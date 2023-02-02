Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
This Town in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensFrederick, MD
Women are buying the morning-after pill from a new campus vending machineBrenna TempleWashington, DC
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Related
Body Of Woman Found In Suitland Apartment Had Signs Of 'Trauma': Police
A $25,000 reward has been offered in connection to the murder of a 38-year-old Baltimore woman that happened in Suitland, authorities say. Andra Sweeper was found unresponsive with apparent trauma to her body inside of an apartment in the 3300 block of Curtis Drive on the night of Saturday, Feb. 4, according to Prince George's County police.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Rockville convenience store
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at a convenience store on Rockville Pike early yesterday morning, February 6, 2023. The assault was reported at a store in the 700 block of Rockville Pike at 1:20 AM. In addition to assault, the suspect is also facing a potential charge of trespassing.
WJLA
3 pedestrians raped at gunpoint in Towson, man arrested and charged
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — A heinous crime has Towson residents on edge after police say three people were raped at gunpoint in the alley just steps from the Towson Circle Thursday. “It shook our community to the core,” Nancy Hafford said. “I’ve got to admit we were pretty horrified....
WJLA
Judge orders Potomac Ave Metro shooter charged with murder to remain in custody
WASHINGTON (7News) — A judge ordered Tuesday that the 31-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed a Metro worker and injured three others in a Feb. 1 shooting at the Potomac Avenue Metro station remain in custody on no bond. The order was made on the judge's finding of...
SUV Crashes Into Occupied School Bus In Montgomery County, Several Injured
Several passengers are injured after an occupied school bus and SUV collided in Montgomery County, authorities say. The bus and SUV crashed in the area of Randolph Road and Goodhill Road in Glenmont around 3:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. After...
WJLA
Suspect in custody after shooting woman in Fairfax County, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Fairfax County Tuesday morning. Just before 9:30 a.m., the Fairfax County Police Department tweeted that offciers responded to the 8400 block of Blankenship Sreett in Mt. Vernon for a shooting. Police said a woman...
Man charged with stabbing in Loudoun County, victim in ‘serious condition’
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, at around midnight on Sunday, Feb. 5, deputies responded to a 7-Eleven on the 21800 block of Towncenter Plaza in the Sterling area for a report of a male suffering from stab wounds.
Police ID 22-Year-Old Woman Struck, Killed Crossing Montgomery County Street
A 22-year-old woman is dead after a tragic collision in Montgomery County, authorities say. Ruth Noemi Bermudez-Chavez was fatally struck by a vehicle on Sunday, Feb. 5, in the 13600 block of Georgia Avenue near Hewitt Avenue, according to Montgomery County Police. Officers responded to the crash shortly after 7:30...
WJLA
Armed men break into Triangle, Va. home, use 'electrical restraint device' on teen: Police
TRIANGLE, Va. (7News) — Two women and a child became victims of a home invasion Sunday night in Prince William County which left two of them with minor injuries, police said. Police responded to the house, located in the 3800 block of Graham Park Road in Triangle shortly before...
Man shot, found dead inside car in Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the death of a man after officer found him shot inside a car Sunday afternoon. The Hagerstown Police Department said it received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of N. Locust St. around 4:25 p.m. When officers got to the […]
Accidental shooting at Maryland gun range leaves 2 hurt, deputies say
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Two people were hurt after a shooting at a gun range in Frederick County over the weekend. Deputies say the shooting was an accident. According to the Frederick County Sheriff's office in Maryland, deputies were called to the Heritage Training and Shooting Center at 4537 Metropolitan Court for a reported shooting around 1 p.m. Sunday. Once on scene, deputies found two people shot. An investigation found the shooting was accidental, but the exact circumstances of the shooting was not made public.
WJLA
2 people injured in accident at Md. shooting range, officials say
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two people were injured Sunday afternoon after an "accidental" shooting incident at a Frederick, Md. shooting range, officials said. At approximately 1 p.m., deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff's Officer responded to the Heritage Training and Shooting Center for a call for service of a shooting.
DC police officer accused of taking $33K in department pay while on clock at Whole Foods
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An arrest warrant filed in Superior Court of the District of Columbia says a Metropolitan Police Department officer was working at Whole Foods Market locations in the city at the same time he was supposed to be working for MPD. The paperwork, filed on Feb. 3, said that the department […]
WJLA
SEE IT | Video captures robbery of upscale DC restaurant's valet stand
WASHINGTON (7News) — An unbelievable video making the rounds on social media shows thieves stealing a valet stand from RPM Italian, an upscale restaurant in downtown D.C. In the video, you can see the suspects dragging the entire stand into the road as they struggle to put it in the trunk of their car.
WJLA
25-year-old man found dead in Southeast DC, police investigating
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide from Saturday night in Southeast, police said. Shortly after 7 p.m., MPD officers responded to the 3600 block of 22nd Street where they reportedly found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. After showing no signs consistent with life, he was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said.
wfmd.com
Trial Of Va. Man Charged With Murder In Frederick County, Md. To Begin In Circuit Court
Jury selection was completed on Monday. Frederick, Md (KM) Jury selection was completed on Monday in the trial of Lemuel Lee Roberts, 34. . The Winchester, Virginia man is charged with 1st-degree murder in Frederick County for the death of his ex-wife more than three years ago. The body of...
DC man fatally shot in Southeast, police investigate
WASHINGTON — Police officers in D.C. are investigating after 25-year-old Darnell Peoples was fatally shot Saturday night. According to officials, police responded to the 3600 block of 22nd Street in Southeast, D.C. around 7:17 p.m. after receiving a report of gunshot sounds. When officers arrived at the scene they found Peoples suffering from a gunshot wound.
mocoshow.com
MCPD Respond to Armed Carjacking Near Wheaton Mall
Montgomery County Police responded to a carjacking that occurred Sunday near Westfield Mall in Wheaton. According to MCPD, “At approximately 3:24 p.m., MCPD responded to the 11000 block of Veirs Mill Road for the report of an armed carjacking. There are no suspects in custody and no reports of injury.”
Shot Fired As Intruder Breaks Into Joint Base Andrews In Maryland, Air Force Says
Officials say that am intruder gained unauthorized access to Joint Base Andrews on Monday morning in Prince George’s County. At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, a man gained unauthorized access to a Joint Base housing area, causing concern for some at the Air Force base, which also largely serves as the home base for Air Force One.
mocoshow.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Georgia Avenue; Driver Remains on Scene
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services and Montgomery County Police responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Sunday night in Aspen Hill. According to MCPD, “At approximately 7:37 p.m., officers responded to the area of Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue for the report of a pedestrian struck. The...
Comments / 0