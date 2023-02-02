ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victor, NY

Near full-court heave tops this week’s Section V Best

By Carl Jones
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Shawn Mason led Thomas with a game-high 27 points including a a shot from beyond his own three-point line to help the Titans give Victor their first loss of the season. 13 of Mason’s 27 point came in the fourth quarter of the contest.

Other standout performers from Brighton/HFL, Waterloo, Pal-Mac, and Sutherland also made the list.

Community Policy