FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Two people were hurt after a shooting at a gun range in Frederick County over the weekend. Deputies say the shooting was an accident. According to the Frederick County Sheriff's office in Maryland, deputies were called to the Heritage Training and Shooting Center at 4537 Metropolitan Court for a reported shooting around 1 p.m. Sunday. Once on scene, deputies found two people shot. An investigation found the shooting was accidental, but the exact circumstances of the shooting was not made public.

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO