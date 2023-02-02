ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Challenges in Diagnosing Type 1 Diabetes

Sumita Singh shares about her daughter Bella’s type 1 diabetes (T1D) diagnosis and how their family navigated the logistical and emotional challenges of receiving a T1D diagnosis. Diana Isaacs, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP, BC-ADM, CDCES: Hello and thank you for joining this Med Cast presentation titled “Embracing Research and Finding...
Vitamin D Could Cut Risk of Progression to Type 2 Diabetes in People with Prediabetes

Leveraging data from the Tromsø study, the D2d study, and the DPVD study, a systematic review and meta-analysis concluded vitamin D supplementation could help reduce risk of progression to diabetes by 15% among people with prediabetes. Ethan Balk, MD, MPH. Vitamin D supplementation could reduce risk of progression to...
Early Aflibercept for NPDR Yields No Visual Acuity Improvement at 4 Years

Aflibercept treatment resulted in statistically significant anatomic improvement, but no improvement in visual acuity among patients with NPDR without CI-DME at 4 years of analysis. Jennifer Sun, MD, MPH. An investigation into aflibercept for the prevention of vision-threatening complications of nonproliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR) suggests the therapy as a preventive...
Initial Results Show Crovalimab Provides Benefit for Patients with PNH

The treatment is a novel, investigational anti-C5 recycling monoclonal antibody showing promise for treating patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. Results from the phase 3 COMMODORE 2 study show crovalimab provides safety and efficacy for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) who have not previously been treated with complement inhibitors. Roche...
Nipocalimab Shows Positive Results in Pregnant Patients at Risk for Hemolytic Disease of Fetus, Newborn

The rare condition can lead to life-threatening anemia in the fetus and currently lacks FDA-approved treatments. According to an announcement made by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson today, phase 2 data from the open-label UNITY clinical trial of nipocalimab for the treatment of pregnant adults with high risk for severe hemolytic disease of the fetus and newborn (HDFN) offered positive topline results.1.
Endocrine Case Report: Elbow Pain

Our latest endocrine cae report from Brady Pregerson, MD, features a patient in their mid-60’s presenting to the hospital with approximately 2 days of gradually worsening right elbow pain. Can you determine the correct diagnosis?. History of Present Illness:. A patient in their mid-60’s with a history of obesity,...
Reducing Alcohol Consumption to Moderate Levels Associated with Reduced Dementia Risk

New research was found on alcohol consumption as a modifiable risk factor in dementia, in a study out of South Korea. Decreased dementia risk was found to be associated with maintaining mild-to-moderate alcohol consumption or reducing alcohol consumption to a moderate level, according to recent findings.1. This research was conducted...
Dry Eye Disease Linked to Impaired Work Functioning

An analysis of the Lifelines cohort revealed DED had a significant impact on work functioning, comparable to the impact of other chronic diseases considered function impairing. Jelle Vehof, MD. A new study examining the link between dry eye disease (DED) and work functioning indicated a similar burden to other chronic...
Significant Decreases in Tophus, Double Contour Sign Observed in Patients With Gout Receiving ULT

Musculoskeletal ultrasound evaluated tophus size and double contour sign in lower extremity joints of patients with gout before and after initiating uric acid lowering therapy. Musculoskeletal ultrasound (MSUS) indicated that size of tophus as well as the semi-quantitative ultrasound scoring system of double contour sign score significantly decreased in the...
Using Type 2 Diabetes Medications to Treat T1D

Teresa Quattrin, MD, leads a discussion on the benefits of using medications for type 2 diabetes to manage patients who have type 1 diabetes. Robert Busch, MD: We have many type 2 diabetes medications that our colleagues utilize in type 1 diabetes. This may be off-label use, so I’ll first address what we do for adults with type 2 diabetes, and then I’ll look at adults with type 1 diabetes. For obese patients with type 1 diabetes, we might give a GLP1 [receptor agonist] because we’re comfortable giving that in patients with type 2 diabetes. Of course, we have to decrease the amount of insulin the patient is getting, depending on what their baseline A1C [glycated hemoglobin] is. The GLP1s have often been used for their glycemic benefit, by lowering glucagon—not for increasing endogenous insulin, because there isn’t any, but for other aspects like lowering appetite and delaying stomach emptying. But the cardiovascular benefits in patients with type 2 diabetes haven’t been tested for type 1 diabetes, necessarily. I know that Novo Nordisk was doing a large study with semaglutide in patients with type 1 diabetes, and many of our colleagues have done that. In the pediatric world, Dr Quattrin, do you use any of the off-label type 2 diabetes drugs in patients with type 1 diabetes?
Manpreet K. Singh, MD: The Challenge of Treating ADHD With Comorbidities

Singh presented during the recent APSARD conference. onthe topic of ADHD and bipolar disorder. Treating ADHD can be challenging, largely because the disease often comes with other psychiatric comorbidities. It is not uncommon for patients with ADHD to also have major depressive disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, or a mood or...
DECT Scoring System Proves to be a Noninvasive, Effective Tool for Gout Diagnosis

The DECT scoring system obtained excellent diagnostic performance for differentiating early-stage gout from middle-stage gout, with sensitivity, positive and negative predictive values, and specificity all achieving an accuracy of > 85%. The novel dual-energy computed tomography (DECT) scoring system was shown to be an effective method for diagnosis gout due...

