FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small California Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenOjai, CA
A 5th Climber Dies in PatagoniaExplorersWebVentura, CA
Here's Everything you Should be Eating at The Habit Burger Grill right now!Caroline at EatDrinkLASanta Barbara, CA
Did Britney Spears fans go too far or is she to blameCheryl E PrestonVentura, CA
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orangeRoger MarshCalifornia State
Related
Noozhawk
Age Has Its Privileges: Free Entry Days for Seniors at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden
For the eighth consecutive, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is offering six free-admission days to seniors ages 60 and older. Last year, more than 1,370 seniors attended the Senior Days, a new record. The free days, which are made possible by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels, include docent tours, talks about native plant,...
Noozhawk
Dan McCaslin: Traversing Tunnel Road to Tunnel Trail to Rattlesnake Canyon at Skofield Park
Wrestling with caged lion syndrome, I cast my fate upon the encroaching foothills looming above Santa Barbara’s Westside: Cathedral Peak, La Cumbre Peak, the darkened silhouette of these Santa Ynez Mountains sloping into the heaving ocean. A crazed lust to jam outside and overlook the sea overwhelmed my concern about trail safety and the wisdom of setting forth after major rains. A few acquaintances wonder that a guy closer to 80 than 70 still charges into the front-country whenever possible, but they’ve no idea of the precautions I take and the indignities an aging body accepts.
Noozhawk
Artist Mayela Rodriguez Mines Her Family History to Inform Art Exhibit
The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara invites community members to hear Mayela Rodriguez discuss how explorations of her family history led her to create an exhibition of photography, video, text, and installation art called Veins: Mining Family History Through Copper. The event is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 outdoors...
Noozhawk
Earth, Sea, Sky Art Show/Sale to Benefit St. Mark’s in-the-Valley
The beauty of the Santa Ynez Valley and the Central Coast will be spotlighted in an art show and sale by artists Chris Chapman and John Iwerks that will benefit St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church. The exhibit will be Feb. 17-19 in St. Mark’s Stacy Hall, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los...
Noozhawk
Judy Foreman: Kate McHale Jensen Sews Up a New Market Making What’s Old New Again
While there are plenty of reasons to buy new clothes, one of today’s biggest fashion trends is to repurpose your existing wardrobe. It’s a great way to declutter your closet and be more sustainable and prudent. I recently paid a visit to one of Santa Barbara’s brightest entrepreneurial...
Noozhawk
David Rolo Martin of Santa Barbara, 1931-2023
With both sadness and celebration of a life well-lived, we announce the passing of David R. Martin at 91 years young. His family and friends’ hearts ache to have lost the presence of such a great man. David “Dave” was an energy industry leader since the mid-1950s, having earned...
Noozhawk
Margo Ann ‘Peggy’ Kahler of Santa Barbara, 1940-2023
Margo Ann “Peggy” Kahler went to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 29, 2023, peacefully in her sleep at 12:38 at Comforts of Home Senior Care. Peggy was born Nov. 25, 1940 at Abington Hospital in Abington, Pennsylvania, in Montgomery County. She grew up on Willow Brook Farm as the only daughter of Margaret H. White and Harry Lewis Kahler, (PhD. in chemistry).
Noozhawk
Get a Taste of Local Cuisine During Lompoc Restaurant Week
The 8th Annual Lompoc Restaurant Week, a celebration of culinary and libation creativity in conjunction with restaurants, wineries, and the event’s first food truck, is slated for Monday, Feb. 20-Sunday Feb. 26, 2023. Sponsored by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, Restaurant Week offers dining patrons a prix-fixe meal...
Noozhawk
Historic Landmarks Commission Finally Gets Chance to Weigh in on Outdoor Dining Structures on State Street
On Jan. 1, 2024, the outdoor dining parklets on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara go away. The Santa Barbara Historic Landmarks Commission met last week to discuss what State Street should look like during the time when the Economic Recovery Extension and. Transition Ordinance expires Dec. 31, 2023, and...
Noozhawk
Ellen Louise Mahurin of Santa Barbara, 1942-2023
Ellen Louise Mahurin went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 27, 2023 at the age of 80, with her son and daughter by her side at Abundant Care in Santa Barbara. She was born Ellen Louise Schulze on June 26, 1942 in San Francisco, California, to her parents Margie Louise Antles and Earl Cecil Schulze.
Noozhawk
Learn About Westmont Nursing Program
Westmont ASBN Nursing invites those who are interested to an information session, 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Westmont Downtown Nursing Campus, 26 W. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara. During the event, participants will meet with program faculty and staff, tour the facilities, and ask questions relevant to the program,...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara City Council Moves to Allow Larger, Taller Accessory Dwelling Units
Homeowners in Santa Barbara soon can build slightly larger and taller accessory dwelling units, the City Council decided this week. State Street commercial property owners also will be able to build an accessory dwelling unit on the second floor of their properties, as long as they already have a primary residential unit or propose to build one.
Noozhawk
Job Fair for Positions in Education to be Held in Santa Maria
The second of two two countywide job fairs connecting residents to a range of open positions in the education field will be hosted by the Santa Barbara County Education Office, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at Santa Maria-Bonita School District Souza Center, 708 S. Miller St., Santa Maria. The first...
Noozhawk
Goleta City Council to Consider Allowing Evening Events at Stow House
The Goleta City Council on Tuesday will consider a request from the Goleta Valley Historical Society to host private events as late as 10 p.m. at Stow House, the historic structure and grounds where events are currently not allowed to take place past sunset. According to the city staff report,...
Noozhawk
Giancarlo Mercado of Los Angeles, 1964-2023
It is with great sadness, that we announce our dear Giancarlo Mercado passed away suddenly on 21 of January, 2023 at his home in Los Angeles. Born on 18 of August, 1964 in Los Angeles, Giancarlo received his bachelor of science degree in political science from UCLA; his MA in TESOL, and doctorate degree in educational leadership from CSUN.
Noozhawk
You Will Survive: Author’s Book Talk Offers Guide on How to Let Love Go
Chaucer’s will host an in-store book talk and signing with local author Cortney Warren, a psychologist and expert on love addiction, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. Warren, of Montecito, will discuss her book “Letting Go of Your Ex,” which offers evidence-based skills and techniques grounded in cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to help combat the overwhelming symptoms of love addiction.
Noozhawk
Nancy Southard of Montecito, 1933-2023
Longtime Montecito resident and well-known local artist Nancy Lawrence Southard passed away peacefully at her home on Jan. 24, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Walnut Creek, California, on Oct. 13, 1933, Nancy was a beloved member of the Santa Barbara community for the past six decades. She...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Athletic Round Pays Tribute to Retired San Marcos AD Abe Jahadhmy
The Monday, Feb. 6 Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Press Luncheon featured a tribute to retired San Marcos High Athletic Director Abe Jahadhmy by one of his former Royals soccer players and assistant coaches Ken Newendorp. Jahadhmy served as a coach and administrator at San Marcos for 35 years. Newendorp,...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara International Film Festival Rolls Out Red Carpet Beginning Wednesday
The 38th Santa Barbara International Film Festival — which will feature 53 world premiere films and 78 U.S. premieres, as well as several celebrity tributes and industry panels — is nearly here. The film festival starts with the world premiere of its opening night film Miranda’s Victim at...
Noozhawk
New 90-Minute Parking Restrictions Coming to Old Town Goleta
In an effort to improve parking turnover and availability in Old Town Goleta, the Goleta City Council has approved new 90-minute parking restrictions that will take effect this spring. The city is also installing red and yellow curb in several locations. Old Town Hollister Avenue and on the first block...
