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church. The exhibit will be Feb. 17-19 in St. Mark’s Stacy Hall, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los...
David Rolo Martin of Santa Barbara, 1931-2023

With both sadness and celebration of a life well-lived, we announce the passing of David R. Martin at 91 years young. His family and friends’ hearts ache to have lost the presence of such a great man. David “Dave” was an energy industry leader since the mid-1950s, having earned...
Margo Ann ‘Peggy’ Kahler of Santa Barbara, 1940-2023

Margo Ann “Peggy” Kahler went to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 29, 2023, peacefully in her sleep at 12:38 at Comforts of Home Senior Care. Peggy was born Nov. 25, 1940 at Abington Hospital in Abington, Pennsylvania, in Montgomery County. She grew up on Willow Brook Farm as the only daughter of Margaret H. White and Harry Lewis Kahler, (PhD. in chemistry).
Get a Taste of Local Cuisine During Lompoc Restaurant Week

The 8th Annual Lompoc Restaurant Week, a celebration of culinary and libation creativity in conjunction with restaurants, wineries, and the event’s first food truck, is slated for Monday, Feb. 20-Sunday Feb. 26, 2023. Sponsored by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, Restaurant Week offers dining patrons a prix-fixe meal...
Ellen Louise Mahurin of Santa Barbara, 1942-2023

Ellen Louise Mahurin went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 27, 2023 at the age of 80, with her son and daughter by her side at Abundant Care in Santa Barbara. She was born Ellen Louise Schulze on June 26, 1942 in San Francisco, California, to her parents Margie Louise Antles and Earl Cecil Schulze.
Learn About Westmont Nursing Program

Westmont ASBN Nursing invites those who are interested to an information session, 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Westmont Downtown Nursing Campus, 26 W. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara. During the event, participants will meet with program faculty and staff, tour the facilities, and ask questions relevant to the program,...
Job Fair for Positions in Education to be Held in Santa Maria

The second of two two countywide job fairs connecting residents to a range of open positions in the education field will be hosted by the Santa Barbara County Education Office, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at Santa Maria-Bonita School District Souza Center, 708 S. Miller St., Santa Maria. The first...
Goleta City Council to Consider Allowing Evening Events at Stow House

The Goleta City Council on Tuesday will consider a request from the Goleta Valley Historical Society to host private events as late as 10 p.m. at Stow House, the historic structure and grounds where events are currently not allowed to take place past sunset. According to the city staff report,...
Giancarlo Mercado of Los Angeles, 1964-2023

It is with great sadness, that we announce our dear Giancarlo Mercado passed away suddenly on 21 of January, 2023 at his home in Los Angeles. Born on 18 of August, 1964 in Los Angeles, Giancarlo received his bachelor of science degree in political science from UCLA; his MA in TESOL, and doctorate degree in educational leadership from CSUN.
You Will Survive: Author’s Book Talk Offers Guide on How to Let Love Go

Chaucer’s will host an in-store book talk and signing with local author Cortney Warren, a psychologist and expert on love addiction, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. Warren, of Montecito, will discuss her book “Letting Go of Your Ex,” which offers evidence-based skills and techniques grounded in cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to help combat the overwhelming symptoms of love addiction.
Nancy Southard of Montecito, 1933-2023

Longtime Montecito resident and well-known local artist Nancy Lawrence Southard passed away peacefully at her home on Jan. 24, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Walnut Creek, California, on Oct. 13, 1933, Nancy was a beloved member of the Santa Barbara community for the past six decades. She...
New 90-Minute Parking Restrictions Coming to Old Town Goleta

In an effort to improve parking turnover and availability in Old Town Goleta, the Goleta City Council has approved new 90-minute parking restrictions that will take effect this spring. The city is also installing red and yellow curb in several locations. Old Town Hollister Avenue and on the first block...
