Germantown, MD

rockvillenights.com

Assault at Rockville convenience store

Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at a convenience store on Rockville Pike early yesterday morning, February 6, 2023. The assault was reported at a store in the 700 block of Rockville Pike at 1:20 AM. In addition to assault, the suspect is also facing a potential charge of trespassing.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WJLA

3 pedestrians raped at gunpoint in Towson, man arrested and charged

TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — A heinous crime has Towson residents on edge after police say three people were raped at gunpoint in the alley just steps from the Towson Circle Thursday. “It shook our community to the core,” Nancy Hafford said. “I’ve got to admit we were pretty horrified....
TOWSON, MD
WJLA

Suspect in custody after shooting woman in Fairfax County, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Fairfax County Tuesday morning. Just before 9:30 a.m., the Fairfax County Police Department tweeted that offciers responded to the 8400 block of Blankenship Sreett in Mt. Vernon for a shooting. Police said a woman...
DC News Now

Man shot, found dead inside car in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the death of a man after officer found him shot inside a car Sunday afternoon. The Hagerstown Police Department said it received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of N. Locust St. around 4:25 p.m. When officers got to the […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WUSA9

Accidental shooting at Maryland gun range leaves 2 hurt, deputies say

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Two people were hurt after a shooting at a gun range in Frederick County over the weekend. Deputies say the shooting was an accident. According to the Frederick County Sheriff's office in Maryland, deputies were called to the Heritage Training and Shooting Center at 4537 Metropolitan Court for a reported shooting around 1 p.m. Sunday. Once on scene, deputies found two people shot. An investigation found the shooting was accidental, but the exact circumstances of the shooting was not made public.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WJLA

25-year-old man found dead in Southeast DC, police investigating

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide from Saturday night in Southeast, police said. Shortly after 7 p.m., MPD officers responded to the 3600 block of 22nd Street where they reportedly found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. After showing no signs consistent with life, he was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC man fatally shot in Southeast, police investigate

WASHINGTON — Police officers in D.C. are investigating after 25-year-old Darnell Peoples was fatally shot Saturday night. According to officials, police responded to the 3600 block of 22nd Street in Southeast, D.C. around 7:17 p.m. after receiving a report of gunshot sounds. When officers arrived at the scene they found Peoples suffering from a gunshot wound.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

MCPD Respond to Armed Carjacking Near Wheaton Mall

Montgomery County Police responded to a carjacking that occurred Sunday near Westfield Mall in Wheaton. According to MCPD, “At approximately 3:24 p.m., MCPD responded to the 11000 block of Veirs Mill Road for the report of an armed carjacking. There are no suspects in custody and no reports of injury.”
WHEATON, MD

